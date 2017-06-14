MPs pledge allegiance
BBC parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy looks at who might be in the running to chair Commons committees
- House of Commons meets at 2:40pm
- Business begins with Royal Approbation of Speaker
- MPs will take the oath of allegiance
- Commons Speaker and Father of the House go first
- They are followed by cabinet and shadow cabinet
- Peers will also be sworn in to the House of Lords
Swearing-in wraps up
Swearing-in wraps up for the day, and will resume at 09:30 BST on Thursday, when we'll see more new MPs take their seats.
Stepping down
Former Labour leader affirms
Former Labour leader Ed Miliband chooses a non-religious affirmation.
There has been some speculation that he might return to the Labour front bench.
New MP sworn in
The first of the new 2017 intake is sworn in.
He is Faisal Rashid, Labour MP for Warrington South, who swears on the Koran.
He follows Conservative MP Scott Mann who, like Sarah Newton earlier, took the oath in Cornish.
Swearing on the Koran
Naz Shah, Labour MP for Bradford West, wears a hijab to swear on the Koran.
After her, Conservative MP Rehman Chishti also swears on the Koran.
Liz Saville Roberts new Plaid Cymru leader in Commons
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts has been elected Plaid Cymru's leader at Westminster.
She succeeds Hywel Williams, the MP for Arfon, who had been in the post for almost two years.
Ms Saville Roberts became Plaid's first female MP at the 2015 general election, succeeding party colleague Elfyn Llwyd who stood down after 23 years.
Plaid Cymru now have four MPs, after Ben Lake won Ceredigion from the Lib Dems in last week's election.
Former ministers line up
Conservative former Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith and his former minister Esther McVey line up.
Ms McVey has been elected in Tatton, the seat vacated by former Chancellor-turned-newspaper editor George Osborne.
She served as the Tory MP for Wirral West from 2010 to 2015, when she lost her seat.
Watch: A Cornish oath
Lib Dem leader steps up
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron takes the oath.
He faced a tough battle to hold on to his seat of Westmorland and Lonsdale in 2017, winning with a majority of just 777 votes.
Ivan Lewis swears the oath
What is the Scottish style?
Many Scottish MPs will take their oaths in the Scottish style, which involves holding the right hand in the air.
The traditional Scottish swearing in, or "oath in the Scot's form", was a traditional feature in courts in Scotland, although it is rarely used nowadays.
Here's more from 2015.
Why do Sinn Fein MPs not take up their seats?
Sinn Fein MPs do not take their Westminster seats because they refuse to swear an oath of allegiance to the Queen.
However, that is not their only objection.
The party, which saw seven MPs elected on 8 June, also refuses to take its Commons seats because it opposes Northern Ireland being part of the UK.
Sinn Fein representatives do sit in the Irish Parliament, the Dail, as well as the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Longest-serving female MP sworn in
MP swears in the Scottish manner
Davey and Cable return to the House
Two Liberal Democrat MPs who have been re-elected in seats they lost in 2015 swear in.
Sir Ed Davey regained his former seat of Kingston and Surbiton from the Conservatives, while Sir Vince Cable regained Twickenham.
Both served in the coalition government from 2010 to 2015.
Ian Blackford elected SNP leader at Westminster
Ian Blackford has been elected SNP leader at Westminster after his predecessor, Angus Robertson, lost his seat. Kirsty Blackman will be deputy leader.
Mr Blackford said in a statement:
Forming an orderly line?
Watch: Paul Flynn swears oath 'under protest'
DUP Westminster leader takes the oath
Nigel Dodds, the leader of the DUP in Westminster, swears in after an election that could hand his party significant power in the Commons.
Labour republican swears allegiance to the Queen 'under protest'
"A Welsh bible and Welsh oath," says Labour MP Paul Flynn.
He takes the oath in English first, "as a republican by conviction and under protest".
Oath in English and Welsh
Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith swears in, in both English and Welsh.
She retained her seat of Llanelli with a 12,000 majority.
Bishops swear in
Diane Abbott back in the Commons
Labour MP Diane Abbott swears in.
The Labour frontbencher recently revealed she has Type 2 diabetes and said it forced her to take a break from the election campaign.
A key ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, she was replaced temporarily as shadow home secretary by fellow London MP Lyn Brown.
Swearing or affirming
MPs can swear the oath on a sacred text such as the Bible or Koran, or they can make a solemn affirmation, which does not involve swearing by God.
The right to make an affirmation was granted by the Oaths Act 1888 following the campaign by 19th Century Liberal MP Charles Bradlaugh.
He was first elected as the MP for Northampton in 1880, when his attempt to affirm as an atheist led to his temporary imprisonment, fines for voting in the Commons illegally, and a number of by-elections at which he was repeatedly returned to his seat.
He was finally allowed to take an oath in 1886 and the bill allowing others to follow suit was eventually passed in 1888.
Corbyn affirms the oath
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition, affirms the oath to formally become an MP.
Boris Johnson takes the oath
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson takes his turn.
Cabinet members sworn in
Members of the Cabinet continue to be sworn in, to be followed by junior ministers and members of the Privy Council.
PM sworn in
Prime Minister Theresa May is the second MP to be sworn in.
She is followed by First Secretary of State Damian Green, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Home Secretary Amber Rudd.
Father of the House sworn in
First to swear in is the Father of the House, Conservative MP Kenneth Clarke.
He is the MP with the longest unbroken record of service, representing Rushcliffe since 1970.
Speaker offers condolences after fire
The Speaker makes a short statement, saying: "We are all aware of and horrified by the tragic fire" in North Kensington.
He specifies Parliament cannot examine this event as it normally would but ministers will meet.
He offers condolences to those affected and thanks the emergency services.
'When is it?'
When the Speaker mentions the Queen's Speech, some MPs shout "When is it?"
"I'm not in a position to divulge any further information on that matter," John Bercow answers, with a smile.
"Chaos!" shout some.
No money for MPs until they are sworn in
The Speaker says that MPs cannot take part in debates or vote, "or receive any salary" until they are sworn in.
Bercow approved as Speaker
John Bercow tells MPs he has been approved as Speaker.
He thanks the House for the honour and calls on MPs to be sworn in, starting with himself.
Slightly less busy
The Commons is less busy than it was yesterday.
With the government and opposition front benches among the first MPs to be sworn in today, it's possible that some backbenchers and members of smaller parties have stayed away.
Why do MPs need to swear in?
All MPs and peers are required by law to take an oath of allegiance or make a solemn affirmation to the Crown on taking their seat in Parliament.
The wording of the oath is prescribed by the Promissory Oaths Act 1868, and the form and manner of administering the oath are set out in the Oaths Act 1978.
Until they swear in, MPs may not take their seat, speak in debates or vote. Doing so can result in a £500 fine and they can have their seat declared vacant “as if they were dead”.
Similar restrictions apply to peers. Since 2010, peers have also been required to sign an undertaking to abide by the House of Lords Code of Conduct when swearing in.
John Bercow confirmed as Speaker
Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, the leader of the House of Lords, reads the Royal Approbation of John Bercow's appointment as Commons Speaker.
Mr Bercow was re-elected to the position by MPs on Tuesday.
After some more bowing and doffing, the MPs retreat from the chamber, to cross the central lobby back to the House of Commons.
View in the Commons
Why is the Mace carried 'akimbo'?
This is the only occasion when the Mace is held like this.
It represents the fact that John Bercow is the Speaker-elect until they are confirmed in the position of Speaker by the Queen via the Royal Commission.
Bowing and doffing
The Speaker-elect bows to the Royal Commission, the male members of which doff their hats in greeting.
MPs summoned to the Lords
Black Rod arrives in the Commons and tells MPs their presence is desired in the House of Lords.