Trade Union (Wales) Bill passes Stage 3

The next group of amendments relates to a prohibition on using temporary workers to cover industrial action.

Rules stopping employers from using agency workers to cover strikers will be protected in the public sector under Welsh Government plans.

A UK Government consultation was held on changing the rules in 2015 but the idea has not been put into action.

Currently employment regulations prevent firms and organisations from providing agency workers to cover the duties performed by an employee on strike.

UK ministers consulted in 2015 on removing the regulation, saying it was committed to tackling the "disproportionate impact of strikes in important public services".

The Welsh Government now wants to add protections to the Trade Union Bill that would stop agency workers being used in the Welsh public sector if the regulation was lifted.

The Welsh Conservatives oppose this, but their amendments are rejected.