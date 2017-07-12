Recap: Prime Minister's Questions

HoC

Priti Patel says that victory in Mosul comes after three years of fear, executions, abductions, destruction, and forced marriages under so-called Islamic State.

It is a "great victory" for the people of Iraq and "a great stride forward" in global security, she says, and praises Iraqi and Kurdish forces for their "courage and sacrifice" and in acting to reduce civilian casualties "wherever they could".

She warns however that we must be "realistic" about the challenges ahead.

The UK has been at the forefront of the humanitarian response, she says, and tells MPs that UK aid to Mosul will be £40m this year, bringing the total commitment in Iraq up to £209m since 2014.