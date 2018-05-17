Cash-for-ash boss faces inquiry questions

Asked if there was a "leaking" of staff from DETI, Mr Mills says the department was "good at losing staff, but not so good at replacing them".

He details how, for various reasons, many had moved on from the department.

RHI Inquiry

"Because it is policy and legislative work, you can get people who are completely unsuited to the job," he explains.

"The risk then is that you get the next person on the conveyor belt, but there wasn't even a conveyor belt then."

His focus in early 2014, he says, was on sorting out these staffing issues but by early 2015 that switched to "plugging gaps" in the RHI scheme team, leaving gaps elsewhere.