AMs call for pause in universal credit roll-out
'Devastating impact on vulnerable families'
The amended motion passed by AMs (with 32 for and 21 against) is that the National Assembly for Wales:
'Pause the roll-out of universal credit'
Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children, Carl Sargeant says Angela Burns was "honest and right" in what she wrote in the email.
He says that "as a matter of urgency the UK government needs to reduce the waiting time for the first payment' and pause the roll-out of universal credit.
'Not about making work pay but making claimants pay'
Jeremy Miles says universal credit is "not about making work pay but actually about making claimants pay".
Universal credit sanctions 'Kafkaesque'
UKIP's Gareth Bennett says the way universal credit has been designed is "so flawed it leaves us in a worse situation than before".
He describes universal credit sanctions as "Kafkaesque".
'One in three children live in poverty'
Eluned Morgan, Labour AM for Mid and West Wales, asks AMs to "just imagine what it's like for someone who has an addiction... to manage what might seem a vast sum of money arriving all at once".
She says '"in Wales one in three children live in poverty."
She disagrees with the call for the devolution of welfare powers, as she doesn't think the UK government would pass on the necessary funding.
Universal credit 'causing increased hardship'
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood says the roll-out of universal credit is "causing increased hardship," and that "debt, evictions and food bank usage have all increased for some recipients".
She adds, "It's not true to say universal credit makes work pay".
She calls for devolution of welfare.
'Giving people a helping hand into work'
On behalf of the Conservatives, Mark Isherwood defends the principles behind universal credit, "which are to give people a helping hand into work".
He says that when the Centre for Social Justice envisaged universal credit it found that most people claiming benefits wanted to work but were held back by a system that did not incentivise employment.
He says it's great to see Tory MP backbenchers doing their job "and their government listening".
He adds that 80% of universal credit claimants are getting payments on time.
Conservative AM 'ashamed'
Plaid Cymru's Bethan Jenkins quotes a leaked email from a Conservative AM which said she is "ashamed" of her party's UK government over universal credit.
Angela Burns said that she "cannot understand" why a six or four week gap in payments under the new benefit is "deemed acceptable".
Such a "cavalier attitude that the poorest can muddle through is callous at best and downright cruel at worst", she said in an email.
Plaid Cymru debate
We move on to the Plaid Cymru debate, in which the party expresses concern about the roll out of universal credit.
Plaid Cymru believes that administrative control over welfare should be devolved "so that the Welsh Government can alter the frequency of payments, end the culture of sanctions, and ensure payments to individuals not households".
'Distinctive Welsh approach to taxation'
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford says the Welsh Government is keen that there should be a distinctive Welsh approach to taxation.
He points out that in June he published the Tax Policy Framework, which said tax would be used to help achieve wider objectives of fairness and economic growth and be developed by collaboration.
There is also a Tax Forum made up of representatives from the public and private sectors and a Tax Advisory Group to discuss how money should be raised in the future. This is chaired by Mr Drakeford and includes civil servants, accountants, lawyers, business and voluntary sector representatives.
UKIP's 'no' to tourism tax
Neil Hamilton agrees with the Conservatives that a tourism tax should not be implemented in Wales.
He says, "I've generally opposed the introduction of new taxes and called for the reduction of the current tax burden".
Conservatives 'louder about this than anything else'
Plaid Cymru does not support a tax on tourism
Four possible new taxes have been outlined by the Welsh Government.
Steffan Lewis says Plaid Cymru does not support a tax on tourism in Wales and would welcome instead a disposable plastics tax.
'Deterring visitors and harm small businesses'
Conservative Nick Ramsay says a tourism taxwould stymie the growth of tourism in Wales by deterring visitors and harm small businesses.
Welsh Conservatives debate
The Welsh Conservatives say a tourism tax should not be implemented in Wales.
It is one of four potential new taxes for Wales being considered.
A tourism tax could mean a small charge per night for visitors staying in accommodation.
Welsh ministers have said they will decide which new tax they want to support early next year.
It would then be up to the UK government, the House of Commons and the Lords to approve the new levy.
Two recommendations rejected
Carl Sargeant, Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children, sets out the Welsh Government's response to the report, which can be seen in detail here.
He rejects two recommendations.
'Significant risk'
The report added:
'Basic flaw at the very start of the programme'
The report from the equality, local government and communities committee found that despite "a significant amount of public money" having been spent, it was "difficult to make an overall assessment of the success of the programme".
It said the scheme was "set the near impossible task of reducing poverty, which could never be achieved through one single programme".
AMs on the committee said it was regrettable that when the scheme was launched it did not have "baseline data" that its success or failures could be assessed by.
"The basic flaw at the very start of the programme has persisted throughout its life," they argued.
'Communities First – Lessons learnt'
We move on to a debate on the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee's report: Communities First – Lessons learnt.
Committee chair John Griffiths (Newport East) presents the report, which sets out the strengths and weaknesses of Communities First.
Communities secretary Carl Sargeant ended the programme in February, saying performance had been mixed.
Changes to 'strengthen planning policy'
Environment secretary Lesley Griffiths says "We have demonstrated we support the sentiments behind the motion... but I recognise there is a need to do more".
She announces she intends to consult on changes early next year to "strengthen planning policy in relation to the extraction of onshore unconventional oil and gas".
'Final decision should be made by local people'
Michelle Brown says UKIP's policy is that a final decision on fracking should be made by local people via a referendum.
'Make us leaders in clean energy'
"Let's end Wales' association with dirty energy and make us leaders in clean energy," says Llanelli AM Lee Waters.
'Nuanced and subtle use' of evidence
Conservative David Melding says he has a "qualified position" on the matter.
"I do have reservations about an approach which says 'on every grounds it is comprehensively bad', because evidence usually requires a slightly more nuanced and subtle use".
'We should not allow fracking in Wales'
Simon Thomas (Mid and West Wales) puts forward a new legislative bid to ensure a presumption against fracking in Wales, "to protect the landscape of Wales and public health".
Mr Thomas says “We don’t want fracking in Wales, we don’t need fracking in Wales.
"And we should not allow fracking in Wales".
90 Second Statements
We move on to the 90 Second Statements, which can be used to raise any subject of concern. For example, a Member may raise matters of pressing concern to their constituents, draw attention to local issues, mark anniversaries or significant dates, or pay a tribute.
'Predicted Brexit, the election of President Trump and the Corbyn surge'
Hefin David refers to a constituent, a state school student who is seeking to sit the admission test to Oxford University.
He says the constituent "predicted Brexit, the election of President Trump and the Corbyn surge".
'Challenging the biases in admission processes'
Lifelong Learning Minister Alun Davies responds that while the Seren network is "helping to equip and prepare people' to access Oxbridge and other top universities, "those universities must show they are challenging the biases in their admission processes".
Topical Question 2: Welsh students in Oxbridge
Darren Millar (Clwyd West) asks: Will the Cabinet Secretary respond to data which shows that Welsh students accounted for just 2 per cent of last year’s Oxbridge intake?
101 pupils from Wales were offered places at Oxford in 2016 compared to 672 from the south east.
Of those, 86 pupils accepted - 3.3% of the university's total intake - while Cambridge offered 71 places to Welsh students with 57 accepting, just 1.6%.
The figures were released to Tottenham MP David Lammy under the Freedom of Information Act.
Topical Question 1: Targeted Regeneration Investment Program
We move on to Topical Questions, which must relate to a matter of national, regional or local significance where an expedited Ministerial response is desirable.
Mark Isherwood (North Wales) asks: Will the Cabinet Secretary make a statement on the Targeted Regeneration Investment Program, following its launch on 20 October 2017?
The new £100 million regeneration programme will be able to invest in projects from April 2018 onwards.
Private vendors on or outside the Assembly estate
We move on to Questions to the Assembly Commission. The first is by Bethan Jenkins (South Wales West): Will the Commissioner outline the rules relating to private vendors, such as the Big Issue, on or outside the Assembly estate?
She calls for "flexibility" to encourage people to sell the Big Issue around the assembly estate.
The Llywydd Elin Jones says fundraising is not allowed on the assembly estate but suggests the member writes to the commission to see whether an exemption could be made.
Call for three-year budget cycle for local authorities
UKIP's Gareth Bennett calls for a three-year budget cycle for local authorities.
"I wish I was in a position to do that, but we do not have a Welsh Governmnet budget for the third year of the cycle," responds Mark Drakeford.
'Blatant disregard for due procedure'
Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders describes what she sees as "blatant disregard for due procedure" after reading a leaked e-mail by a Swansea Labour councillor encouraging what Ms Finch-Saunders sees as "stooge questions" in council meetings.
Mark Drakeford says the e-mail seems to be encouraging members of the public to attend to ask questions.
"I'm struggling to see the difficulty with that".
'Clear mechanism for tracking' £125m Supporting People programme
Plaid Cymru's Steffan Lewis raises fears that funding to help vulnerable people with housing will be cut, despite promises to protect it.
The £125m Supporting People programme will no longer be ring-fenced in the Welsh Government's budget in 2019-20, as ministers revealed spending details.
It will be merged with other pots of money, giving councils more flexibility to decide how it is spent.
The scheme was central to Plaid Cymru's deal to back the budget.
Mark Drakeford says there would be no cuts to the grant as part of the two-year agreement with Plaid Cymru.
He adds there will be "a clear mechanism for tracking it to ensure it will be used for the intended purpose".
11 business cases
Mark Drakeford says that neither the Welsh Government nor the UK government will require all 11 business cases to be approved before "funds can begin to flow".
The Swansea Bay city deal, which was signed in March and involves 11 projects, is expected to deliver 10,000 jobs across Neath Port Talbot, Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire over 15 years.
Delivering the Swansea Bay city deal
Plenary begins with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government, Mark Drakeford.
The first of the tabled questions is by David Rees (Aberavon): How will the Cabinet Secretary assess the progress being made in relation to delivering the Swansea Bay city deal?
Earlier this month a Swansea Bay city deal partner raised concerns over how the £1.3bn scheme designed to help businesses in the area thrive is progressing and the "substantial" risks involved.
£125m Supporting People programme: 'you will not cut those budgets'
Bethan Jenkins questions the witnesses about the £125m Supporting People programme which will no longer be ring-fenced in the Welsh Government's budget in 2019-20, after ministers revealed spending details.
The Supporting People programme pays for things such as hostels and support workers for vulnerable people, including victims of domestic abuse and people with chronic illnesses. It will be merged with other pots of money, giving councils more flexibility to decide how it is spent.
Steve Thomas, Chief Executive of the Welsh Local Government Association, says "there are programmes and budgets you are not going to cut, particularly in the current environment where you have a level of rough sleeping emerging, a level of homelessness, you will not cut those budgets."
Local authorities 'could deliver annual savings of up to £151m'
Janet Finch-Saunders refers to a KPMG report which said local authorities in Wales could deliver annual savings of up to £151m in administrative functions.
On savings in administrative costs, Councillor Anthony Hunt replies "advances have been made but more needs to be done.
"The difficulty I have with the KPMG figure is that it wasn't paper clips - that was jobs."
'Social care funding will need to double in next 10-15 years'
Steve Thomas, Chief Executive of the Welsh Local Government Association, says "the elephant in the room is social care funding...which will need to double in the next 10-15 years.
"The Welsh Government is on a fixed budget, so we've got to start thinking of new ways of funding services".