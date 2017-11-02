Fallon quits as defence secretary

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the prime minister is not expected to carry out the widespread cabinet reshuffle some have been demanding.

Sir Michael Fallon's replacement is likely to come from the ranks of junior ministers or as a result of a sideways move for an existing cabinet member, she says.

It is not just a question of finding a suitable defence secretary, Theresa May has to try to preserve the delicate political balance of the cabinet to avoid undermining her own position.