Theresa May to brief MPs on EU summit

Summary

  1. Commons starts at 230pm with questions to ministers from the Ministry of Defence
  2. Next: Prime Minister Theresa May briefs MPs on the EU summit in Brussels last week
  3. Commons debates the Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill
  4. House of Lords begins at 230pm with the introduction of a new peer
  5. Next: questions to ministers including one on personal debte
  6. Westminster Hall is holding a debate on eligibility for mortgages