AMs discuss funding of the arts

Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee
Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Well-being and Sport
Topical Questions
Introduction of a Committee proposed Bill – Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Bill
Debate by Individual Members: global warming and the Paris Accord
Debate on the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee's report 'Achieving the Ambition – Inquiry into the Welsh Government's new Welsh Language Strategy'
Plaid Cymru debate: Welsh NHS workforce
Short Debate: An M4 fit for future generations
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Cai Llwyd
All times stated are UK
£250,000 allocated to set up music endowment
Mr Capaldi says £250,000 has been allocated to set up the music endowment, "which should be more than sufficient".
He adds the Arts Council aims to "do as much of the legal and technical administration within our own resources, so that as much of the £250,000 as possible goes into capitalizing the fund rather than being used on the set-up cost".
External and independent charity
Asked by committee chair Bethan Jenkins about plans for the music endowment fund, Nick Capaldi says he feels "the right structure is an external, independent charity" rather than an internal set-up within the Arts Council.
Witnesses
Giving evidence are:
Nick Capaldi, Chief Executive, Arts Council of Wales;
David Alston, Arts Director, Arts Council of Wales.
Welcome to Senedd Live
The Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee begins this morning with an evidence session on non-public funding of the arts.
