Priti Patel under pressure

- Priti Patel summoned back to UK from Africa by No 10
- International Development Secretary faces questions about her future
- Ms Patel is under pressure over unauthorised meetings with Israeli ministers
- Her plane landed at Heathrow at about 15:10 GMT
By Emma Harrison
Official trip cut short
BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale said the international development secretary had cut short her official trip to Uganda to fly back to the UK. She landed at 15:10 GMT.
Meanwhile, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox is in Uganda continuing his official visit.
Further reports in Israeli media
In a further development on Wednesday the Israeli Haaretz newspaper reported that during August she visited an Israeli military field hospital in the Golan Heights - the UK, like other members of the international community, has never recognised Israeli control of the area seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.
There was no immediate comment from the Department for International Development on the report.
Questions over further meetings
Ms Patel met Israeli public security minister Gilad Erdan in Westminster on 7 September.
He later tweeted about their meeting.
On 18 September she met foreign ministry official Yuval Rotem in New York.
It is not yet clear whether Ms Patel had informed the prime minister about these meetings or of her plans to look into giving tax-payers' money to the Israeli military to treat wounded Syrian refugees in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region - a request that was turned down as "inappropriate" by officials.
Priti Patel 'back online'
Thousands tracked minister's flight to London
Flight tracking website, Flight Radar, earlier tweeted that 22,000 had been tracking Ms Patel's flight back from Nairobi to London.
Priti Patel: Profile
Priti Patel arrives in London
We'll have the latest updates here as Priti Patel faces a battle to save her job.
The international development secretary has just landed at London Heathrow airport, having been ordered back from an official trip to Africa by the PM.
Ms Patel apologised on Monday over unauthorised meetings with Israeli politicians in August.
But it later emerged she had two further meetings without government officials present in September.