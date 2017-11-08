Priti Patel under pressure

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Priti Patel summoned back to UK from Africa by No 10
  2. International Development Secretary faces questions about her future
  3. Ms Patel is under pressure over unauthorised meetings with Israeli ministers
  4. Her plane landed at Heathrow at about 15:10 GMT

Live Reporting

By Emma Harrison

All times stated are UK

Speculation already turning to possible successors....

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Official trip cut short

BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale said the international development secretary had cut short her official trip to Uganda to fly back to the UK. She landed at 15:10 GMT.

Meanwhile, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox is in Uganda continuing his official visit.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Further reports in Israeli media

In a further development on Wednesday the Israeli Haaretz newspaper reported that during August she visited an Israeli military field hospital in the Golan Heights - the UK, like other members of the international community, has never recognised Israeli control of the area seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

There was no immediate comment from the Department for International Development on the report.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Questions over further meetings

Ms Patel met Israeli public security minister Gilad Erdan in Westminster on 7 September.

He later tweeted about their meeting.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

On 18 September she met foreign ministry official Yuval Rotem in New York.

It is not yet clear whether Ms Patel had informed the prime minister about these meetings or of her plans to look into giving tax-payers' money to the Israeli military to treat wounded Syrian refugees in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region - a request that was turned down as "inappropriate" by officials.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Priti Patel 'back online'

Huffington Post's executive editor, politics, tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thousands tracked minister's flight to London

Flight tracking website, Flight Radar, earlier tweeted that 22,000 had been tracking Ms Patel's flight back from Nairobi to London.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Priti Patel: Profile

Priti Patel
Reuters
  • Elected as Conservative MP for Witham in May 2010
  • Served as a Treasury minister from July 2014 to May 2015
  • She then became employment minister from May 2015 to July 2016
  • Appointed International Development Secretary in July 2016
  • A longstanding Eurosceptic, she was a leading figure in the Vote Leave campaign during the EU referendum

Read more: A profile of Priti Patel

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Priti Patel arrives in London

The BBC's political editor tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome

We'll have the latest updates here as Priti Patel faces a battle to save her job.

The international development secretary has just landed at London Heathrow airport, having been ordered back from an official trip to Africa by the PM.

Ms Patel apologised on Monday over unauthorised meetings with Israeli politicians in August.

But it later emerged she had two further meetings without government officials present in September.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top