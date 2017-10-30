MPs to debate sexual harassment

Summary

  1. Commons gathers at 2.30pm for communities and local government questions
  2. Harriet Harman asks an urgent question on sexual harassment
  3. Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom makes a statement on MPs' conduct
  4. Home Office Minister Nick Hurd statement on deaths in police custody
  5. Foreign Secretary statement on Balfour Declaration
  6. Next: MPs discuss a bill to introduce flexible working for the armed forces
  7. Lords starts at 2.30pm with questions on flu and children's mental health services
  8. Detailed scrutiny of data protection legislation
  9. Westminster Hall debate at 4.30pm on proportional representation at general elections
  10. Transport committee hearing on Brexit and aviation at 445pm