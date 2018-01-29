First outing for education secretary

Summary
- Commons starts at 230pm with education question-time
- Brexit Secretary David Davis speaks to the Lords European Union Committee from 2.30pm
- Three urgent questions from 3.30pm
- * government policy on leaving the EU
- * Taliban and ISIS attacks on civilians in Afghanistan
- * contaminated blood scandal
- Armed Forces (Flexible Working) Bill
- Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill
- Debate on same sex marriage in Bermuda
- Lords starts at 2.30pm with question-time
- Debate: government's 25 year environment plan
- Debate: government strategy on relations with Russia