AMs discuss target of a million Welsh speakers by 2050

Economy Secretary Ken Skates says the Circuit of Wales was the "most difficult and challenging decision I've been involved in".

He refers to the the establishment of the Ministerial Taskforce for the South Wales Valleys with its "aim of ensuring effective regeneration across the region alongside strong, connective infrastructure; improved access to good quality jobs and skills development".

He insists the Welsh Government's intention to invest £100m over ten years in a new Automotive Technology Business Park in Ebbw Vale will stimulate economic growth across the Heads of the Valleys.

He also draws attention to the work of the Welsh Government and other stakeholders "in driving forward the North Wales Growth Deal to support economic growth on a cross-border basis".