Cash-for-ash admin boss faces inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Chris Poulton, director at RHI administrator Ofgem, answers inquiry questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'DETI somewhere between customer and partner'
Mr Poulton says Ofgem viewed DETI as "somewhere between" a customer needing the RHI scheme to be administered for it and a partner in running the initiative.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin notes that that "whatever that combined role" was to mean "in terms of obligation or duty", the arrangements between the two organisations were not legally binding.
'I was reliant on my team's technical experts'
Mr Aiken asks how Mr Poulton would have gained the necessary technical knowledge when he took over responsibility for a RHI scheme, given his generalist background.
"It's a balance - I think you're reliant to the people that are on your team to be the technical experts, and they are employed as such," he replies.
He says his role at the beginning of the scheme was not so much to understand the technical details but to make sure it was delivered on time and on budget.
Ofgem's arm that was dealing with the administration of energy schemes was growing quickly when he was there - it has 300 employees but that figure was between 200 and 220 when Mr Poulton started there.
New witness Chris Poulton gives evidence
Chris Poulton begins by affirming that he'll tell the truth and the inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken begins the questioning.
Mr Poulton, who says he has an "underused" biology degree from Warwick University, worked as the head of operations for a mobile phone network before he joined Ofgem in January 2014 as its deputy managing director.
After a year in the role, he was promoted to acting managing director and he remains in that position.
Ofgem administered the RHI scheme for DETI, the Stormont department that set up the initiative.
Mr Poulton's written statement to the inquiry is available here.
He's already made a visit to Stormont's Senate chamber, where the inquiry is being held - he faced a testing afternoon before the Northern Ireland Assembly's Public Accounts Committee to answer questions on the RHI debacle in October 2015.
At the end of that session, the committee chair Robin Swann told Mr Poulton and his colleagues: "We've been sitting here for nearly four-and-a-half hours and I think you've actually raised more questions than you've answered."
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
A former head the team that was running the RHI scheme revealed he commissioned a vital document that outlined potential concerns with the initiative but didn't read it when it was produced.
John Mills, the energy boss at Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) claims he asked one of his civil servants Peter Hutchinson to put together a handover note before he moved to another job.
The handover outlined the work that had to be done on the scheme and included "immediate actions" that Mr Hutchinson felt had to be addressed.
Mr Mills told the inquiry he can't remember seeing the handover or reading it and assumed that staff working in his team flag up any serious issues contained in it.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls are not introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's another cracking morning for the dog-walkers and runners at the Stormont estate.
We're all poised for a sunny weekend but in the meantime there's the small matter of another day's live coverage of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry.
Today we'll be hearing from Chris Poulton - he is the acting managing director of the part of Ofgem that dealt with the administration of the RHI scheme.
Our live stream and commentary begins shortly - stay with us throughout the day.