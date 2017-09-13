Juncker gives 'state of union' speech

European Parliament

The speech, first delivered in 2010, is based loosely on the “State of the Union” speech the US President traditionally gives to Congress every year.

It is seen as providing the Commission President with a chance to state the political objectives of the EU executive for the immediate future.

It is also an opportunity for the head of the Commission to announce new policies.

Mr Juncker used his first speech in 2015 to announce the EU’s controversial two-year scheme to redistribute 120,000 asylum seekers from struggling frontline states using binding quotas.

Announcements last year included plans for an EU headquarters for co-ordinating military co-operation, and a 100,000-strong youth volunteering scheme.