House of Commons

MPs pledge allegiance

BBC parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy looks at who might be in the running to chair Commons committees

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. House of Commons meets at 2:40pm
  2. Business begins with Royal Approbation of Speaker
  3. MPs will take the oath of allegiance
  4. Commons Speaker and Father of the House go first
  5. They are followed by cabinet and shadow cabinet
  6. Peers will also be sworn in to the House of Lords

Live Reporting

By Aiden James and Esther Webber

All times stated are UK

Swearing-in wraps up

House of Commons

Parliament

Swearing-in wraps up for the day, and will resume at 09:30 BST on Thursday, when we'll see more new MPs take their seats.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stepping down

Lib Dem peer tweets

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Former Labour leader affirms

House of Commons

Parliament

Ed Miliband
BBC

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband chooses a non-religious affirmation.

There has been some speculation that he might return to the Labour front bench.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New MP sworn in

House of Commons

Parliament

Faisal Rashid
BBC

The first of the new 2017 intake is sworn in.

He is Faisal Rashid, Labour MP for Warrington South, who swears on the Koran.

He follows Conservative MP Scott Mann who, like Sarah Newton earlier, took the oath in Cornish.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Swearing on the Koran

House of Commons

Parliament

Shah
BBC

Naz Shah, Labour MP for Bradford West, wears a hijab to swear on the Koran.

After her, Conservative MP Rehman Chishti also swears on the Koran.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Liz Saville Roberts new Plaid Cymru leader in Commons

Liz Saville Roberts
BBC
Liz Saville Roberts has been an MP for two years

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts has been elected Plaid Cymru's leader at Westminster.

She succeeds Hywel Williams, the MP for Arfon, who had been in the post for almost two years.

Ms Saville Roberts became Plaid's first female MP at the 2015 general election, succeeding party colleague Elfyn Llwyd who stood down after 23 years.

Plaid Cymru now have four MPs, after Ben Lake won Ceredigion from the Lib Dems in last week's election.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Former ministers line up

House of Commons

Parliament

Esther McVey and Iain Duncan Smith
BBC

Conservative former Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith and his former minister Esther McVey line up.

Ms McVey has been elected in Tatton, the seat vacated by former Chancellor-turned-newspaper editor George Osborne.

She served as the Tory MP for Wirral West from 2010 to 2015, when she lost her seat.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: A Cornish oath

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lib Dem leader steps up

House of Commons

Parliament

Tim Farron
BBC

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron takes the oath.

He faced a tough battle to hold on to his seat of Westmorland and Lonsdale in 2017, winning with a majority of just 777 votes.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ivan Lewis swears the oath

House of Commons

Parliament

Lewis
BBC
Labour's Ivan Lewis covers his head with his hand - in the absence of a yarmulke - as he swears the oath
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What is the Scottish style?

Many Scottish MPs will take their oaths in the Scottish style, which involves holding the right hand in the air.

The traditional Scottish swearing in, or "oath in the Scot's form", was a traditional feature in courts in Scotland, although it is rarely used nowadays.

Here's more from 2015.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Why do Sinn Fein MPs not take up their seats?

Sinn Fein's seven MPs
Getty Images
Sinn Fein's seven MPs posed for a group photo outside Parliament but will not be taking their seats inside.

Sinn Fein MPs do not take their Westminster seats because they refuse to swear an oath of allegiance to the Queen.

However, that is not their only objection.

The party, which saw seven MPs elected on 8 June, also refuses to take its Commons seats because it opposes Northern Ireland being part of the UK.

Sinn Fein representatives do sit in the Irish Parliament, the Dail, as well as the Northern Ireland Assembly.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Longest-serving female MP sworn in

Harman
BBC
Harriet Harman, the mother of the House, affirms the oath of allegiance
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MP swears in the Scottish manner

House of Commons

Parliament

Carmichael
BBC
Lib Dem Alistair Carmichael swears his oath in the Scottish manner, hand raised
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Davey and Cable return to the House

House of Commons

Parliament

Sir Ed Davey
bb
Former Energy and Climate Change Secretary Sir Ed Davey

Two Liberal Democrat MPs who have been re-elected in seats they lost in 2015 swear in.

Sir Ed Davey regained his former seat of Kingston and Surbiton from the Conservatives, while Sir Vince Cable regained Twickenham.

Both served in the coalition government from 2010 to 2015.

Sir Vince Cable
BBC
Former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ian Blackford elected SNP leader at Westminster

Blackford
SNP

Ian Blackford has been elected SNP leader at Westminster after his predecessor, Angus Robertson, lost his seat. Kirsty Blackman will be deputy leader.

Mr Blackford said in a statement:

The hung parliament means that SNP MPs will have more influence than ever before, and with crucial Brexit negotiations on the horizon it has never been more important to make Scotland's voice heard."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Forming an orderly line?

Labour MP tweets

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Paul Flynn swears oath 'under protest'

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

DUP Westminster leader takes the oath

House of Commons

Parliament

Nigel Dodds
BBC

Nigel Dodds, the leader of the DUP in Westminster, swears in after an election that could hand his party significant power in the Commons.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Labour republican swears allegiance to the Queen 'under protest'

House of Commons

Parliament

Paul Flynn
BBC

"A Welsh bible and Welsh oath," says Labour MP Paul Flynn.

He takes the oath in English first, "as a republican by conviction and under protest".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Oath in English and Welsh

House of Commons

Parliament

Nia Griffith
BBC

Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith swears in, in both English and Welsh.

She retained her seat of Llanelli with a 12,000 majority.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bishops swear in

Church of England's parliamentary team tweets...

View more on twitter

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Diane Abbott back in the Commons

Diane Abbott
BBC

Labour MP Diane Abbott swears in.

The Labour frontbencher recently revealed she has Type 2 diabetes and said it forced her to take a break from the election campaign.

A key ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, she was replaced temporarily as shadow home secretary by fellow London MP Lyn Brown.

Jeremy Corbyn
bb
Caption competition? Jeremy Corbyn in conversation with John Bercow
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Swearing or affirming

Parliament celebrated the life of Northampton MP Charles Bradlaugh by installing a sculpture of him in 2016

MPs can swear the oath on a sacred text such as the Bible or Koran, or they can make a solemn affirmation, which does not involve swearing by God.

The right to make an affirmation was granted by the Oaths Act 1888 following the campaign by 19th Century Liberal MP Charles Bradlaugh.

He was first elected as the MP for Northampton in 1880, when his attempt to affirm as an atheist led to his temporary imprisonment, fines for voting in the Commons illegally, and a number of by-elections at which he was repeatedly returned to his seat.

He was finally allowed to take an oath in 1886 and the bill allowing others to follow suit was eventually passed in 1888.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Corbyn affirms the oath

Corbyn
BBC

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition, affirms the oath to formally become an MP.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Boris Johnson takes the oath

House of Commons

Parliament

Boris Johnson
BBC

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson takes his turn.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cabinet members sworn in

Patel
BBC

Members of the Cabinet continue to be sworn in, to be followed by junior ministers and members of the Privy Council.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PM sworn in

House of Commons

Parliament

Theresa May
BBC

Prime Minister Theresa May is the second MP to be sworn in.

She is followed by First Secretary of State Damian Green, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Father of the House sworn in

House of Commons

Parliament

Kenneth Clarke
BBC

First to swear in is the Father of the House, Conservative MP Kenneth Clarke.

He is the MP with the longest unbroken record of service, representing Rushcliffe since 1970.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Speaker offers condolences after fire

House of Commons

Parliament

The Speaker makes a short statement, saying: "We are all aware of and horrified by the tragic fire" in North Kensington.

He specifies Parliament cannot examine this event as it normally would but ministers will meet.

He offers condolences to those affected and thanks the emergency services.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'When is it?'

House of Commons

Parliament

When the Speaker mentions the Queen's Speech, some MPs shout "When is it?"

"I'm not in a position to divulge any further information on that matter," John Bercow answers, with a smile.

"Chaos!" shout some.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

No money for MPs until they are sworn in

House of Commons

Parliament

The Speaker says that MPs cannot take part in debates or vote, "or receive any salary" until they are sworn in.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bercow approved as Speaker

House of Commons

Parliament

Bercow
BBC

John Bercow tells MPs he has been approved as Speaker.

He thanks the House for the honour and calls on MPs to be sworn in, starting with himself.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Slightly less busy

House of Commons

Parliament

House of Commons
BBC

The Commons is less busy than it was yesterday.

With the government and opposition front benches among the first MPs to be sworn in today, it's possible that some backbenchers and members of smaller parties have stayed away.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Why do MPs need to swear in?

Labour MP Naz Shah being sworn in after the 2015 election
BBC
Labour MP Naz Shah being sworn in after the 2015 election

All MPs and peers are required by law to take an oath of allegiance or make a solemn affirmation to the Crown on taking their seat in Parliament.

The wording of the oath is prescribed by the Promissory Oaths Act 1868, and the form and manner of administering the oath are set out in the Oaths Act 1978.

Until they swear in, MPs may not take their seat, speak in debates or vote. Doing so can result in a £500 fine and they can have their seat declared vacant “as if they were dead”.

Similar restrictions apply to peers. Since 2010, peers have also been required to sign an undertaking to abide by the House of Lords Code of Conduct when swearing in.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

John Bercow confirmed as Speaker

House of Lords

Parliament

Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, the leader of the House of Lords, reads the Royal Approbation of John Bercow's appointment as Commons Speaker.

Mr Bercow was re-elected to the position by MPs on Tuesday.

After some more bowing and doffing, the MPs retreat from the chamber, to cross the central lobby back to the House of Commons.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

View in the Commons

Parliamentary reporters tweet

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Why is the Mace carried 'akimbo'?

Mace
BBC

This is the only occasion when the Mace is held like this.

It represents the fact that John Bercow is the Speaker-elect until they are confirmed in the position of Speaker by the Queen via the Royal Commission.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bowing and doffing

House of Lords

Parliament

Speaker-elect bows to the Royal Commission
BBC

The Speaker-elect bows to the Royal Commission, the male members of which doff their hats in greeting.

Royal Commission
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MPs summoned to the Lords

Black Rod
BBC

Black Rod arrives in the Commons and tells MPs their presence is desired in the House of Lords.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top