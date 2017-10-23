Theresa May to brief MPs on EU summit
You can watch BBC Parliament on Freeview channel 232. Follow us on Twitter @BBCParliament
Summary
- Commons starts at 230pm with questions to ministers from the Ministry of Defence
- Next: Prime Minister Theresa May briefs MPs on the EU summit in Brussels last week
- Commons debates the Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill
- House of Lords begins at 230pm with the introduction of a new peer
- Next: questions to ministers including one on personal debte
- Westminster Hall is holding a debate on eligibility for mortgages