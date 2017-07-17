MPs question local government ministers
Summary
- Communities and local government questions
- Urgent question on anticipated executions in Saudi Arabia, followed by statement on schools
- Emergency debate on parliamentary business
- Motion on international immunities and privileges
- Debate on abuse and intimidation during general election campaign.
- Adjournment debate on acid attacks
- Peers question government ministers
- Debates on Brexit; then on electricity market
Live Reporting
By Patrick Cowling and Richard Morris
All times stated are UK
MP continues to press government over housing for Grenfell victims
Communities questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Emma Dent Coad, Labour MP for Kensington, asks when the people who lost their homes in the Grenfell Tower Fire will be permanently re-housed.
Sajid Javid says that new permanent homes will be available very shortly and that others are being secured very close by. He states that an offer has been made to every family.
Ms Dent Coad states that some people have been made unsuitable offers, meaning that they are unable to accept. Only 22 households have been matched with temporary accommodation, four have moved in, she says.
Mr Javid replies that 220 temporary homes have been identified and inspected. He states that they will look at individual cases very seriously.
He says that 169 families have been offered temporary accommodation, 30 have been accepted, and nine have already moved in.
Mr Javid says that not all families are ready to move in to temporary accommodation just yet. He says the government will respect their wishes.
More money for Scotland in light of DUP deal?
Communities questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Alan Brown, SNP, asks what discussions have been had between the UK and Scottish governments on City Deals since 26 June.
Alison Thewliss, another SNP MP, states that the Conservative-DUP deal equates to £1bn for Northern Ireland, more than the money given to every Scottish city combined under the City Deals scheme.
Jake Berry, Communities and Local Government Minister, says that the Scottish government agreed to the current levels of funding.
CCGs monitored to measure increased mental health spending - minister
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour peer Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon asks the government when it intends to bring forward proposals to reform Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services as outlined in the 2017 Conservative Party manifesto.
Health Minister Lord O’Shaughnessy responds that the government is committed to reforming these services so children and young people with serious conditions are seen in a "timely manner" and don't have to leave their area to receive treatment.
Baroness Lawrence asks the minister to consider ring-fencing funding for young people and mental health.
Lord O’Shaughnessy says there is increased funding for mental health but adds that ring-fencing is not normally used in health to allow clinical autonomy.
He says CCGs are monitored to see that there is increased spending on mental health.
Question on pregnancy safety
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour peer Baroness Kennedy of Cradley is asking the government what action it is taking to address the issues raised by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists programme Each Baby Counts.
Baroness Kennedy says the report is the first of its kind and says that 500 babies who died could have had different health outcomes if they had received different care.
She says there is a "chronic" shortage of midwives who are under-resourced and under increased pressure.
Health Minsiter Lord O’Shaughnessy says there is an £8m maternity safety training fund available and says that every one of the deaths mentioned in the report is a human tragedy.
He says there are 2,000 more midwives in the NHS who are dealing with a big increase in births in the last few years.
Housing white paper 'will turn round' housebuilding
Communities questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Scott Mann, Conservative MP for Cornwall North, asks a question on the adequacy on the current levels of housebuilding.
Sajid Javid says that the level of housebuilding has not matched demand, and there is reform needed to provide new homes. He says the Housing White Paper will turn round "decades" of not being able to build enough homes.
John Healey, shadow housing minister, calls on the government to rapidly start building new homes. He asks how the government is progressing, now that the prime minister acknowledged that the Conservatives' record on housing may have lost them the election.
Mr Javid states that when Mr Healey was housing minister at the end of the Labour government, housing starts (new builds) fell to their lowest level in 100 years.
Minister: no plans for foxhunting free vote in this session
Oral question
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Baroness Jones of Whitchurch is asking the government what plans it has to legislate to lift the ban on fox hunting as set out in their 2017 manifesto.
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton replies saying that although the government manifesto includes a free vote on this issue, "we are not planning to bring forward a free vote in this session".
Baroness Jones says that the message is "beginning to seep through" that support for hunting with hounds was "massively" unpopular on the doorstep.
She says that this shows a government that is out of touch with the British people, calling hunting with hounds "cruel and ineffective" and asks if the ban on fox hunting is "here for the long term".
Baroness Vere commends Baroness Jones for her "continued probing" but tells peers she can "say little more" other than that the government acknowledges the high level of public interest and strength of feeling on both sides of the debate.
Grenfell Tower and landlords
Communities questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Mike Kane, Labour MP for Withenshawe and Sale East, asks a question on the advice given to small private landlords since the Grenfell Tower fire.
Mr Javid says the government has made fire testing facilities free of charge for private landlords for the safety of residents.
Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP, says the government has made great strides in rented housing safety, including on mandatory smoke alarms.
Later this year, electrical safety tests will become necessary.
Is a 'family hub' the answer for vulnerable children?
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative peer Lord Farmer is asking the government what steps it is taking to ensure that local authorities put an action plan in place for all children in need.
Education Minister Lord Nash responds that under current guidance where a child is found to be in need support should be provided, and adds that this should be discussed with the child and their family where possible.
Lord Farmer asks what is being done to encourage the growth of "family hubs" to promote the protection of children in communities.
The minister says "the earlier we can help children the better" and tells peers that a number of authorities have opened family hub type models.
He says it is ultimately for local authorities to decide what the best local solution is.
Tackling homelessness: government promises
Communities questions
House of Commons
Parliament
The first question comes from Alex Chalk, Conservative MP for Cheltenham, asking what the government is doing to tackle homelessness.
Communities Secretary Sajid Javid answers that the government has committed to halving homelessness by 2022.
Meg Hillier, Labour MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch, says that the local council is spending millions per year on helping people who are homeless.
Mr Javid states that £100m will be put into providing 2,000 places of low cost accommodation to help people.
Monday in the House of Lords
Coming up...
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers return to action at 2.30pm this afternoon for their daily half hour of oral questions to government ministers.
The main business of the day will be debates on two committee reports. The first is on a report by the European Union Committee entitled Brexit: UK–EU movement of people.
Before the second debate gets underway, Education Minister Lord Nash will repeat a statement from the Commons on a "schools update".
The second debate is on an Economic Affairs Committee report called The Price of Power: Reforming the Electricity Market.
Monday in the House of Commons
A busy day ahead...
House of Commons
Parliament
We begin with Communities and Local Government Questions with Secretary Sajid Javid at 2:30pm.
Then there's an urgent auestion on the anticipated executions of 14 men and boys in Saudi Arabia, tabled by Lib Dem Tom Brake.
There'll be a statement update on schools given by the Education Secretary, Justine Greening.
An emergency debate has been granted on the scheduling of Parliamentary business. This was requested by the shadow leader of the House, Valerie Vaz, last Thursday. It relates to the fact that the decision was made to make this a two year Parliamentary term before the Queen's Speech was made and Labour says there's a lack of Opposition Day debates for other parties.
Then, there will be a couple of motions tabled by the Leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom.
Penultimately, we have a debate on the abuse and intimidation of candidates and the public during the 2017 general election.
Finally, we finish with an adjournment debate tabled by Stephen Timms - this is on the recent increase of acid attacks in East London.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage of the last week in Westminster before the summer recess.
Plenty going on for the last few days - check out BBC parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog for more details about events coming up.
And remember, we're on Twitter @BBCParliament - you can pick up plenty of what we're up to there...