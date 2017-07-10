May tells MPs global Britain can play ‘key role’ after Brexit
House of Commons adjourns
House of Commons
Parliament
The debate comes to an end and MPs go home for the evening.
They return at 11.30am tomorrow for Foreign and Commonwealth Office questions.
Majority of cases still dealt with in new urgent care centre - Minister
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Health Minister Philip Dunne responds to the debate and begins by congratulating the hospital for coming out of special measures.
On the issue of the closure of the A&E which was decided in 2011, he says that no decisions were to take place until it was "clinically safe" to do so.
The minister says he wishes to reassure the two Ilford MPs present that the proposed new urgent care centre would provide emergency support to local residents for the majority of cases currently treated at the hospital's A&E.
This would include "blue light" trauma that would need full emergency teams.
Plans for hospital 'need imagination'
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Mr Gapes says that in light of the ongoing social care crisis, one advantage of the King George hospital site is that it is located next to facilities that provide support for people with learning difficulties, and both acute and severe mental health problems.
"It would seem logical" Mr Gapes says, to help joined up NHS treatment by combining these facilities. "The site is big enough to do that" he says.
"With imagination it could become a model to be followed."
Debate on King George hospital begins
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Mike Gapes, the Labour MP for Ilford South, is now leading his adjournment debate on the future of King George hospital in Ilford.
The Accident and Emergency department at the hospital is set to be downgraded to an urgent care centre by 2019.
Mr Gapes told a local newspaper that he intended to ask for the decision to close the A&E unit to be reversed.
In March, campaigners marched to Redbridge Town to oppose the closure of the emergency unit.
Bill passes second reading
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The minister's speech comes to an end and the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Relief from Non-Domestic Rates) Bill passes its second reading without a division.
Minister: Connectivity brings significant economic rewards
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Communities and Local Government Minister Marcus Jones makes the final speech in tonight's debate.
He says that improved connectivity can transform public services and the economy, as well as bring "significant" economic rewards to the UK. The minister says that the improved digital infrastructure the bill will encourage will help to provide "higher quality, more reliable, and resilient connectivity" to more households and businesses.
Addressing points made by Shadow Communities Secretary Andrew Gwynne, Mr Jones says that the bill opens up competition and puts smaller internet providers on an equal playing field with the larger providers.
Labour support bill
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour shadow minister Yvonne Fovargue is now responding to the debate for the Opposition.
She says that the bill is fairly simple, before adding "at least I thought it was simple before I attended the start of the debate five hours ago".
Labour support the bill but intend to scrutinise the bill in committee stage, she says, telling MPs that it would be a great shame if this was merely a bill for big business. She asks if the bill's provision can be enacted retrospectively for small businesses.
Ms Fovargue also says that cuts in the adult education budget are preventing people from joining the digital economy.
Connectivity to address old-age loneliness
Telecommuniactions Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The new MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, Caroline Johnson, raises an issue that has been touched on by other MPs - that of technological connectivity addressing old-age loneliness.
She says that telecommunications and broadband allow older people to be connected to their families and also allows for telemedicine - the use of the internet to monitor the condition and to check the wellbeing of an elderly person.
Bill provides 'digital plumbing'
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Bim Afolami calls the bill "a significant step" forward and says that it allows the UK to lead the way in the new industrial revolution that digital technology has opened up.
He says that the bill creates "the digital plumbing" that enables parliament to bring tangible benefits to the constituents of all MPs.
Deputy Speaker keeps MPs on topic
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has suggested that Conservative MPs have been asked to filibuster - that is to speak at length to fill time - and reprimands MPs for straying too far off the topic.
It is unclear why MPs have been asked to fill time in this uncontroversial second reading debate, but it would explain the length of some of the contributions we have heard this evening.
What is second reading?
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Second reading is an opportunity for MPs to debate the main principles of a bill.
At first reading in both the Commons and the Lords the title of the bill is read out. The first reading is only a formality and takes place without debate.
Legislation can be introduced in either of the two Houses of Parliament, and is introduced by representatives of the department responsible for the bill.
At the end of the debate the Commons decides whether the bill should proceed to the next stage. If MPs vote against the bill at second reading the legislation can progress no further.
If the bill is passed at second reading the legislation moves on to committee stage.
Bill 'absolutely vital' for businesses - Tory MP
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, Wendy Morton, joins the debate.
She says that the bill will have "far reaching and positive benefits" across the country if it provides investment, and that it is "absolutely vital" for businesses in the modern world. Ms Morton joins her colleague Amanda Milling in describing herself as a technophobe, although Ms Milling called herself a "technological dinosaur".
Ms Morton goes on a journey down memory lane, regaling MPs with what the first mobile phones and internet connections were like, and comparing that with the technology available today.
Shadow communities and local government secretary Andrew Gwynne intervenes here to fly the flag for old technology: "My Nokia brick was far more reliable than my Apple iPhone" he tells MPs.
End of business in the Lords
House of Lords
Parliament
The House of Lords has adjourned and will return at 2.30pm on Tuesday.
Minister: Speed of terrorist attacks has increased
Security debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Responding for the government, Home Office Minister Baroness Williams of Trafford tells the House that specialist training will be given to border agency staff.
She echoes comments made earlier by former MI5 chief Baroness Manningham-Buller, acknowledging that "the tempo of attacks has significantly increased over recent months".
Addressing concerns raised earlier over Brexit, Baroness Williams stresses security co-operation will continue after the UK leaves the EU.
Broadband compared to Victorian sewage works
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Tory MP Matt Warman compares Victorian sewage works with current broadband infrastructure.
He says that when the sewers were built under Victorian London they were built at quadruple the capacity that was required, and he says that today this capacity is almost overwhelmed.
The MP for Boston and Skegness says that there is never an excuse "in this day and age" to underestimate the amount of digital capacity that will be required in years to come.
Labour sounds security warning on public-sector pay
Security debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour spokesman Lord Rosser asks the government to confirm that in common with other parts of the public sector the security services have had their pay frozen, demanding to know what impact this has had on morale, recruitment and retention rates.
He argues that lack of resources could be "impeding their activities with potentially serious consequences".
He also questions whether there's any "hard evidence" that more legislation or enhanced police powers will do anything to deter terrorists.
Lib Dems: Brexit poses 'real problem' for security
Security debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Winding up for the Lib Dems, Lord Paddick outlines a number of terrorist attacks from the past 12 years, saying: "We may not be in unprecedented times in terms of successful attacks", although the number of thwarted attacks may be greater.
He points to measures which have helped the UK co-operate with Europe in order to confront terrorists, including Eurojust and the European Court of Justice, warning this may be a "real problem" after Brexit.
Inflatable rubber objects in Dorset
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The Conservative MP for North Dorset Simon Hoare muses on the ever increasing prevalence and scope of the online world, and says he will tease the House by telling MPs that he bought something online yesterday that he would not have been able to buy online three or four years ago.
"My honourable friend for Witney is looking even more perplexed than usual" he says.
His Tory colleague Ed Vaizey intervenes a few minutes later to say that the entire House still wants him to reveal what he ordered last week online, calling it a "terrible omission".
Mr Hoare responds by revealing that the object is inflatable and made of rubber, but eventually tells MPs that he is describing an inflatable two-person dingy.
Compressing leisure and work time
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards says that his picturesque Carmarthen East and Dinefwr constituency would benefit from the compression of leisure and work time that improved connectivity allows.
With good broadband, Mr Edwards argues that his area could put forward a "very attractive" business package to investors.
He also calls on Wales ministers to ensure future investment that allows rural wales to perform on a level playing field with other areas.
Mixed reviews from a former minister
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Former Minister for Culture, Communications and Creative Industries, Ed Vaizey, speaks about the problems he faced in addressing business rates in telecommunications.
He calls the government's superfast broadband roll-out the most successful rural broadband programme "ever devised anywhere in the world" and informs his Conservative colleagues that this remark was intended to prompt a cheer - and they dutifully do.
Mr Vaizey has mixed praise for the bill, first calling it a "very, very welcome measure", before telling MPs that it is "the most boring and technical bill I've ever read" - and recommending it to any colleagues who suffer from insomnia as a potential cure.
'We have got to get this right' - Labour MP
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's shadow minister Andrew Gwynne says that the opposition "cautiously welcome" the government's apparent commitment to provide financial relief for five years on all new investment in full fiber internet.
He calls the legislation a "crucial" piece of infrastructure policy that will have a huge impact on the investment opportunities for all communities in coming decades.
It is for all governments of the future, he says, to ensure that this infrastructure is kept as up-to-date and state-of-the-art as possible.
"We have got to get this right" Mr Gwynne says.
Bill is an 'important step' - Minister
Telecommunications Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Minister Matthew Hancock says that he hopes for cross-party consensus on the legislation as it will benefit people right across the UK,
He says the bill seeks to ensure that people are better connected, ensure that everyone can get online to reach their full potential, and that no one is left behind.
The bill is an "important step" in that direction, he says.
Former Foreign Office chief says security 'not prioritised' in Brexit talks
Security debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher and former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office Lord Ricketts tells peers: "I frankly am surprised to find Brexit negotiations don't seem to be giving priority to getting continuation of co-operation on terrorism."
He says given that fighters from so-called Islamic State are returning to Europe, this "surely risks a serious gap in our defences".
Green peer attacks UK relationship with Saudi Arabia
Security debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Green peer Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb addresses the export of arms to Saudi Arabia, saying: "I understand sometimes we have to work with unpleasant people, however we don't have to sell them arms."
Referring to today's court ruling, she says "just because it's legal doesn't mean it's ethical" and she finds the UK's relationship with the Saudi government "very embarrassing".
MPs turn to telecommunications bill
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs are now debating a new telecommunications bill at second reading.
The Telecommunications Infrastructure (Relief from Non-Domestic Rates) Bill scraps business rates to providers of telecommunications infrastructure.
The bill wants to see improved support for investment in new fibre broadband.The Telecommunications Infrastructure (Relief from Non-Domestic Rates) Bill is part of the government's drive to speed up Britain's move to ultrafast broadband and 5G mobile coverage.
Older telecoms infrastructure will still be taxed as the government seeks to encourage a switch to "gold standard" fibre optics rather than upgrades to get better performance from old-style copper telephone lines.
Many of the provisions of the bill were previously found in section 8 of the Local Government Finance Bill 2016-17- which had completed its committee stage in the House of Commons when the 2017 general election was called.
Emergency debate applied for - and granted
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Diana Johnson is making a request for an emergency debate on NHS contaminated blood products.
Six party leaders have called for an inquiry into the use of contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s; when least 2,400 people are thought to have died after being given NHS blood products infected with hepatitis C and HIV.
Leaders of parties including Labour and the DUP said victims "have a right to know what went wrong".
Speaker John Bercow says the matter is "proper" to be discussed under the standing order no 24 (and MPs stand to show their support) - and the Speaker says the debate will be held tomorrow as the first item of public business.
The debate will last for up to three hours.
Baroness Lane-Fox: 'Lack of sophisticated debate' about the internet
Security debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers now resume their debate on the UK's current security situation.
Crossbencher and digital entrepreneur Baroness Lane-Fox of Soho claims there is a "lack of sophisticated debate" about the relationship between security and technology.
She says often "all the internet is lumped together" and the impression is given that "if we turn the internet off we'll be safe".
"The ability of policy makers to keep up" with the pace of change is "one of the most pressing questions", she says.
Speaker's warning over select committee delays
House of Commons
Parliament
In response to a point of order, Speaker John Bercow urges political parties to get the select committee system up and running before the summer recess.
"Instead of faffing around, we could get on with this matter," he says.
Government 'optimistic' about US trade deal
G20 summit statement
House of Lords
Parliament
Lords Leader Baroness Evans tells peers regarding a trade deal with the US, "discussions are at a very early stage but we are optimistic".
She reminds the House "there's a legal limit to how much can be done before we leave the EU".
Answering an earlier point made by Baroness Smith, she says Theresa May has made it "very clear she in no way supported what Trump said" about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
'Tens of thousands of defence jobs' depend on arms deals
Export licencing statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Mark Menzies says he welcomes the ruling on what he calls "a difficult case".
He says that tens of thousands of defence workers in the UK have jobs which depend on the trade deals done with countries like Saudi Arabia.
Mr Menzies also urges the government to continue to work on targeting with the Saudis and keep exports robust.
The minister says that were the campaign to end international arms trade successful there would be a "rapid proliferation" of new defence companies across the world which would lead to "less control" over proliferation.
Listen to nations on Brexit, says Jones
Lib Dems: May 'the only person' to take Trump seriously
G20 summit statement
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem leader in the Lords, Lord Newby, says he's "intrigued" by Theresa May's urging Donald Trump to reconsider withdrawing from the Paris climate change agreement, asking: "Has she any reason to believe there's the slightest possibility he would do that?"
He also highlights the United States' "unilateral" approach to trade, which he argues would "weaken world trading system".
He adds that Mrs May takes President Trump at his word when it comes to reaching a trade deal, and "she's the only person in the world to do so".
Fox - 'No objections' to a committee on arms export controls
Export licencing statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Hannah Bardell says that many human rights groups believe UK weapons have been used against Yemeni civilians, and says she wishes them well in their plans to appeal the decision.
She says that the government should not have to be dragged through the courts to give a full account of what is happening to Parliament.
Ms Bardell accuses Saudi Arabia of "flagrant breaches" of international human rights law in Yemen, and goes on to ask the government about plans to bring forward a committee on arms export controls.
Mr Fox says he has "absolutely no objection" to such a committee being set up, saying that it would be "beneficial to us".
Labour urges environmental protections in US-UK trade deal
G20 summit statement
House of Lords
Parliament
Responding for Labour, shadow Lords leader Baroness Smith of Basildon describes the G20 conference as "challenging" and says Theresa May is striking "an optimistic note about future trade deals".
She also finds the prime minister's perspective on reaching a US-UK trade deal "optimistic", and says in reaching that deal "we should not negotiate away our protections" on the environment and consumer health.
UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia ruled lawful
Export licencing statement
UK government arms sales to Saudi Arabia are lawful, the High Court has ruled, after seeing secret evidence.
The court rejected campaigners' claims ministers were acting illegally by not suspending weapon sales to the kingdom, which is fighting a war in Yemen.
The UN claims strikes on Houthi rebels caused thousands of civilian deaths.
The government said defence exports would continue to be reviewed but the Campaign Against the Arms Trade said an appeal against the ruling was planned.
Read more here.
Government 'franchising out' moral obligations - Labour
Export licensing statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Liam Fox says the government will continue to keep the situation in Yemen under close scrutiny and that if violations are found, the government will not hesitate to refuse licenses or revoke existing licences.
Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner says the whole House will agree that what is happening in Yemen is a humanitarian tragedy.
He goes on to say that since the fighting in Yemen broke out the UK has exported £3.3bn of arms to the Saudi government.
Mr Gardiner says that indiscriminate use of airstrikes, targeting means of food production, and deliberately targeting civilians are all war crimes, but reminds the House that a UN expert panel found that Saudi forces had engage in "widespread and systematic" targeting of civilians".
He also criticises what he calls the government's "franchising out" of our obligations to ensure ourselves that international laws are being followed.
UK export regime 'robust' - Fox
Export licensing statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Liam Fox says the government welcomes the judgement of the court in dismissing the campaign for a judicial review for exports to Saudi Arabia for use in the conflict in Yemen
He welcomes the "careful and meticulous" way in which the court assessed the evidence and supported the "rigorous and robust" mechanisms in place to ensure that arms exports conform with UK and EU licence criteria.
The current EU consolidated criteria cover international obligations such as sanctions, human rights, regional security, risk of diversion, and terrorism.
Mr Fox says he remains confident the UK runs one of the most robust export regimes in the world, and adds that the UK has a higher degree of insight into Saudi military operations than other nations.
He says that exports are not allowed when there is a "clear risk for a serious violation" of international law.
Peers hear statement on G20
G20 summit statement
House of Lords
Parliament
Lords Leader Baroness Evans of Bowes Park is repeating a statement made earlier by Theresa May on the G20 summit in Hamburg.
She told MPs the summit dealt with making a global economy which works for everyone by ensuring that trade is "not just free but fair for all".
One of the main splits of the summit was evident as leaders of 18 nations and the EU recognised the US decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.
US President Donald Trump also predicted his country would work out a "powerful" trade deal with the UK "very quickly".