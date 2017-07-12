Recap: Prime Minister's Questions
Summary
- First Secretary Damian Green takes PMQs
- Emily Thornberry stands in for Jeremy Corbyn
- Both seem to enjoy the spotlight
- They clash over Brexit 'no deal' plans
- King and Queen of Spain on state visit
- Parties clash over abuse faced by MPs
Live Reporting
By Aiden James and Brian Wheeler
All times stated are UK
Catch-up with the key PMQs clips
Thanks for joining us for our Prime Minister's Questions coverage - you can keep across all proceedings in the Commons and the Lords courtesy of our BBC Parliament colleagues.
Boris Johnson accused of 'flippancy'
Pro-EU campaigners have weighed in on Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson following EU negotiator Michel Barnier's remarks earlier (read about them here).
Mr Barnier reacted to Mr Johnson's "go whistle" remarks about the UK's divorce bill by saying: "I'm not hearing any whistling. Just the clock ticking."
Here's what Labour MP Ben Bradshaw, of the Open Britain campaign group, has said in response.
Grenfell suffering 'beyond imagining' - Damian Green
Grenfell Tower fire debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The main business of the day, a general debate on the inquiry on the Grenfell Tower fire, is now under way in the House of Commons.
First Secretary of State Damian Green kicks off the debate, saying that words feel inadequate in expressing sympathy to those whose suffering is "beyond imagining".
This debate provides an opportunity for Parliament to express its views about the scope of the inquiry before the terms of reference are set.
What do the elections of select committee chairs tell us?
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary correspondent
The detailed results of who's in the chair of the powerful select committees will shine a fascinating light on the fault-lines of the new House of Commons.Read more
Patel: Accusations of violations by Iraqi-led forces should be investigated
Mosul statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Ms Osamor also raises the Amnesty International report published yesterday, which accuses the Iraqi-led forces of using unnecessarily powerful weapons during the fighting.
The report also cites major abuses by IS, including the use of human shields and summary executions.
The international development secretary says it is important to stress the security forces and coalition have made "every effort" to protect civilians.
She says that any accusations need to be "thoroughly and transparently" investigated, and those found responsible held to account.
Labour MP announces crowd-sourced Bill
The Daily Politics
Labour MP Chris Bryant will bid to introduce a new criminal offence of attacking a member of the emergency services while they are doing their job.
The proposal was chosen by a public vote after Mr Bryant came top of the private members' bill ballot - a chance for backbenchers to introduce new laws.
He put six ideas to the public vote and the emergency services bill came top with 10,764 votes, ahead of a plan to help refugee families, he tells the Daily Politics.
He said ambulance workers, fire fighters and others had been attacked in recent years "and the law simply isn't strong enough to protect them".
Green and Thornberry PMQs Brexit clash
Emily Thornberry urges ministers to "get a grip" as Damian Green insists EU talks are "going well".Read more
Brexit payment from UK 'not a ransom'
The EU chief negotiator says the UK is being asked for what it has "legally undertaken to provide".
Does it matter if the UK leaves Euratom?
Joseph D'Urso
BBC Political Research Unit
The government is about to set out its position on membership of Europe's nuclear regulator after Brexit.Read more
UK 'could pay for access to single market'
The Daily Politics
Paying for single market access might be an option for the government, says Laura Kuenssberg, because ministers have consistently refused to rule it out.
'Public would not accept £100bn Brexit divorce bill'
The Daily Politics
Labour MP Jack Dromey hints at a Brexit "red line" for Labour, saying the public would find a £100bn EU divorce bill "unacceptable".
But he suggests the UK could pay for continued access to the single market.
He also stresses that his party would "never contemplate walking away from the table", as the Conservatives have said they would if there was a "bad" deal on offer.
Conservative minister David Gauke refuses to rule out paying for continued access to the single market.
Labour praises government action
Mosul statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow international development secretary Kate Osamor welcomes the statement and joins Priti Patel in praising Iraqi soldiers.
She says she wants to pay "particular tribute" to the UK government's role in the country and says the UK's continued role and the significant funding commitments outlined in the statement "will save lives" and help rebuild Mosul.
Ms Osamor says the government must focus not only on rebuilding but on rehousing those displaced by the violence, in Mosul and elsewhere in Iraq.
Watch: Lib Dems 'providing jobs for older workers'
Iraq must address grievances
Mosul statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The International Development Secretary Priti Patel says the Iraqi government must address grievances that led to the rise of the terrorist group IS.
In this aim, the UK will be "steadfast" in its support for the government of Iraq to drive forward reform and reconciliation in the country.
Brexit risk report could have an impact
The Daily Politics
The publication of an Office for Budget Responsbility report on fiscal risks tomorrow, as revealed by Damian Green, could be significant, suggests Laura Kuenssberg.
"We are going to get an independent assessment of the varous different outcomes of whatever happens with Brexit," she adds.
These could be numbers "that have an impact in this debate", she adds, particularly as there a "range of opinions" among ministers on Brexit, as Emily Thornberry highlighted at PMQs.
Watch: SNP Westminster leader on devolved powers
Watch: Lib Dem leader says refugee families face 'barriers' in UK
Patel outlines aid support for Mosul
Mosul statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Priti Patel says that victory in Mosul comes after three years of fear, executions, abductions, destruction, and forced marriages under so-called Islamic State.
It is a "great victory" for the people of Iraq and "a great stride forward" in global security, she says, and praises Iraqi and Kurdish forces for their "courage and sacrifice" and in acting to reduce civilian casualties "wherever they could".
She warns however that we must be "realistic" about the challenges ahead.
The UK has been at the forefront of the humanitarian response, she says, and tells MPs that UK aid to Mosul will be £40m this year, bringing the total commitment in Iraq up to £209m since 2014.
Mosul statement under way
Mosul statement
House of Commons
Parliament
International Development Secretary Priti Patel is now giving a statement on the humanitarian situation in the city of Mosul, Iraq.
Stand-ins 'enjoyed' turn in spotlight
The Daily Politics
Damian Green and Emily Thornberry are both experienced performers at the despatch box and appeared to be "really enjoying" standing in for their leaders even if their exchanges didn't get us anywhere, says BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg
Tory MP raises Gibraltar as King of Spain begins UK visit
House of Commons
Parliament
As the King and Queen of Spain begin a three day visit to the UK, Tory MP Andrew Rosindell calls on the government to remind them "that Gibraltar is British".
Damian Green says the UK government will respect the status of Gibraltar and "the primacy of the wishes of its inhabitants".
And that brings an end to the session, which lasted about 41 minutes this week. Next week we have one final Theresa May v Jeremy Corbyn session, before the summer break.
Lib Dems 'providing jobs for older workers'
House of Commons
Parliament
Damian Green wishes the outgoing leader of the Liberal Democrats, Tim Farron, well.
With 74-year-old Sir Vince Cable tipped to succeed Mr Farron, Mr Green then jokes that the Lib Dems are following "the government's Fuller Working Lives policy," and providing "jobs for older workers".
Euratom statement due to tomorrow
Norman Smith
Assistant political editor
The government will set out its policy on whether the UK remains part of Euratom - the pan European nuclear regulator - tomorrow.
It will publish a position paper on the future of the organisation.
The government is facing a likely revolt by some Tory MPs if the UK seeks to leave Euratom.
Ministers insist the UK must quit Euratom because it comes under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.
The government has accused the media of publishing "alarmist stories" about risks of leaving Euratom.
Watch: Green on Labour's Brexit plans
'From the next Iron Lady to The Lady Vanishes'
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Toby Perkins says Theresa May is absent from the Commons as she marks one year in power - and adds that her image has disappeared from the front page of the Conservative Party website.
He jokes that Mrs May has changed from "the next Iron Lady to The Lady Vanishes".
Damian Green replies that Mr Perkins, a critic of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, should "make peace with his own front bench" before attacking the Conservatives.
Labour's student finance 'black hole' claim
Brian Wheeler
The plan to abolish student debt was not in Labour's manifesto - that document committed to abolishing fees rather than clearing up debts already accrued.
So Damian Green's claim that there is a £100bn "black hole" in the party's student finance policy is not strictly true.
Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner - who was shouting across the chamber at Mr Green - has said it is her party's "ambition" to wipe student debt, although she said Labour would only do when it was affordable.
Green accuses Labour of 'misleading' students
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Rupa Huq says the government should follow Labour's manifesto commitment and abolish university tuition fees in England.
Damian Green alleges that there is a "£100bn black hole" in Labour's policy.
"Labour in this area were particularly incredible in the general election," he claims, adding that "misleading" students is a risky move.
"Just ask the Liberal Democrats," he says.
Watch: Green v Thornberry over Brexit plans
Labour MP calls for change in organ donation law
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Dan Jarvis calls for a change in the law in England to provide for "presumed consent" on organ donations.
This would mean that deceased people's organs would be used for transplant unless they opt out, rather than opting in as is the case at present.
Damian Green says that he is pleased that over 23m people are on the organ donor register.
He adds that the Department of Health is considering "improvements" but does not commit to a presumed consent model.
Watch: 'Get a grip on Brexit'
Watch: Green on fall in unemployment
House of Commons
Parliament
Watch: Thornberry warns Davis
Watch: Thornberry asks about the 'no deal' plan
Green tells SNP UK government wants more powers for Scotland
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford calls for confirmation that the government's Repeal Bill will not mean "a diminution of powers" for the devolved administrations.
Damian Green says that the UK government wants "to devolve more powers".
Mr Blackford says this should include powers repatriated from Brussels as a result of Brexit.
"I can only keep repeating the assurances that we've already given," Mr Green says, accusing the SNP of wanting London to give powers to Edinburgh, "so they can give them back to Brussels".
'We won the election' - Damian Green
House of Commons
Parliament
Damian Green gets the final word, as is customary, and he uses it to remind Labour that the Tories got the most votes and the most seats and "won the election".
'Get a grip on Brexit'
House of Commons
Parliament
Emily Thornberry says with 20 months to go to Brexit the government has to "get a grip" - and, she adds, "if the party opposite hasn't got the strength for the task then we have got to get rid of them".
Mr Green says he thinks there was a question somewhere in there. He says the government is being "practical and pragmatic," in contrast to Labour's shifiting position on Brexit.
'I ask the questions' - Thornberry
House of Commons
Parliament
Tory MPs are "wasting their vocal chords' by trying to shout down Emily Thornberry, says the Speaker. She is undaunted saying that she knows Mr Green is "new to this" but she asks the questions.
David Davis, who seems to be enjoying the session as much as the stand-in Labour leader, is in fits of laughter of this.
'We both want a deal'
House of Commons
Parliament
Damian Green says there will be a deal on Brexit because the government is approaching the talks in a positive frame of mind - and says it was in everyone's interests to get one.
Is there a plan for 'no deal'?
House of Commons
Parliament
"The Brexit secretary might be laughing but I'm turning to him next," jokes Emily Thornberry, at a tittering David Davis (above) as she lists the various viewpoints given by ministers recently on the possibility of the UK leaving the EU without an agreement.
"Is there a contingency plan for no deal or isn't there?," she asks Damian Green.
A report from the OBR on fiscal risks is due to tomorrow, says Mr Green, who notes Ms Thornberry doesn't want to talk about falling unemployment.
Green and Thornberry 'more fleet of foot'
BBC political correspondent tweets...