Conservative conference 2017

Turning to the prime minister's proposal that there should be a transition period of around two years, after the UK leaves the EU in 2019, the chancellor insisted: "The whole cabinet signed up to that position."

It was put to him that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had said the transition would last "not a second more" than two years.

"I would describe that as a rhetorical flourish," Philip Hammond told Today.

Mr Hammond was asked whether he though Mr Johnson was now able to say anything without being sacked?

"These are issues for the prime minister," Mr Hammond said, but added: "I always operate on the principle that everybody is sackable."