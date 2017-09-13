Juncker gives 'state of union' speech
Summary
- EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gives 'state of the union' speech
- MEPs to vote later on huge EU aid grant to earthquake-struck Italian regions
- New car emissions testing rules to be discussed this afternoon
- Trade relations between the EU and Chile to be debated this evening
What is the EU 'state of the union' speech?
State of the Union speech 2017
The speech, first delivered in 2010, is based loosely on the “State of the Union” speech the US President traditionally gives to Congress every year.
It is seen as providing the Commission President with a chance to state the political objectives of the EU executive for the immediate future.
It is also an opportunity for the head of the Commission to announce new policies.
Mr Juncker used his first speech in 2015 to announce the EU’s controversial two-year scheme to redistribute 120,000 asylum seekers from struggling frontline states using binding quotas.
Announcements last year included plans for an EU headquarters for co-ordinating military co-operation, and a 100,000-strong youth volunteering scheme.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s European Parliament plenary sitting in Strasbourg, including Jean-Claude Juncker’s “state of the union” speech.
This will be the European Commission President’s third such speech since taking office in 2014.
It has been reported that Mr Juncker will use the speech to argue for greater integration in the eurozone and boosting global trade.
After the speech, MEPs from the Parliament’s eight political groups will then get their chance to respond.