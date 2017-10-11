Senedd

AMs scrutinise Welsh Government draft budget

Summary

  1. Health, Social Care and Sport Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure
  3. Questions to the Counsel General
  4. Topical Questions
  5. Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Taming the traffic: The impact of Congestion on Bus Services
  6. Debate on the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee's report on the implications of Brexit for Welsh ports
  7. United Kingdom Independence Party debate: business rates
  8. Short Debate: Protecting and developing regional centres of medical excellence

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Iolo Cheung

All times stated are UK

Independent sector provision from outside Wales

Alex Howells, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board, says "within Wales we still rely on independent sector provision perhaps from outside Wales for some of the more specialist end of our services".

"There is an opportunity for us to explore together as NHS Wales to see whether we can provide any of those services locally."

Ring fenced allocation for mental health

Judith Paget, Chief Executive Officer of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board says the ring fenced allocation for mental health is an indication of its importance.

Her comments come the day after World Mental Health Day.

judith paget
Integration of health and social care

Carol Shillabeer says "more and more our service delivery is on an integrated basis so therefore we should be pooling our capital", adding "we need to focus more" on the integration of health and social care.

Carol Shillabeer
'Always being in the short term'

Asked by Lynne Neagle AM what support is needed from the Welsh Government, Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive Officer of Powys Teaching Health Board, says there is a need "to support us to keep our head up to enable medium and long term change to happen rather than always being in the short term".

ABMU health board facing an overspend of £36 million

Alex Howells, Interim Chief Executive Officer, says Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board is facing an overspend this year of "no more than £36 million, and we are hoping to bring that down if at all possible".

She says "one of the key drivers affecting our position at the moment is our workforce costs".

Alex Howells
Background: Extra funding for the NHS

Extra funding for the NHS was announced last week as part of the £15.3bn draft budget.

Over the next two years it will receive £450m more - £230m in 2018-19 and £220m in 2019-20.

Welsh Government officials said next year's increase was about 1%, taking inflation into account.

Welsh Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has described it as not a "generous settlement".

Cash
Witnesses

Giving evidence:

Alex Howells, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board

Lynne Hamilton, Director of Finance, Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board

Judith Paget, Chief Executive Officer, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Hywel Jones, Assistant Finance Director, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive Officer, Powys Teaching Health Board

Eifion Williams, Director of Finance, Powys Teaching Health Board.

Welcome to Senedd Live

Good morning.

The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is today scrutinising the Welsh Government draft budget 2018-19.

Senedd
