May tells MPs global Britain can play ‘key role’ after Brexit

HoC

Health Minister Philip Dunne responds to the debate and begins by congratulating the hospital for coming out of special measures.

On the issue of the closure of the A&E which was decided in 2011, he says that no decisions were to take place until it was "clinically safe" to do so.

The minister says he wishes to reassure the two Ilford MPs present that the proposed new urgent care centre would provide emergency support to local residents for the majority of cases currently treated at the hospital's A&E.

This would include "blue light" trauma that would need full emergency teams.