'Foster not told of RHI warning'

Dr Crawford says he wishes he had picked up on the warning signs surrounding the RHI scheme. If he had, he says, he would have been able to implement cost control measures.

"This was very much a new industry in that it was a new scheme and how it was being used to support businesses," says Dr Crawford.

Dr MacLean observes that "there’s a reflective degree of naivete that you’re perfectly happy to provide the information but you’re not expecting anything in return".

"There was plenty of people who picked up how lucrative it was. In fact, it only took a matter of weeks until people twigged how good it was," the panel member says..

Dr MacLean asks why these people were happy asking for information but never told Dr Crawford anything about how the scheme was being used.

The witness says he had no dealings with any of the installers or others within the industry, but that he expected that they would not tell him if they were using the scheme to fund their expansion..