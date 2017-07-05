AMs discuss target of a million Welsh speakers by 2050
- Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government
- Questions to the Assembly Commission
- Topical Questions
- Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal: young carers
- Welsh Conservatives debate: regeneration schemes
- Plaid Cymru debate: a million Welsh speakers by 2050
- Short Debate: Hate crime – is it on the rise in Wales?
Growing the number of Welsh speakers
The topic of the Plaid Cymru debate is the Welsh Government’s aim of reaching a million Welsh speakers by 2050.
The Plaid Cymru report ‘Reaching the Million’ outlines some of its main strategic priorities for growing the number of Welsh speakers in Wales to a million by 2050.
Inherited 'a real mess' from Edwina Hart
Conservative Darren Millar tells Ken Skates he inherited "a real mess" from ex-economy minister Edwina Hart.
'Most difficult and challenging decision I've been involved in'
Economy Secretary Ken Skates says the Circuit of Wales was the "most difficult and challenging decision I've been involved in".
He refers to the the establishment of the Ministerial Taskforce for the South Wales Valleys with its "aim of ensuring effective regeneration across the region alongside strong, connective infrastructure; improved access to good quality jobs and skills development".
He insists the Welsh Government's intention to invest £100m over ten years in a new Automotive Technology Business Park in Ebbw Vale will stimulate economic growth across the Heads of the Valleys.
He also draws attention to the work of the Welsh Government and other stakeholders "in driving forward the North Wales Growth Deal to support economic growth on a cross-border basis".
Welsh Government 'has failed to address poverty'
Conservative Mark Isherwood says the Welsh Government has failed to address poverty in Wales and misspent money on the Communities First scheme.
'Devastating blow to industrial confidence in Wales'
UKIP's Neil Hamilton describes Welsh ministers' decision that the taxpayer should not offer a £210m guarantee to the proposed Circuit of Wales development near Ebbw Vale as "a devastating blow to industrial confidence in Wales".
For years, how did the government miss a "most elementary" flaw about being liable for the project's debt, asks Mr Hamilton.
'Field of dreams' strategy
Adam Price attacks the Welsh Government scheme for a £100m auto-industry business park in Blaenau Gwent as a "field of dreams" strategy - build it and they will come.
He lists alleged incidents of government misleading.
'Something has gone desperately wrong with the Circuit of Wales'
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price says "something has gone desperately wrong with the Circuit of Wales".
He calls on the Welsh Government to "meet with all relevant parties in order to explore potential solutions to the issues referred to in its statement on the Circuit of Wales of the 27 June 2017 to increase future investor confidence".
He also calls on the Welsh Government to commit to establishing "a full independent inquiry into the Welsh Government's handling of the Circuit of Wales project".
Investor confidence for regeneration projects
Conservative Russell George calls on the Welsh Government to outline how it proposes to increase investor confidence for regeneration projects.
He also criticises the Welsh Government’s handling of the Circuit of Wales project, claiming "this could have a negative impact on potential investment for future regeneration projects in Wales".
Welsh Conservatives debate
We move on to the Welsh Conservatives debate on the importance of regeneration schemes in enhancing the future prosperity of communities across Wales.
Carers Trust Wales will provide recommendations
Minister for Social Services and Public Health Rebecca Evans says the Welsh Government is fully committed to improving the life of young carers.
She says that Carers Trust Wales will provide her with recommendations as how to further support the well-being of young carers.
'Important piece of legislation'
UKIP's Caroline Jones congratulates Bethan Jenkins on an "important piece of legislation" and offers her full support.
Schools' senior management team
Conservative David Melding says "all secondary schools should have a member of their senior management team with express responsibility for ensuring they have a good young carers policy".
Difficulties in young carers obtaining prescriptions on behalf of those in their care
Bethan Jenkins also points to difficulties in young carers obtaining prescriptions on behalf of those in their care, with many young carers not known to local pharmacies and being under the age of 16, and calls for more engagement so that medicines could be obtained more easily.
Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal
The first of this afternoon's debates is on a Member's Legislative Proposal.
Bethan Jenkins (South Wales West) calls for more actions to make sure young carers in Wales get the support and services they need to maintain their education, have better access to social and recreational activities and be able to carry out their responsibilities as carers.
90 Second Statements
We now have the 90 Second Statements, where three AMs have the opportunity to raise issues of topical interest.
'Tragic' if Y Cymro is lost forever
Ken Skates replies "the Welsh Government does not get involved in the Welsh Books Council's funding decisions".
He adds it would be "tragic if the publication is lost forever".
Support for Y Cymro
The second topical question is byDai Lloyd (South Wales West): Will the Cabinet Secretary make a statement on support for 'Y Cymro' given current uncertainty around its long-term future?
Policy paper a 'belated step forward'
Mark Drakeford describes the paper as a "belated step forward", but that it "still treats people as bargaining chips, which is unacceptable".
Safeguarding the position of EU citizens in the UK and UK nationals in the EU
The first topical question is:
Steffan Lewis (South Wales East): What assessment has the First Minister made of the UK Government’s policy paper ‘Safeguarding the position of EU citizens in the UK and UK nationals in the EU’, published last week?
Expedited Ministerial response
The next item in the Siambr is the topical questions, which must relate to a matter of national, regional or local significance where an expedited Ministerial response is desirable.
Assembly 'has no suitable growing space'
Caroline Jones replies that the assembly "has no suitable growing space, unlike some other UK legislatures".
Jenny Rathbone challenges that assumption and calls for a rethink.
Assembly growing food on its estate
We move on to questions to the Assembly Commission. The first of which is by Jenny Rathbone (Cardiff Central): What progress is the Assembly making in growing food on its estate?
'Greater obligations on local authorities to broadcast their proceedings'
UKIP's Gareth Bennett refers to the "variability of tv coverage of council meetings".
Mr Drakeford says the Welsh Government white paper ‘Reforming local government: Resilient and renewed’ places "greater obligations on local authorities both to broadcast their proceedings and to make their proceedings available to the public".
Local authorities 'often the final resort of the welfare state'
Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders calls for the "inclusion of a clear poverty reduction scheme within future local authority reform".
Mr Drakeford points out that local authorities "are often the final resort of the welfare state....so there is already a golden thread in terms of what local authorities do".
Balance sheet classification on the Circuit of Wales
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price raises the decision-making process behind the Circuit of Wales, particularly balance sheet classification.
Mr Drakeford says his officials contributed to the due diligence process.
He adds he does not believe that the decision on the Circuit of Wales has a direct bearing on the mutual investment model the Welsh Government has put together.
Questions without notice
The Llywydd calls party spokespeople to ask questions without notice to the Cabinet Secretary after Question 2.
'Deployed in response to genuine problems'
Mr Drakeford says "it is for each local authority to determine its own policy and approach to the use of fixed penalty notices
"The Welsh Government supports their use when deployed in response to genuine problems, issued sensibly and enforced evenhandedly".
Use of fixed penalty notices by local authorities
The first of the tabled questions is by Mohammad Asghar (South Wales East): Will the Cabinet Secretary make a statement on the use of fixed penalty notices by local authorities in Wales?
Questions to Mark Drakeford
Plenary begins with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government, Mark Drakeford.
'True additionality' through the city deals?
UKIP's David Rowlands asks to what extent the ideals behind the city deals would be delivered anyway without them.
Ken Skates says the five-year gateway assessment will establish whether there will be "true additionality" through the city deals.
'Mistake' not to have economic regions for the valleys and rural Wales
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price suggests it is a "mistake" not to have an economic region for the valleys and one for the whole of rural Wales.
Ken Skates replies that he will be "setting up specialist teams to ensure the valleys and rural Wales have the right support for the unique challenges they face".
'Indicators concerning well-being and levels of happiness'
Referring to city deals and Welsh Government interventions in general, Ken Skates says "I think we need a fresh appraisal of some of the indicators we use to measure success...I think we should include indicators concerning well-being and levels of happiness".
'We largely have two economies'
"The reality is for the Welsh economy we largely have two economies, north and south, and often mid Wales feels compressed between the two," says Ken Skates.
"The key is city deals are not seen in isolation," he adds.
Energy Wales Unit
The committee is joined by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, Ken Skates.
With him is Gwenllian Roberts, Deputy Director of the Energy Wales Unit, Welsh Government.
'Losing our young people'
"We are losing our young people and both counties are suffering depopulation, more than any other counties in Wales," says Cllr Ellen ap Gwyn.
'Financial support and devolution of powers to the regions'
Adam Price asks the Growing Mid Wales representatives to expand on the assertion that "in a national context, a growth deal for Mid Wales would mean a consistent approach across Wales in relation to both financial support and devolution of powers to the regions".
Mike Shaw, Mid Wales Regional Engagement Officer, says they are "looking for the region to be empowered to play a regional leadership role".
'Developing a growth deal approach for Mid Wales'
Hannah Blythyn asks about the commitment in Growing Mid Wales "to developing a growth deal approach for Mid Wales".
Cllr Ellen ap Gwyn says it's "early days", but that a regional approach to economic development is vital because of the distinct nature of the economy in Mid Wales – the structural dependence on agriculture, the dispersed population, the historically low rates of productivity and the high proportion of SMEs.