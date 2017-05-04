Local elections 2017: Polling day

When do the polls close? You've got until 22:00 BST tonight to get to your local polling station.

What are people voting for? Elections will be held in 34 councils in England, all 32 councils in Scotland and all 22 councils in Wales.

In addition, six areas in England are voting for newly-created "combined local authority mayors".

Doncaster and North Tyneside are also voting for local authority mayors, who are elected leaders of their respective councils.

When are we expecting the results? Some English and Welsh councils will begin counting ballots as soon as polls close at 22:00 BST.

Others will start counting on Friday morning, with results continuing all day Friday.

Scotland's 32 councils will start their counts on Friday morning, with first results expected from midday.

Most mayoral results will be declared on Friday.