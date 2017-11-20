MPs raise plight of lone child refugees

You can watch BBC Parliament on Freeview channel 232.

Summary

  1. Commons meets at 2.30pm for Home Office questions
  2. Statement on the humanitarian and political situation in Yemen
  3. Next: bill allowing the UK to impose customs duties post-Brexit
  4. Lords question-time kicks off at 2.30pm
  5. Data Protection Bill - committee day five
  6. Public Accounts Committee hearing on managing UK borders after Brexit