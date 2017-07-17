MPs question local government ministers

PA

Emma Dent Coad, Labour MP for Kensington, asks when the people who lost their homes in the Grenfell Tower Fire will be permanently re-housed.

Sajid Javid says that new permanent homes will be available very shortly and that others are being secured very close by. He states that an offer has been made to every family.

Ms Dent Coad states that some people have been made unsuitable offers, meaning that they are unable to accept. Only 22 households have been matched with temporary accommodation, four have moved in, she says.

Mr Javid replies that 220 temporary homes have been identified and inspected. He states that they will look at individual cases very seriously.

He says that 169 families have been offered temporary accommodation, 30 have been accepted, and nine have already moved in.

Mr Javid says that not all families are ready to move in to temporary accommodation just yet. He says the government will respect their wishes.