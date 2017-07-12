AMs approve Assembly Commission's Official Languages Scheme

Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths says she has written to all local authorities telling them to apply the agent of change principle with immediate effect.

Under the agent of change principle, if new developments or uses are to be introduced near a pre-existing business, such as a live music venue, it is the responsibility of the developer to ensure solutions to address and mitigate noise are put forward as part of proposals.

It is also the developer’s responsibility to ensure the measures are capable of being implemented.