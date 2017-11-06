MEPs discuss Polish rule of law probe

EBS

Frans Timmermans says the Commission maintains that the changes to judge retirement ages are "incompatible" with EU law.

He also says the Commission believes the measures allowing the justice minister to prolong the mandate of retiring judges could undermine judges' independence.

The changes would leave judges asking for a prolonged mandate "at the mercy" of the decision of the President, he says.

He notes that reforms to the courts have been criticised both inside and outside Poland.