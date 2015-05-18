Voting in the European Parliament, Strasbourg

Monday in the European Parliament

You can read about what's on at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.

Summary

  1. The sitting opened at 16.00 BST with a debate on draft EU legislation to beef up regulation of financial "benchmarks", such as the scandal-hit Libor rate.
  2. MEPs then debated overseas aid spending by EU countries, and the future of anti-counterfeiting agreements signed between the EU and the world's four largest tobacco companies.
  3. After that, MEPs debated changes in EU VAT law and its application to digital products such as ebooks, with market digital single market commissioner Andrus Ansip.
  4. The sitting closed with short topical speeches, as well as presentations of resolutions on cleanliness in EU hospitals and how businesses can be helped to benefit from the "green economy".