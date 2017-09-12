MPs question business ministers
Summary
- MPs question business ministers
- Two ministerial statements on Hurricane Irma and Sky-Fox merger
- Main business in Commons is Finance Bill at second reading
- MPs will also debate motion relating to setting up committees dealing with secondary legislation
- Peers meet at 2.30pm for questions to government ministers
- Peers debate Brexit negotiations
Row over committees to be debated later
Hendry: Public will pay more for govt's nuclear obsession
Business questions
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Drew Hendy tells the House that energy from nuclear plants will cost £92.50 per megawatt hour compared to £57.50 cost of wind energy.
He asks the minister to confirm that it is happy for people to pay more for "the government's nuclear obsession".
Business Minister Richard Harrington says energy has to remain a mix and that nuclear is part of that mix.
Guide to the next few months...
Why are staff leaving?
Cable: UK should resist Boeing bullying
Business questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Lib Dem Leader Sir Vince Cable urges the government to "stand firmly" behind Bombadier and its workers in "resisting bullying from Boeing and its friends in the US administration."
Boeing has complained to the US government that a deal to supply passenger jets was unfairly subsidised by Canada and that the UK made a loan to Bombardier.
Business Minister Claire Perry replies that it is "vitally important" that the dispute is settled.
EU repeal bill wins first Commons vote
Select committees raring to go
One of the procedures late last night involved MPs signalling their approval of the establishment of select committees - and today, those new committees have been tweeting pictures of their members.
Here's the Treasury Committee.
Select committees are due to start work this week, as our parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy outlined in his blog.
Business questions begins
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Desmond Swayne has the first question and asks if the UK is on track to meet its fourth carbon budget.
Business Minister Claire Perry replies that the UK has "overachieved" on its third carbon budget and says she will report on progress towards the fourth carbon budget shortly.
"That is not good enough," says Labour's Albert Owen who complains that there are delays on carbon budgets "time and again".
Claire Perry suggests that the MP is showing the effect of the late sitting hours with "his grumpiness".
She argues that "Britain has led the world in decarbonising our economy."
She advises Albert Owen to "have a cup of coffee and cheer up."
What's on today?
Today in the House of Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
Business in the Commons begins with questions to the Business Secretary Greg Clark, followed by two ministerial statements: the first on Hurricane Irma, the second on the Sky-Fox merger.
Conservative MP Peter Bone will then outline his bill – the "Business of the House Commission Bill" which would take control of the Commons agenda away from the whips.
The main business of the day will be a debate of the Finance Bill which implements measures announced in the budget including rules on tax avoidance.
Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom will then table a motion designed to give the government a majority on certain committees – a move described by Jeremy Corbyn as an attempt to rig Parliament.
It all kicks off at 11:30am.