Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- Business Statement and Announcement
- Statement by the First Minister: Prosperity for All – The National Strategy
- Statement by the First Minister: The EU (Withdrawal) Bill
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government: Brexit and Fair Movement of People
- Statement by the Minister for Social Services and Public Health: The Tobacco Control Delivery Plan 2017-2020
- Debate: The Parliamentary Review of Health and Social Care – Interim Report