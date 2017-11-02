Fallon quits as defence secretary

Summary

  1. Sir Michael Fallon has resigned as defence secretary
  2. Theresa May expected to appoint a successor soon

By Brian Wheeler and Alex Hunt

Hard act to follow?

Lord Dannatt, who was the Chief of the General Staff - the head of the Army - from 2006 to 2009, has told the BBC defence is a huge job, and Sir Michael Fallon's replacement may struggle to match his approach to the job.

Possible candidates for new defence secretary

BBC political editor tweets...

Announcement coming soon

BBC political editor tweets...

Widespread reshuffle not expected

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the prime minister is not expected to carry out the widespread cabinet reshuffle some have been demanding.

Sir Michael Fallon's replacement is likely to come from the ranks of junior ministers or as a result of a sideways move for an existing cabinet member, she says.

It is not just a question of finding a suitable defence secretary, Theresa May has to try to preserve the delicate political balance of the cabinet to avoid undermining her own position.

Awaiting the new defence secretary

Welcome to our rolling text and video coverage of events at Westminster as the prime minister prepares to announce a new defence secretary to replace Sir Michael Fallon.

Sir Michael quit on Wednesday evening, saying his conduct had "fallen short" of the required standards after allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

