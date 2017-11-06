Tropical beach

MPs seek answers on tax havens

Summary

  1. Commons meets at 2.30pm for education questions
  2. Urgent question on Paradise Papers at 3.30pm
  3. Next: statement on Grenfell recovery taskforce
  4. Debate on British membership of the European Economic Area
  5. Public Accounts Committee questions HMRC from 3.30pm
  6. House of Lords meets at 2.30pm for question-time
  7. Next: detailed scrutiny of Data Protection Bill
  8. Westminster Hall debate on mental health education in schools from 4.30pm