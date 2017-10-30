MPs to debate sexual harassment
Summary
- Commons gathers at 2.30pm for communities and local government questions
- Harriet Harman asks an urgent question on sexual harassment
- Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom makes a statement on MPs' conduct
- Home Office Minister Nick Hurd statement on deaths in police custody
- Foreign Secretary statement on Balfour Declaration
- Next: MPs discuss a bill to introduce flexible working for the armed forces
- Lords starts at 2.30pm with questions on flu and children's mental health services
- Detailed scrutiny of data protection legislation
- Westminster Hall debate at 4.30pm on proportional representation at general elections
- Transport committee hearing on Brexit and aviation at 445pm