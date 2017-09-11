MPs question education ministers
Summary
- Second reading debate of EU Withdrawal Bill goes late into night
- Peers meet at 2.30pm for questions to government ministers
- Main business in Lords is Financial Guidance and Claims Bill
Live Reporting
By Kate Whannel and Esther Webber
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage of this week in Westminster.
Today's big event is the second reading debate of the EU Withdrawal Bill - and votes late tonight. We'll be covering the debate all the way so join us tonight.
For more on the bill and on other issues arising this week, take a look at BBC parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog, where he outlines the business in Parliament this week.