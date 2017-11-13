MPs debate British-Iranian held in Iran
Summary
- Commons meets at 2.30pm for Work and Pensions question-time
- Urgent question on British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
- Brexit Secretary David Davis statement
- Request for emergency debate on tax avoidance
- MPs discuss legislation to approve a budget for Northern Ireland
- Lords begins at 2.30pm with question-time
- Next: committee stage of EU Approvals Bill
- Committee stage of Data Protection Bill
- Lords ends with debate on risks of household debt
- Westminster Hall debate at 4.30pm on a Scottish independence referendum