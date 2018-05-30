'Foster not told of RHI warning'
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- DUP special adviser Andrew Crawford answers questions from the inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
That's all for today...
We've reached the end of today's proceedings, but that's by no means the end of questions for Dr Crawford - he'll be back for more tomorrow morning.
Join us again tomorrow for more coverage from sunny Stormont at 09:45 sharp - see you then!
What happened at the RHI Inquiry today?
Former Enterprise minister Arlene Foster did not "jettison" plans for cost controls in the RHI scheme, her former special adviser told the inquiry.
Andrew Crawford was back giving evidence to the public inquiry into the flawed green energy scheme.
Dr Crawford said he believed the decision to park proposed cost controls and move ahead with the domestic scheme in late 2013 had been taken by officials.
The inquiry was also told that neither Mrs Foster nor Mr Crawford had been told that a 10% target of renewable heat by 2020 was not achievable.
'I can't remember the finer details'
In November 2014, Dr Crawford obtained Stuart Wightman's contact details to pass on to fellow DUP special adviser Stephen Brimstone (seen below).
Mr Aiken wants to know why.
"I can't remember the finer details," says the witness.
He thinks it may have been that Mr Brimstone wanted to talk about the RHI scheme with reference to the Green New Deal, which was one of his responsibilities in the Office of the First and Deputy First Minister.
Mr Aiken says he thinks its more likely "he wanted to speak to Mr Wightman about his boiler".
'I was using an ‘Ulster-ism''
Questioning has halted for an important clarification from Sir Patrick.
He wants to make something clear about when he was questioning Dr Crawford a few minutes ago on the Daily Mirror article.
"Before we continue, can I make it absolutely clear that when questioning Dr Crawford recently I was using an ‘Ulster-ism’," he says.
"What meant when I said 'The odd newspaper', I meant 'The occasional newspaper' That was what I was referring to. I wasn’t intending in any way to be descriptive."
This gets a few laughs.
Mr Aiken says: "Indeed, and I’m sure no-one would have suggested that for a moment."
'There was plenty of people who picked up how lucrative the scheme was'
Dr Crawford says he wishes he had picked up on the warning signs surrounding the RHI scheme. If he had, he says, he would have been able to implement cost control measures.
"This was very much a new industry in that it was a new scheme and how it was being used to support businesses," says Dr Crawford.
Dr MacLean observes that "there’s a reflective degree of naivete that you’re perfectly happy to provide the information but you’re not expecting anything in return".
"There was plenty of people who picked up how lucrative it was. In fact, it only took a matter of weeks until people twigged how good it was," the panel member says..
Dr MacLean asks why these people were happy asking for information but never told Dr Crawford anything about how the scheme was being used.
The witness says he had no dealings with any of the installers or others within the industry, but that he expected that they would not tell him if they were using the scheme to fund their expansion..
'Witness didn't pick up on the newspaper article'
Mr Aiken asks Dr Crawford if there should have been a submission coming to the minister, Mrs Foster, in the light of this article in a national newspaper advising on the implications for the Norhtern Ireland RHI scheme "and what steps, if any, need to be taken?"
"You would like to think if the key officials in energy division picked up on it that it would at the very least have made them question what they were doing," the witness replies.
He says he didn't pick up on it at the time.
'Hands up if you're a Daily Mirror journalist'
Mr Aiken now picks up the Daily Mirror - not a literal copy of the newspaper itself but an article in the online version.
"I don't know if you're a reader of the Daily Mirror, Dr Crawford," he says.
"I certainly don't reach for it on a daily basis," he replies.
Sir Patrick asks if there are any "representatives" of the paper in the chamber.
"Nobody's volunteering anyway," says panel member Dr Keith MacLean
Mr Aiken then quotes extensively from a colourful article entitled "Rich enjoy free fuel and tapayers' cash while millions must choose between heating and eating".
There follows an article that quotes people who live in mansions and enjoy the benefits of RHI.
The story appears to be based on examples from the GB scheme and is from November 2014
'Only giving information to one set of players'
Dr MacLean is asking Dr Crawford a series of questions on his relationship with Moy Park. He is quite critical of Dr Crawford relaying information to Moy Park that he says "was not in the public domain".
Dr Crawford is adamant that all he was doing was providing clarity to the company and that the information he passed on was already in the public domain.
Dr MacLean disagrees. "Likely changes next summer is not something we’ve seen in the public domain. It is something you had elicited which would not have been expected to go into the public domain," he says.
"Would you agree you were providing information selectively, not particularly accurately and to one part of the industry and only to one part of the information?"
Dr Crawford repeats that the information was in the public domain.
But Dr MacLean says: "You are making a decision to pass information on in a potentially discriminatory manner because you're only giving it to one set of players."
'Official unaware emails were forwarded outside DETI'
Dr Crawford sent a number of documents to Mr Gibson, including a briefing note on RHI from Stuart Wightman, the head of DETI's energy efficiency branch.
The witness says documents like this, called 'one-page fact sheets', would be distributed beyond the department.
"I don't believe there's anything there that would not have already been there in the consultation exercise for example," he says.
Mr Aiken says that his understanding from Mr Wightman is that there wasn't anything particularly sensitive in the briefing "but he certainly wasn't aware that it was going to be sent on outside of DETI", and he certainly didn't know his email was going to be forwarded outside DETI.
Did Dr Crawford tell him he was going to do this?
"I suspect no," says the witness.
'Moy Park not entitled to insider information'
Mr Aiken is pushing Dr Crawford on whether it was right to pass information on to Mr Gibson.
"Do you think you had become casual sending out material?" asks Mr Aiken.
Dr Crawford says he was only replying to a query that could help the company. He also puts into context that Mr Gibson is working for a major foreign direct investment company, one that worked with the executive across many different departments.
Sir Patrick cuts across to argue that regardless of Moy Park's importance to the Northern Ireland economy, it is not entitled to "insider information".
"It doesn't entitle them to a prediction from you as an insider that changes to the scheme will not have a negative impact," says Sir Patrick.
'I know Brian well'
Mr Aiken turns to a November 2014 email exchange between Dr Crawford and Brian Gibson, a manager at Moy Park.
He describes him as "one of the lead people in terms of deciding who were Moy Park growers".
Dr Crawford had an additional connection with Mr Gibson:
"Brian lives close to me at home. I would know Brian well and I would know all of Brian's family well."
'Did the lines ever get crossed?'
Dr Crawford is being asked about the balancing act working for a minister who is also a politician, as Mr Aiken puts it.
In October 2014, a representation is made to Mrs Foster (below) from a Ms Kirkpatrick, asking for help setting up a poultry house. There was a large waiting list at the time to be approved.
Mrs Foster then asked Dr Crawford to use his contacts in Moy Park to help with this query.
Mr Aiken asks Dr Crawford whether he would ever be asked to take on constituency work outside of DETI matters. "Did the lines ever get crossed?" he asks.
"Yes.If the issues was related to her constituency but had a link into DETI, the minister would have asked me to look at it," says Dr Crawford.
'Mr Irwin's RHI connections'
Mr Aiken asks if Dr Crawford knew Mr Irwin had connections to the RHI scheme.
"No, I didn't," he says, adding that he only found out through the media when the scheme closed, and after he had left DETI.
Mr Aiken says it was Mr Irwin's son who had the connections, and not the MLA himself.
"No doubt if I've got it wrong someone will correct me," he adds.
'Why would you get an MLA to ask a question to your department?'
Dr Crawford wrote to the DUP MLA Wiliam Irwin (below) asking him to put a question to the minister asking: "Does DETI have any plans to reduce the level of renewable heat incentive for new biomass boilers?"
Mr Aiken asks: "Why would you give to an MLA who’s not working in your department to put a question to your department?"
Dr Crawford says it is a way to put something on the record the position from the department.
Mr Aiken queries this further, asking whether it was an opportunity to advertise that the non-domestic scheme would have no cost controls.
"I was wanting to make clear that there was RHI boilers were not going to change for the non-domestic scheme," says Dr Crawford.
What comes first: The RHI scheme or the expansion?
Mr Aiken wants to know how much Dr Crawford knew about Moy Park's planned expansion.
"Was this something you knew about at this point, which is why applicants like your brother were being taken on stream?" asks Mr Aiken.
Dr Crawford says that he could not give a precise date, but that there was an agri-food loan scheme being offered by the department that Moy Park had sought around this period.
Mr Aiken dwells more on the expansion of poultry farms within the RHI scheme.
Were these poultry farms expanding because of the RHI scheme or where they expanding and subsequently availing of the RHI scheme.
"I don’t think it ever came into my mind that people would be looking to produce poultry to benefit from RHI," says Dr Crawford, adding that he believed expansions were only supported by RHI after the fact.
'Brother was putting up chicken houses'
Mr Aiken picks up after lunch with some correspondence between Dr Cawford and an Invest NI official in Dubai in August 2014.
This made reference to Dr Crawford's brother, James, and mentioned that he had left his engineering and was "hoping to put up a couple of chicken houses".
"When my brother went into the poultry industry it wasn't because of RHI," Dr Crawford says.
Poultry firm Moy Park was expanding, he explains, adding that his brother had to go back and make arrangements to apply for RHI
Time for lunch
That's the end of questions for Dr Crawford until after lunch. Join us back here at 14:00.
'Minister didn't take decision not to bring in cost controls'
Sir Patrick puts it to Dr Crawford that he knew that cost controls were not being introduced to either the domestic or non-domestic schemes "despite the public having been consulted on both schemes having cost controls".
He's referring to a consultation document of June 2013.
It was subsequently to "decouple" the two schemes, and fast-track the introduction of the domestic scheme.
The witness says he'll return to his original point:
"This is was not an issue being flagged-up in submissions where there was a minister taking decisions, so the minister did not take, nor did I, ask for or make any conscious decision not to bring controls in place."
'There were other important issues'
Dame Una O'Brien questions whether Dr Crawford thought it was odd that a large submission on the RHI scheme landed on his desk quite unexpectedly.
Dr Crawford admits that this was "odd" when he compares it to previous consultation responses.
"We normally would have known," he says.
Dame Una says that the job of the special advisor and the private secretary is to "crack the whip" and push for submissions.
Dr Crawford says that the perception was that the RHI scheme was running well, that there were other higher priorities on minister Foster's desk and that often Mr Mills only "told you what you needed to know".
"At this particular time there was other issues more important in the minister’s mind and in my mind and that would go through the department," he says.
'You didn't receive this document'
Mr Aiken turns to the relationship between Dr Crawford and Mr Mark Anderson.
The witness says Mr Anderson is a neighbour and friend.
"I've known Mark all my days," he says, adding that his friend was involved with renewable energy matters of Ulster University.
He confirms that he would have "bounced" energy issues past Mr Anderson "simply because of his experience".
Dr Crawford says he didn't tell anyone he was doing this but it wouldn't have been uncommon to talk to many people outside the department.
Mr Aiken describes a PDF document sent to Mr Anderson by Dr Crawford in June 2014.
This was promotional material presented to the minster by a company involved in renewable energy.
In the email accompanying the PDF Dr Crawford included the words "you didn't receive this".
Mr Crawford say he did not want Mr Anderson to forward the material to anyone else.
Mr Aiken asks if this meant the witness knew he shouldn't send this document to Mr Anderson.
Dr Crawford says he didn't think it was commercially sensitive document but he didn't have the permission of the company.
'It may have given me a false sense of security'
Mr Aiken is scrutinising the DETI correspondence on the non-domestic scheme. In this correspondence, a list of main issues to be addressed, cost control does not feature.
However, further down the correspondence, it says that it may be appropriate to review existing tariffs.
Mr Aiken asks whether that would have caused Dr Crawford concern that there was a "lurking issue that been uncovered over RHI".
"Not concerned because it wasn’t being flagged up as an issue to be concerned or that we were going to run out of budget or anything like that," says Dr Crawford.
He adds that the next paragraph in the correspondence was about encouraging more people to apply for the scheme.
"It may have given me a false sense of security," says Dr Crawford.
'We wanted to know how long shortly was'
Mr Aiken turns to the theme of pressure building to deliver on the domestic RHI scheme.
UUP MLA Sandra Overend had made a query on behalf of a constituent on the introduction of the domestic scheme.
The public consultation for that scheme closed in October 2013 and it was planned to open in April 2014.
John Mills (pictured above), the head of the energy division at the time, responded to say that an announcement would be made on the scheme shortly.
"If we’re going to launch the scheme we want to know how long shortly was. It was more to try and nail down when this scheme is going to be launched," says Dr Crawford.
'Foster was not informed of target prediction'
DETI officials delivered a submission to the minister preparing her for a briefing to the assembly's Enterprise Committee in January 2014.
It did not contain CEPA's warning that the scheme would never achieve its 10% target.
"In fact, the internal briefing for the minister gives the impression that it can't be known what the position is and its going to have to be monitored," Mr Aiken observes.
'Totally different beasts'
Dame Una O'Brien is questioning the comparison between the NIRO scheme and the RHI scheme.
"You are a special advisor, did you not understand the different mechanisms between the schemes," she asks.
Dr Crawford says he did, that one scheme was on-grid, another was off-grid. "They were totally different beasts," he says.
Dr MacLean makes the point that with the NIRO scheme, it was paid for by consumers. This scheme exceeded its budget and levy controls were introduced later on.
'RHI scheme performing favourably'
Mr Aiken turns to an oral question that was put to minister Foster by Stephen Agnew, leader of the Green Party.
He posed a question about the uptake of the RHI scheme.
In a briefing document provided in response, the RHI scheme is said to be "performing favourably compared to Great Britain", but that predicting whether the scheme would reach target was difficult because there was no centralised collection of up-to-date data".
Dr Crawford explains that the issue of predictions of uptake were an issue when the Northern Ireland Renewables Obligation (NIRO) scheme was established.
This is an environmental scheme to encourage the use of renewable electricity in Northern Ireland. Under the scheme, generating stations with a capacity of 50kW or less are termed ‘Micro-NIRO’ stations.
'10% renewable target impossible to reach'
Mr Aiken raises the atter of the CEPA (Cambridge Economic Policy Associates Report) of June 2013.
The whole point of the RHI scheme was to attain a target of 10% renewable heat by 2020.
CEPA had reported that whatever DETI did they were not going to achieve the 10% target
Mr Aiken asks the witness whether he was ever made aware of this.
"It doesn't spring to mind - me being told the 10% target was going to be impossible to reach," Dr Crawford says.
'Let's not rush'
After a bit of back and forth on timelines between Mr Aiken and Sir Patrick, finally, someone breaks through the heavy questioning with a joke!
"It's all coming together Dr Crawford," says Mr Aiken, smiling at the witness.
"Well, let's not rush," warns Sir Patrick.
The chamber laughs and even Dr Crawford unfolds his crossed arms.
But when the questioning being again Dr Crawford's arms are firmly crossed again.
'Need for cost controls not flagged up'
Dr Crawford insists that the DETI civil servants did not communicate the importance of budget management issues.
"At no stage did officials elevate the importance of cost controls," he says.
"That was not being flagged up to either the minister or myself," he adds.
Panel member Dame Una O'Brien is surprised that Dr Crawford would not have read a letter from the GB minister for energy.
"It would have seemed to me to be one of the first documents you would have reached for," she says.
Dr Crawford says that if any such letter attached to a submission he would have read it.
He says there was a very heavy workload in the department at the time.
'Cost control not brought to minister's attention'
Mr Aiken is drawing Dr Crawford out on the letter accompanying the submission from minister Barker.
"It would be odd if you were receiving a draft reply and someone of the ilk of minister Foster or yourself didn’t say, 'The letter isn’t here, can I have a copy of it?'" says Mr Aiken.
He also asks him what this might say to the inquiry about the subject of cost control, and whether minister Foster had been aware of the importance of cost control.
"It wasn’t brought to the minister’s attention as an important issue either before this time or during this period," says Dr Crawford.
"It wasn’t a submission and it should have come up as a set alone submission before this period and again this should have been reinforced and included in response to this letter to Greg Barker. That did not happen in this case."
'Cannot confirm or deny seeing the letter'
Keeping with the letter from minister Barker, Dr Crawford makes the point that he is unclear whether that letter was attached to the submission proposing a draft response.
Dr Crawford says he does not remember whether the letter was attached or if he asked to see the letter at the time.
"I can’t confirm or deny whether I asked to see it or not," he says.
Sir Patrick is critical of this, saying: "How can you have a system in which a minister is given a draft response to a letter that she hasn’t read or hasn’t seen?"
"That’s what I can’t confirm whether she had seen it or not," says Dr Crawford.
'Clearly I didn't pick it up'
Mr Aiken, counsel for the Inquiry, is asking Dr Crawford about correspondence sent from the then UK government's then energy minister Greg Barker.
Mr Barker - now Lord Barker of Battle - talks in this correspondence "in considerable detail" about budget management, says Mr Aiken.
Asked whether Dr Crawford had picked up on the need for cost control he responds: "Clearly I didn’t pick it up or I would have annotated the submission and asked for more detail on that particular point."
Sir Patrick Coghlin pushes him on this, asking what more detail he would have asked for.
Dr Crawford says: "I would have asked for more detail on the issues that were raised in terms of the Barker and the content of his letter himself."
Today's evidence session begins
Dr Crawford is ready to begin the session.
You can see his written evidence here.
Since Dr Crawford has already been sworn to tell the truth we can go straight into the questioning.
Asking the questions today is inquiry junior counsel Joseph Aiken.
Who is Andrew Crawford?
A son of a farmer from Beragh in County Tyrone, Dr Andrew Crawford is a former employee of the Ulster Farmers' Union.
He was an assistant to the former DUP MEP Jim Allister before the North Antrim politician quit to form the Traditional Unionist Voice.
Dr Crawford was an adviser to Arlene Foster when she was enterprise minister during the time the RHI scheme was created, and followed her to the Department of Finance and Personnel.
Former DUP minister Jonathan Bell accused him of preventing the closure of the scheme, but Dr Crawford denied that.
He was also named by senior civil servant Andrew McCormick, in a hearing of the Northern Ireland Assembly's Public Accounts Committee, as the adviser who exerted influence to keep the scheme open - although Dr McCormick said he had no evidence for his claim.
Dr Crawford resigned as a DUP ministerial adviser shortly after that but denied Dr McCormick's claim and said he had "acted with complete integrity".
What is the RHI Inquiry?
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry,you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that,Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
