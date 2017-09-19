Siambr

Questions to the First Minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. Business Statement and Announcement
  3. Statement by the First Minister: Prosperity for All – The National Strategy
  4. Statement by the First Minister: The EU (Withdrawal) Bill
  5. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government: Brexit and Fair Movement of People
  6. Statement by the Minister for Social Services and Public Health: The Tobacco Control Delivery Plan 2017-2020
  7. Debate: The Parliamentary Review of Health and Social Care – Interim Report