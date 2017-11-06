MPs seek answers on tax havens
Summary
- Commons meets at 2.30pm for education questions
- Urgent question on Paradise Papers at 3.30pm
- Next: statement on Grenfell recovery taskforce
- Debate on British membership of the European Economic Area
- Public Accounts Committee questions HMRC from 3.30pm
- House of Lords meets at 2.30pm for question-time
- Next: detailed scrutiny of Data Protection Bill
- Westminster Hall debate on mental health education in schools from 4.30pm