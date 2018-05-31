Legal letter passed to Robinson's son

In a previous witness session Mr Aiken discussed with Dr Crawford an instance where he sent docuents regarding RHI to his cousin.

In that session the witness said:

"I don't believe I sent any other documents out of the system in relation to any other topic."

Mr Aiken takes us to documents relating to a court case between DETI and the Department of the Environment.

The departments were in dispute over a development at the Sprucefield shopping centre in Lisburn.

RHI Inquiry

In January 2015, a letter was sent to DETI from a solicitor in the Departmental Solicitor's Office regarding the case.

Dr Crawford subsequently forwarded the document without comment to Gareth Robinson at a PR/lobbying firm called Verbatim Communications.

Mr Robinson is the son of the former DUP leader, Peter Robinson.

"Why did you do that?" asks Mr Aiken.

Dr Crawford says he only heard about this document yesterday.

He says he can only assume that Mr Robinson wanted to know about "the process" of the case "in terms of timelines of the legal case and whatnot".

"Why I done it or what the sequence of events was I'm not sure," the witness says.

"Obviously Gareth was Peter's son and because of that I tended to respond to his queries probably quicker than I would have replied to other PR companies," he adds.