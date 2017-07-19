Committee

AMs quiz the finance secretary

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Finance Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Well-being and Sport
  4. Topical Questions
  5. Statement from the Chair of the Finance Committee: Fiscal Reform – Lessons from Scotland
  6. Debate on the report by the Public Accounts Committee on Natural Resources Wales: Scrutiny of Annual Report and Accounts 2015-16
  7. United Kingdom Independence Party debate: Brexit
  8. Short Debate: Problem gambling in Wales

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

'Three different inspectors, doing effectively the same work'

Eluned Morgan says some care home owners have told her that they have "three different inspectors going in, doing effectively the same work, which is effectively a cost to those private care homes".

Mr Drakeford says "costs are often easy to quantify, benefits are more difficult to pin down".

Eluned Morgan
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rent Smart Wales fees 'came like a sort of rabbit punch to many people'

Neil Hamilton refers to Rent Smart Wales - aimed at raising standards of rented accommodation.

He says "the fee scheme that was originally envisaged was a kind of registration scheme but which actually morphed into a licensing scheme, and the fee levels were dramatically different than those originally proposed.

"That came like a sort of rabbit punch to many people, and if the option had been available at an early stage, clearly set out, the process of scrutiny of the legislation and the putative costs of it would have been much more open".

Mr Drakeford replies, "I agree that a range of choices exposes potential cost consequences more clearly".

Neil Hamilton
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Elasticity of demand a very real issue'

Mike Hedges asks how do people producing Regulatory Impact Assessments work out elasticity of demand.

Mr Drakeford replies "this is a very real issue in the social services bill for example".

He says when the Scottish Government abolished charges for home care, the cost to the government was far in excess of what they had estimated "because there was a huge reservoir of latent demand which had been suppressed by charging".

Mike Hedges
BBC
Mike Hedges
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'A single additional donation of a kidney would cover all the costs of the bill'

Mr Drakeford says financial estimates are difficult when legislation seeks to change behaviour.

He also refers to Wales becoming the first country in the UK to introduce a system of presumed consent for organ donation.

"We were confident that a single additional donation of a kidney would cover all the costs of the bill because the costs of dialysis are very significant," he says.

Mark Drakeford
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Producing Regulatory Impact Assessments

Committee chair Simon Thomas asks the cabinet secretary whether he thinks the current method of producing Regulatory Impact Assessments is effective.

Mr Drakeford says he has taken 10 bills through the assembly and "the basic way RIAs are produced is the right one".

Simon Thomas
BBC
Simon Thomas
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Witnesses

Giving evidence with Mr Drakeford are:

Jonathan Price - Chief Economist, Welsh Government;

Andrew Hobden - Economic Appraisal and Analysis Team, Welsh Government.

Jonathan Price, Mark Drakeford, Andrew Hobden
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Finance Committee is holding an inquiry into the financial estimates accompanying legislation.

This morning's evidence session is with the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government Mark Drakeford.

Cardiff Bay
Google
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top