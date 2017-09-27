Questions on finance and local government

Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government
- Topical Questions
- Debate on the Standards of Conduct Committee's Report 01-17
- Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: On the right track? The Rail Franchise and South Wales Metro
- Debate on the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee's report on their inquiry into the future of regional policy - what next for Wales?
- Welsh Conservatives debate: the Welsh Government's national strategy, 'Prosperity for All'
- Short Debate: Can Wales hold back the tide of flash flooding?