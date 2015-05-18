Monday in the European Parliament
You can read about what's on at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.
Summary
- The sitting opened at 16.00 BST with a debate on draft EU legislation to beef up regulation of financial "benchmarks", such as the scandal-hit Libor rate.
- MEPs then debated overseas aid spending by EU countries, and the future of anti-counterfeiting agreements signed between the EU and the world's four largest tobacco companies.
- After that, MEPs debated changes in EU VAT law and its application to digital products such as ebooks, with market digital single market commissioner Andrus Ansip.
- The sitting closed with short topical speeches, as well as presentations of resolutions on cleanliness in EU hospitals and how businesses can be helped to benefit from the "green economy".