AMs quiz the finance secretary

Neil Hamilton refers to Rent Smart Wales - aimed at raising standards of rented accommodation.

He says "the fee scheme that was originally envisaged was a kind of registration scheme but which actually morphed into a licensing scheme, and the fee levels were dramatically different than those originally proposed.

"That came like a sort of rabbit punch to many people, and if the option had been available at an early stage, clearly set out, the process of scrutiny of the legislation and the putative costs of it would have been much more open".

Mr Drakeford replies, "I agree that a range of choices exposes potential cost consequences more clearly".