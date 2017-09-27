Senedd

Questions on finance and local government

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government
  2. Topical Questions
  3. Debate on the Standards of Conduct Committee's Report 01-17
  4. Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: On the right track? The Rail Franchise and South Wales Metro
  5. Debate on the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee's report on their inquiry into the future of regional policy - what next for Wales?
  6. Welsh Conservatives debate: the Welsh Government's national strategy, 'Prosperity for All'
  7. Short Debate: Can Wales hold back the tide of flash flooding?