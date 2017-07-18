Carwyn Jones

Questions to the First Minister

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. Business Statement and Announcement
  3. Debate: The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill
  4. Statement: Rail Services and Metro Procurement
  5. Statement: Local Government Reform
  6. Statement: The Development Bank of Wales
  7. Debate: The General Principles of the Abolition of the Right to Buy and Associated Rights (Wales) Bill
  8. Debate: The First Supplementary Budget 2017-18
  9. Debate: Stage 4 of the Trade Union (Wales) Bill