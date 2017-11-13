MPs debate British-Iranian held in Iran

Summary

  1. Commons meets at 2.30pm for Work and Pensions question-time
  2. Urgent question on British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
  3. Brexit Secretary David Davis statement
  4. Request for emergency debate on tax avoidance
  5. MPs discuss legislation to approve a budget for Northern Ireland
  6. Lords begins at 2.30pm with question-time
  7. Next: committee stage of EU Approvals Bill
  8. Committee stage of Data Protection Bill
  9. Lords ends with debate on risks of household debt
  10. Westminster Hall debate at 4.30pm on a Scottish independence referendum