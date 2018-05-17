Cash-for-ash boss faces inquiry questions
'Department good at losing staff, not good at replacing them'
Asked if there was a "leaking" of staff from DETI, Mr Mills says the department was "good at losing staff, but not so good at replacing them".
He details how, for various reasons, many had moved on from the department.
"Because it is policy and legislative work, you can get people who are completely unsuited to the job," he explains.
"The risk then is that you get the next person on the conveyor belt, but there wasn't even a conveyor belt then."
His focus in early 2014, he says, was on sorting out these staffing issues but by early 2015 that switched to "plugging gaps" in the RHI scheme team, leaving gaps elsewhere.
'Did staff want to get out of RHI scheme team?'
Inquiry counsel Mr Scoffield asks if DETI's energy team was a part of the department "that people wanted out of", given the pressures it was facing.
The three staff who'd been working on the RHI scheme since its birth all left the team within a few months of each other between late-2013 and spring 2014.
Mr Mills says it's an "unfair characterisation" to say people wanted to get away.
Those who remained in the team had "quite a strong ethos... of being able to cope with whatever was thrown at the division".
'30 people working on RHI scheme now'
There are 30 people at DETI working on the RHI scheme now even though the initiative has been closed to new applicants since early-2016, says Mr Mills.
When it was being set up and for much of the time it was operating, there was just two - one full-time, one part-time.
Mr Mills says he felt "betrayed" by senior officials in the department who he felt had assured him there would be no reduction in energy team posts in the event that "the shutters came down" and there were cutbacks.
Ultimately he took a member of staff from DETIs electricity branch and moved them across to the renewable heat team.
'I failed to appreciate risk of lack of resources'
Fiona Hepper, who was Mr Mills' predecessor in heading DETI's energy team,told the inquiry in Decemberthat the resources she had were "adequate but not optimum".
The witness disagrees, saying they were "clearly inadequate", especially in relation to the RHI scheme.
He says he "sought additional resources" on a number of occasions and succeeded in obtaining a few extra staff for the RHI scheme.
Inquiry panellist Dame Una O'Brien (below) is interested in whether the senior managers or department officials were doing their job properly and realising the resource pressure the team was under.
Mr Mills says he had regular conversations about resources but that due to financial constraints it led to a cutback on posts.
He admits that at no point did he ask for "another 10 people on RHI" and he "failed to appreciate the risk of the lack of resources on RHI".
"The fact that we couldn't get two staff officers and an [accounting officer] didn't give me much confidence that extra resources would be forthcoming."
'Energy team under-resourced, facing sea of risks'
In his witness statement, Mr Mills says the workload in running DETI's energy team was "extremely onerous, with ever increasing demands on my time" and there was a "sea of potential risks".
"There were multiple issues to be dealt with - for the most part all of them were described as urgent," he added.
He also said that the team had over-committed itself and he had to take the axe to some proposed projects.
Asked if the team was under-resourced, Mr Mills says it was and its responsibilities should've been divided up between other parts of the department.
"It should have split between one in renewables and dealing with the markets - this happened roughly after I left," he adds.
He says the RHI scheme was the "worst example" of the team's insufficient resources.
'Should greater attention have been paid?'
The UK government department running the Great Britain RHI scheme was the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC).
Its then minister Greg Barker sent regular updates to DETI about developments - letters in November 2013, March, June and October 2014 all made mention of updates to its cost control plans - but he didn't always get a reply.
"Do you think if greater attention had been paid to the response from DECC would that have caused greater reflection about whether Northern Ireland was falling behind Great Britain?" asks Mr Scoffield.
Mr Mills says "it certainly wouldn't have done any harm".
'Basic problem was lack of time'
The "basic problem" that DETI's energy team had was that it didn't have the time "to have more than surface-level discussions with people" about the best ways to run its projects.
He says the breadth of the portfolio - there were about 12 issues falling under the team's responsibility, whereas other teams only dealt with four or five - meant it was difficult to get into depth on some topics.
"I can deal with complex issues as a generalist, I can deal with several... but 12 not so much," he explains.
'Tyranny of the urgent over the important'
Sir Patrick says he wants to understand how Mr Mills and DETI officials had not acted on warnings from he RHI scheme administrator Ofgem, sent in letters, about the issue of cost controls.
Inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean says it seems Mr Mills was just looking through the correspondence to see if there was anything he needed to do and breathing a sigh of relief if there was nothing that required action.
Mr Mills says his day-to-day work was "reactive", adding: "If the list got on to two pages things were bad and if it stayed on one page we were managing."
He says it is the "tyranny of the urgent over the important".
Dr MacLean says there was no "helicopter view" of the overall department.
'Rescources were extremely limited'
DETI planned to introduce another important cost control mechanism - degression - to the RHI scheme in 2015 but, as Mr Mills says in his witness statement, problems with the scheme cropped up in the spring of that year and it was set to the side.
Degression is a trigger that kicks in to divide up the available pot of subsidy among an increasing number of applicants.
Mr Mills says staffing resources "were extremely limited", making it difficult for DETI's energy team to do any planning work for the introduction of degression to the scheme.
He says it was really only in spring 2015 that he looked at the legislation of the similar RHI scheme that was running in Great Britain that he "realised how far behind we were".
'Two schemes happily paying out public money'
Mr Mills is being pushed now on his decision not to introduce cost controls to the RHI scheme.
Sir Patrick (above) is being particularly critical, saying that the result of Mr Mills' decisions was "no cost control".
The witness makes the point that this was a decision that had been made previously, but one he "failed to correct".
"Without cost control you have two schemes happily paying out public money," says Sir Patrick.
"That's absolutely correct," says Mr Mills in response.
'Why wasn't decision left for minister to take?'
The inquiry has heard that a decision was taken within DETI to prioritise the introduction of the domestic RHI scheme over the need to add cost controls to the original one for non-domestic users.
It had been put to the public in a consultation that cost controls would be introduced to both schemes at the same time but that ultimately didn't happen when the domestic scheme was given higher priority.
The cost control issue dropped off DETI's radar, meaning neither scheme had a budget protection measure.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coglhin presses to find out why that decision wasn't left for a minister to take.
Mr Mills insists, as he has done before, that he believed the decision had been taken by someone before he joined DETI in January 2014.
'Vagueness in planning'
Senior counsel David Scoffield (pictured below) begins his questioning of Mr Mills - focusing on the domestic RHI scheme.
He's asked why the introduction of the domestic scheme was delayed.
It was originally planned to be introduced in 2013, but only opened the following year.
He lists some of the jobs that had to be completed before the scheme was opened, such as developing a business case, hiring extra staff and meeting regulatory standards.
"There was a lack of realistic planning and methodology and a desire to meet whatever was the last deadline that was promised to the minister," says Mr Mills.
He adds that the changeover of staff would have been an issue too.
"There was a vagueness in planning," he says.
Witness John Mills returns to give evidence
John Mills managed the energy team at Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) DETI - which was responsible for the RHI scheme.
His time in the post began in January 2014 and continued through a key period when a range of things went badly wrong with the initiative.
He has more than 30 years of experience in the civil service, having served in the Department of Justice, the Department for Regional Development and now at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, which he joined after leaving DETI in May 2016.
Mr Mills first appeared before the inquiry across two days in March and you can find his full written statement on the inquiry's website.
What happened today at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
There was a "total divorce" between the two Stormont departments that were involved with the RHI scheme, according to the inquiry chair.
Sir Patrick Coghlin said officials in the agriculture department didn't communicate concerns with the initiative to officials in the enterprise department, which had responsibility for running it.
He made the point after agriculture official Chris Johnston agreed that paying attention to a key flaw in the scheme had not been his "focus".
