Senedd

Culture Committee discusses news journalism

Summary

  1. Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children
  4. Topical Questions
  5. Debate on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee's report on medical recruitment
  6. Welsh Conservatives debate on the important role of Community Health Councils
  7. Plaid Cymru debate on the construction of a super-prison in Port Talbot
  8. Short Debate: Primary care provision in the Llanharan area

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

News journalism in Wales

The only person giving evidence is Douglas McCabe, CEO and Director of Publishing and Tech for Enders Analysis – by video link.

Douglas McCabe
Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee begins this morning by holding an evidence session on news journalism in Wales.

