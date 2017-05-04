Local elections 2017: Polling day
- Voting is taking place in local elections
- Seats in 34 councils in England up for grabs
- Elections in all 32 councils in Scotland
- Voting in Wales for all 22 councils
- The general election takes place on 8 June
By Esther Webber, Martha Buckley and Marie Jackson
All times stated are UK
When can we expect election results?
When do the polls close? You've got until 22:00 BST tonight to get to your local polling station.
What are people voting for? Elections will be held in 34 councils in England, all 32 councils in Scotland and all 22 councils in Wales.
In addition, six areas in England are voting for newly-created "combined local authority mayors".
Doncaster and North Tyneside are also voting for local authority mayors, who are elected leaders of their respective councils.
When are we expecting the results? Some English and Welsh councils will begin counting ballots as soon as polls close at 22:00 BST.
Others will start counting on Friday morning, with results continuing all day Friday.
Scotland's 32 councils will start their counts on Friday morning, with first results expected from midday.
Most mayoral results will be declared on Friday.
Libraries, churches and village halls open their doors to voters
Lunchtime recap: What elections are there today?
Just a reminder that voters are going to the polls for local and mayoral elections in England, Wales and Scotland.
A total of 4,851 council seats are up for grabs in 88 councils - all of those in Scotland and Wales, plus 34 in England, including 27 counties.
Six new "metro mayors" will be elected, covering areas including Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and the West of England.
Voting will continue until 10pm, with the first results expected at about 2.30am - but with many counts taking place in the morning, we don't expect all the results to be known much before tea time on Friday.
The Scottish difference at local election time
In Scotland, anyone aged 16 or over can vote and the election uses the single transferable vote system (STV), with voters ranking candidates in order of preference.
The system makes it harder for parties to win outright control of local authorities,
Read more.
How the BBC reports polling day
The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.
The BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates.
The basic principle behind due impartiality in political coverage is set out in the agreement accompanying the BBC Charter.
This requires the BBC over time to give due weight and prominence to the main strands of argument and main parties.
There are detailed guidelines on how the BBC covers elections, including on polling day, here.
Caravans and village halls
A few of the places where polling stations have been set up today...
Will you need umbrellas or sunglasses to vote?
Voters in Scotland look to have the best of the weather for the local elections, with sunshine on the cards. But it does not look like umbrellas will be needed elsewhere.
Read more.
Who's standing for mayor in the West Midlands?
James Burn - Green Party
Pete Durnell - UKIP
Beverley Nielsen - Liberal Democrat
Sion Simon - Labour
Graham Stevenson - Communist
Andy Street - Conservative
Local authorities included in the mayoral region: Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull and Walsall
Who's standing for mayor in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough?
Paul Bullen - UKIP
Rod Cantrill - Liberal Democrat
Peter Dawe - Independent
Stephen Goldspink - English Democrats
Julie Howell - Green Party
James Palmer - Conservative
Kevin Price - Labour
Local authorities included in the mayoral region: Cambridge City Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, East Cambridge District Council, Fenland District Council, Huntingdonshire District Council, Peterborough City Council and South Cambridgeshire District Council
Who's standing for mayor in Tees Valley?
Chris Foote Wood - Liberal Democrat
Ben Houchen - Conservative
Sue Jeffrey - Labour
John Tennant - UKIP
Local authorities included in the mayoral region: Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton-On-Tees.
Who's standing for mayor in Greater Manchester?
Greater Manchester's Mayoral Election Candidates (listed in alphabetical order)
Sean Anstee - Conservative
Mohammad Aslam - Independent
Jane Brophy - Liberal Democrats
Andy Burnham - Labour
Marcus Farmer - Independent
Stephen Morris - English Democrats
Shneur Odze - UKIP
Will Patterson - Green Party
Local authorities included in the mayoral region: Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan
Who's standing for mayor in Liverpool City Region?
Liverpool City Region's Mayoral Election Candidates (listed in alphabetical order)
Roger Bannister - Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition
Paul Breen - Get the Coppers off the Jury
Tony Caldeira - Conservative
Carl Cashman - Liberal Democrat
Tom Crone - Green Party
Tabitha Morton - Women's Equality Party
Steve Rotheram - Labour
Paula Walters - UKIP
Find out more about the candidates
Local authorities included in the mayoral region: Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, St Helens, Sefton, and Wirral
Who's standing for mayor in the West of England?
Six candidates have put their names forward for the upcoming West of England metro mayor elections in May.
The metro mayor role covers Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath and North East Somerset council areas.
The £62,000 salaried post is part of government efforts to devolve more power to the regions over key issues such as planning and roads.
There is one independent and candidates from the Conservatives, UKIP, Green Party, Labour and Liberal Democrats.
Read more.
And we're off!
Polls are now open around the country and will close at 22:00 BST.
A total of 4,851 council seats are up for grabs in 88 councils - all of those in Scotland and Wales, plus 34 in England, including 27 counties.
Six new "metro mayors" will be elected, covering areas including Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and the West of England.
The seat where no-one wanted to stand
It is picturesque, with stunning views of Pen y Fan and a charming rural setting, but Yscir has a unique problem.
The Powys community, near Brecon, which has about 1,000 residents, is the only ward in Wales where no-one wants to stand as a councillor.
It is set to go unrepresented on Thursday as voters across Wales go to the polls for the local elections.
But why does nobody want to represent Yscir?
How are Scottish councillors elected?
Jamie McIvor
BBC Scotland
A system of proportional representation called the Single Transferable Vote - or STV - is used for Scottish council elections.
In each part of Scotland, there are three or four councillors - the number depends on the size of the ward and its population.
This is decided by the national Boundaries Commission and not the local authority.
Voting is straightforward - counting the votes is complex.
A voter numbers their candidates in order of preference and can vote for as many or as few as they wish - they should mark a 1 against their favourite, a 2 against their second favourite and so on.
Read more.
Council seats and count timings in Wales
Polling stations are set to open for elections to all 22 county and county borough councils in Wales.
A total of 1,161 seats are being fought as 92 candidates have already been returned unopposed, while one ward in Powys has attracted no candidates.
Elections are also taking place for town and community councils.
Most councils will count the votes overnight but nine areas will not start full counts until Friday.
Read more.
Who is standing?
A total of 4,851 council seats are up for grabs across England, Wales and Scotland.
These figures are estimates because there have been boundary changes since they were last contested.
There are also 687 independent councillors, with no party allegiances, whose seats are being contested. The rest of the total is made up of residents' association councillors and parties with a handful of representatives, including Cornish separatists Mebyon Kernow, who have four councillors.
Why will some people have a metro mayor?
As well as electing local councillors in next month's local elections, six areas of England will also be choosing so-called metro new kinds of local leadership.
Which areas are electing mayors today?
On 4 May 2017 six regions of England will hold elections for newly created combined authority mayors.
These new mayors' remits will cover multiple local authorities, in mostly urban areas.
Their main responsibility will be to decide their region's economic strategy, and many will have powers covering other areas such as transport and housing. However, their exact powers will vary according to the terms of the agreements each region has made with the government.
In addition, Doncaster and North Tyneside councils are holding elections for directly-elected mayors. The mayors act as executive leaders of these local authorities.
You can check who is running for election in each area.