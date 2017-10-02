Conservative conference 2017

Turning to the prime minister's proposal that there should be a transition period of around two years, after the UK leaves the EU in 2019, the chancellor insisted: "The whole cabinet signed up to that position."
It was put to him that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had said the transition would last "not a second more" than two years.
"I would describe that as a rhetorical flourish," Philip Hammond told Today.
Mr Hammond was asked whether he though Mr Johnson was now able to say anything without being sacked?
"These are issues for the prime minister," Mr Hammond said, but added: "I always operate on the principle that everybody is sackable."
Hammond: Uncertainty is bad for business confidence
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
A little earlier, Philip Hammond spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today programme about that criticism of the government from the British Chambers of Commerce.
The chancellor said that Brexit progress had been "stuck in a holding pattern over the summer" but he hoped the BCC recognised that the prime minister had moved things on.
"The single most important thing is certainty about the process," he said.
"Any uncertainty is bad for business confidence."
He conceded that Brexit negotiations were "having a dampening effect" on investment.
'Everybody is sackable'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Hammond: Uncertainty is bad for business confidence
A little earlier, Philip Hammond spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today programme about that criticism of the government from the British Chambers of Commerce.
Cabinet split 'is harming business'
The chancellor's conference speech will take place after the the British Chambers of Commerce said public disagreements between cabinet ministers are undermining business confidence.
Business leaders are "growing impatient with division" at the heart of the government, particularly around the Brexit process, the group said.
It called for ministers attending the Conservative Party conference to show "competence and coherence".
The prime minister said on Sunday that the cabinet, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, had agreed to the Brexit plans set out in her speech in Italy last month.
Hammond to announce 'more money' for Northern Powerhouse rail
Welcome to live coverage of the Conservative conference.
The big conference speech on Monday will come from Chancellor Philip Hammond, who is to announce an extra £300m to improve rail links in northern England.
Plans to electrify the whole Trans-Pennine route had previously been axed.
But the new money will be used to ensure HS2 will link to faster trains between Liverpool and Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds and York - so-called Northern Powerhouse rail.
Mr Hammond will also allocate £100m for 33 road schemes, from existing budgets.