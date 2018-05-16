'Total divorce' at Stormont over cash-for-ash
What happened today at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
There was a "total divorce" between the two Stormont departments that were involved with the RHI scheme, according to the inquiry chair.
Sir Patrick Coghlin said officials in the agriculture department didn't communicate concerns with the initiative to officials in the enterprise department, which had responsibility for running it.
He made the point after agriculture official Chris Johnston agreed that paying attention to a key flaw in the scheme had not been his "focus".
'Penny dropped that scheme needed more money'
The "penny was starting to drop" at DETI in May 2015 that much more money would be needed for the the RHI scheme as demand was increasing, says Mr Aiken.
Spending forecasts showed that by the time the scheme was to close it would need more than double what the department believed it needed in 2015 to 2016.
Mr Wightman says that it "would no doubt have been a shock" to senior DETI finance official Trevor Cooper when he was informed about how the scheme was running.
He drew Mr Cooper's attention to the fact that even if the scheme was to close early to new applicants, £22m would be needed each year to fulfil the spending commitments.
'Why were energy industry figures always calling DETI?'
DETI had been working up its policy for developing the RHI scheme in March 2015 - a plan that included the introducton of cost control. It was intended that the changes would come into force in autumn that year.
In communication with Fergal Hegarty of the renewable energy firm Alternative Heat that month, DETI official Seamus Hughes gave an outline of what was being considered, but didn't mention the intention to reduce the subsidies on offer.
Mr Hegarty sent that information on to colleagues and said: "He hasn't disclosed as much as I hoped he would."
The communication between DETI and those in the energy industry was regular, says Mr Aiken, and he asks Mr Wightman if he considered why industry figures "were on the phone all the time wanting to know about changes".
Mr Wightman accepts that there was a "naivety" on the part of the DETI officials and they didn't "expect the industry to run with" and "plan ahead" using the information the department offered.
'Number of silos within DETI'
Dr MacLean is concerned about the lack of face-to-face communication between the members of DETI's energy division in spite of the fact that their offices were mostly on the same corridor.
That's in departmental HQ in Nertherleigh, just a stone's throw from where the inquiry is sitting in Stormont's Parliament Buildings.
He says he gets the impression that "people will go back to their office and type out an email, maybe pick up the phone".
Mr Wightman says there were "a number of silos" in the department compared with his experience in the Department of Regional Development, where he had worked before.
"There was an awful lot of communication done by email, a lot more than I would have been used to," he says.
'Accurate to say I had complete lack of budget clarity'
It's "totally accurate" to say there was a "complete lack of clarity" in Mr Wightman's understanding of the budget for the RHI scheme in March 2015, he says.
In his email to the finance officials, he said he wanted "urgent clarification" on whether unspent money from previous years could be carried over and he also wanted to know what the maximum budget for the scheme would be.
Mr Aiken says Mr Wightman had a "moment of realisation" about the scheme's costs at that time.
The witness agrees, saying the "situation gradually got worse" over the following months and reached "crunch time" in May that year, causing a "sense of panic".
'Scheme spending projections might be conservative'
Mr Wightman emailed DETI finance officials in March 2015, saying that more money would be needed to fund the RHI scheme because the number of applications had increased and was "expected to remain high".
He said there were about 200 applications expected to come from the poultry sector and it was important that the budget was managed carefully.
The monthly spend on the scheme at that point was £800,000 and he expected that to increase by £60,000 a month, meaning that a year down the line it would be topping £1.5m a month.
"My concern is that these projections might be a little conservative," he wrote.
Witness Stuart Wightman returns to give evidence
With Mr Johnston's session before the inquiry at an end, it's the turn again of Stuart Wightman.
He was in the witness chair yesterday and he's back to take a few more questions on his role as a DETI civil servant running the RHI scheme from the summer of 2014.
You can find his witness statement on the inquiry's website.
The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken is leaning he questioning this afternoon.
'Please don't put RHI in emails to me'
Mr Anderson sent a WhatsApp message to Mr Johnston in the summer of 2017, by which point he had received a Section 21 notice compelling him to provide evidence to the inquiry.
The message read: "Please don't put the letters RHI in my emails any more."
Mr Johnston says he thinks that "quite innocently any mention of RHI in an email would mean that it would need to be submitted to the inquiry whether it was relevant or not".
Sir Patrick notes that leaving the term RHI out leaves it up to Mr Anderson or Mr Johnston to decide "whether or not those should be discovered even if they are about the RHI".
Mr Johnston says he has searched for every single email and submitted them to the inquiry.
"Did you have a codeword for it?" asks Sir Patrick, not expecting an answer.
'You were involving yourself in the strategy'
When the announcement came that the RHI scheme was to close, the Irish BioEnergy Association (IrBEA) sent an email to Mr Johnston disagreeing with the decision.
It attached a draft press release Biomass Energy Northern Ireland (Beni), which criticised the decision to close the scheme.
Mr Johnston responded to that, advising the groups to meet with DETI and put forward their position.
It is put Mr Johnston whether it was appropriate for him to involve himself "the strategy" of these interested parties.
"I didn’t think of it that way at the time," he says.
'Don't know how I heard scheme was to close'
Another string of messages between Mr Johnston and Mr Anderson, the academic, is being scrutinised.
On 8 February, 2016, DETI issued a press release stating that the RHI scheme was to close.
Mr Anderson messaged Mr Johnston saying: "You got?"
Mr Johnston responds: "Indeed Mark from many sources other than confirm what we knew."
Mr Lunny asks him about this last line, saying that it "suggests you already knew... the scheme was going to close".
Asked when he "first acquired that knowledge", the witness says: "I had no idea exactly where I had heard that".
'DETI budget was going to get its a-r-s-e kicked'
The inquiry panel members are clearly intrigued as to why Mr Johnston did not speak to DETI about the signals he was receiving from the renewables industry that there was going to be a rush to get their biomass boilers up and running before the RHI scheme subsidy rates were reduced.
"When you change rates you're often going to get a rush of people who come in - I don't think there's any secret in that," says the witness.
Dr MacLean asks if Mr Johnston assumed that DETI would've already known and therefore believed there was no need to tell the department.
Would it not have been important, he asks, to have informed the department "whose budgets were going to get the a-r-s-e kicked out of it".
"In hindsight that's very clear but at the time I didn't consider that this was going to be new information to DETI or something they didn't have," replies Mr Johnston.
'Didn't believe information on changes was top secret'
Mr Johnston discussed planned changes to the RHI scheme that he'd been told about by DETI officials with the chief executive of Action Renewables.
Mr Lunny asks if he thought it was appropriate to discuss internal information people outside public bodies.
"I certainly didn't come away with any view that it was... top secret... otherwise I don't think I would have."
'If cash-for-ash signs were there I should've seen them'
Mr Johnston explaining that he missed the "cash for ash" advertising at events run by Stormont's agriculture department because he spent much of his days at those "in the seminar rooms".
"I would have been arriving there and giving a couple of talks during the day which would turn into whole conversations," says Mr Johnston.
Mr Johnston says he would have also manned an Abfi stand in the non-trade sections.
"I did want to get into the trade area. I didn’t always get an opportunity to get in there," he says.
"If these signs were there I should have seen them but I don’t have any recollection."
'Absolutely clear the way scheme was being sold'
Biomass boiler installers used the RHI scheme as a way of promoting their products, advertising them in fliers and posters as a way of collecting "cash for ash".
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin pushes Mr Johnston on whether he saw any of that promotional material at events he attended.
"Many of these events were sponsored by the Department of Agriculture," says the chair, "many of them were attended by members of the Department of Agriculture."
"It was absolutely clear the way that this was being sold to farmers and installers … you got a lot of money for what you did - you never came across those?"
Mr Johnston says he did not.
'RHI being blown into the sky'
Mr Johnston is being questioned again about the WhatsApp messages about the RHI scheme that he exchanged with Ulster University academic Mark Anderson, which were referenced earlier.
Mr Anderson says at one point that he'd seen some "RHI being blown into the sky today".
That was at a woodchip-drying business in Stewartstown in County Tyrone, where the boilers were not being switched off while the drying floors were empty.
Mr Lunny suggests that doesn't sound like an efficient use of heat and the witness says "that was my comment as well".
Yet Mr Johnston says he had never heard of or saw any of that before it broke in the media.
Inquiry panelist Dame Una O'Brien asks Mr Johnston: "Prior to the story breaking... did you have a talk or chat about any of the sorts of practices that are being illustrated? You never heard any rumours?"
Mr Johnson says he did not.
'Parasitic woodchip drying was crazy'
Mr Johnston says he did not know of any RHI claimants who were involved solely in what's been described as "parasitic woodchip drying".
That is a process in which biomass boilers were used to dry wood that was then fed back into the same boilers in a cycle designed to collect the overgenerous subsidy.
But he says he was aware of businesses that were drying woodchip for distribution, using a percentage of the previously dried woodchip for that purpose. He says that would make sense.
Mr Johnston says it would've been "crazy" for claimants to use their boilers solely to dry woodchip in order to collect subsidies from the scheme.
"You'd be caught out in an audit... it doesn't make any sense."
'DETI didn't respond when concern was flagged'
In an email exchange in June 2015, DETI civil servant Seamus Hughes and Mr Johnston were trading numbers on the department's targets for the RHI scheme.
Without getting into the sums, the figure for the total heat demand seemed to Mr Johnston to be quite high.
He points that out to Mr Hughes, saying that if the sums are right "it's a massive average load factor".
It was the first time he had brought up the issue to DETI but he never received a response.
'Total divorce between Stormont departments'
There appears to have been a "total divorce" between Stormont's enterprise and agriculture departments, according to inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin.
"It's one government for the people of Northern Ireland but there appears to have been absolutely no exchange between the departments when something could... appear to be badly wrong," he says.
Not only was the agriculture department "positively promoting" the RHI scheme at a time when "it was leading to overspending of public money", but he says agriculture officials didn't feel it was their responsibility to flag up concerns with the initiative.
He tells Mr Johnston: "Your reaction appears to have been: 'Not my focus; DETI must know about it; there must be some other explanation.'"
Mr Johnston acknowledges that's a fair summary and he accepts that it "would be good" to have a closer link between the departments.
'RHI equals hectic industry!'
Mr Lunny is brings the inquiry's attention to an email from John Martin of heating contractor company Green Energy Technology.
The email, sent in March 2014, talks about how the company is very busy installing 99 kilowatt container units.
It says: "We have five 99 kilowatt container units to be completed by April and another six later this summer all on pellets.
"It can be difficult to find a site where chips can be delivered and stored easily.
"RHI = Hectic Industry!!"
Mr Lunny suggests that if Mr Johnston's aim was to incentivise the growth of willow, but that he was hearing that it was lots of small boilers burning pellets, he should have brought this up with DETI.
"It would have been well known within the industry that it was all 99 kW boilers going in so they would have been very clear there was another way to do this," says Mr Johnston.
"But whether the industry, or whether the department felt that that was the right way to go, you know, this is me coming up with a very personal view of how ... biomass can be supplied and how Northern Ireland can meet renewable heat targets."
'Did you know of abuse of RHI scheme?'
In the summer of 2015, Mr Johnston's friend Gavin - mentioned earlier - asked him if there were going to be changes in October that year.
DETI had realised by that stage that the cost of the scheme was escalating and it planned to introduce cost controls in the autumn to mitigate against the increase.
Mr Johnston told Gavin what he understood the changes to be and said it was because the poultry sector had been "exploiting" the scheme - Mr Lunny says that use of that term suggests he was aware of "abuse" of the scheme.
The witness disagrees, saying he'd been told that the budget for the scheme had been used up, mostly because so many poultry farmers were claiming from it.
'If I knew I'd be sitting in inquiry I'd have paid more attention'
Inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean (above) asks Mr Johnston tough questions about what prompts him to ever bring up issues to department officials.
Mr Johnston repeats his argument that the RHI scheme was not his number one concern, since he had only been working in Afbi for "a short period of time" when he attended the event at which the scheme's overgenerosity was discussed.
"If I had known at the time that I would have been sitting here I would have paid a lot more attention to these presentations, but it wasn’t my focus at these events," says Mr Johnston.
'Unfair to suggest I was best placed to flag up flaw'
Mr Johnston says "it's a little unfair" to suggest he was best placed to inform Deti about the over-generous RHI scheme, as detailed at the June 2013 presentation he attended.
Mr Lunny suggests that given DETI officials were not at the event Mr Johnston should have told them of what he had seen that exposed the flaw in the scheme.
"I honestly would've expected that they would've known or the information would've come [from] elsewhere," replies the witness.
He says he "never considered" that there may have been any expectation on him to inform Deti about how the initiative was operating.
'Scheme's generosity wasn't my focus'
In a presentation at the June 2013 RHI scheme event, one biomass boiler installer - Connel McMullan of the firm Alternative Heat - outlined the generous returns and the short payback times that the initiative offered.
He gave an hypothetical example of a 99kW boiler running for 4,000 hours a year - that would generate an income of £3,529 a year.
He also used case studies, from a hotel to a poultry house, that showed the payback time for the boilers was very short - about three years.
Inquiry barrister Mr Lunny says that information "would've been useful for DETI to know" and given that Mr Johnston was at the event he suggests that those details should've been passed to the department.
"This would not have been my focus," says the witness, saying he believes the scheme was meant to be generous to an extent in order to generate initial uptake.
"I wouldn't have come back from this thinking: 'I've got a lot of messages to go back to DETI with.'"
'DETI's absence criticised by RHI event speakers'
The RHI scheme was the subject of an event held by the energy group Action Renewables in Belfast in June 2013.
Dr Edmund Ward (below), from the scheme's administrator Ofgem, officials is being discussed sent an email - titled 'FYI: Brief feedback from RHI including feedback on Deti (very negative) and Ofgem (generally very positive)' - was sent the day after the event.
Towards the end of the email, he says that there were no speakers from Deti at the event - this was "heavily criticised" by speakers at the time, he adds.
Mr Johnston says he does not recall any criticism of Deti from the speakers.
"I would normally be in and out [during the event]," he says.
'You knew claimants could get free fuel and something extra'
In July 2012, Mr Johnston shared a document that outlined the subsidies on offer from the RHI scheme - which would open in Novembr that year - with a man called Gavin, who appears to have been considering installing a biomass boiler system at his premises.
Gavin responded by saying that the offer of 5.9 per kW of heat produced was "pretty good as my costings as coming in at about 4p".
Mr Lunny says Mr Johnston would therefore have known that the scheme could give a claimant "free fuel and something on top of that".
He says to Mr Johnston: "All of that would've been known to you before you started your work with Afbi."
'Very good return on offer from RHI'
In March 2012, Mr Johnston gave a talk to the Ulster Farmers' Union about the RHI scheme, which was to be introduced in November that year.
Comparing two presentations Mr Johnston had given on renewables, one shows that a claimant could save £35,000 a year by installing a biomass boiler.
The payback for that boiler, without the RHI scheme, takes three-and-a-half years.
But in the March 2012 presentation the scheme is factored into the equation - applicants could earn £22,000 in annual RHI income and payback takes just two years.
Mr Johnston admits that this would give some a "very good return".
'Lucrative economics of RHI scheme'
Mr Johnston exchanged WhatsApp messages about the RHI scheme in December 2016 with Mark Anderson, an academic specialising in renewable energy at Ulster University.
That was the month the scale of the scheme's vast overspend emerged to the public.
The men were discussing a suggestion that legislation could be introduced to retrospectively cut the subsidies on offer to mitigate the damage to the public purse.
In one message, Mr Johnston asks: "Can they do that - alter agreements which have been done in good faith based on the lucrative economics?"
Mr Lunny says he wants to examine Mr Johnston's understanding of just how lucrative the scheme could be during the time it was open to applicants.
'Things don't roll quickly in government circies'
Sir Patrick says that Mr Johnston's intention of promoting the use of willow chips as a fuel was being "frustrated" and the way the RHI scheme was set up was "not benefitting what you wanted to do".
Mr Johnston says he had expected it to be changed by Deti in the next phase of the scheme's development that would encourage greater use of larger boilers that could burn that fuel.
The inquiry chair makes the point that phase two took much longer to implement that was planned.
The witness says he knows "things don't roll very quickly in government circles" but that "to me seemed OK".
Sir Patrick replies: "That's an answer you need to think about, particularly when the waste of public money is concerned."
'Why not press DETI to encourage use of bigger boilers?'
Sir Patrick puts it to Mr Johnston that it was in his interest to see larger boilers - from 500kW to 999kW - installed because it was his intention to promote the use of willow chips as a fuel, rather than wood pellets.
He asks why he didn't press DETI to urge encouragement for the installation of larger boilers.
Mr Johnston says he reckoned that his self-interest would have been less important than the department's target of getting Northern Ireland to produce 10% of its heat through renewable sources by 2020.
That target was one of the main reasons why the RHI scheme was set up in the first place.
'Most people interested in top-rate subsidy sweet spot'
Biomass boiler installers were regular attenders at the Afbi events and Mr Johnston says he had "great interest in trying to stay abreast of what was happening within the sector".
Many of the boilers installed through the RHI scheme were of the type and size - from 20kW to 99kW - that fell into the most lucrative subsidy rate and Mr Johnston is asked if he ever asked the installers why that was.
He replies that it was "probably quite clear to me" that there was a "sweet spot" where the "incentive was best" and therefore people stuck to installing boilers eligible for the top subsidy rate.
'RHI often mentioned at Afbi promotional events'
Afbi promoted biomass as a fuel and put on numerous events at its research facility in Hillsborough in County Down, many of which Mr Johnston was involved in.
The RHI scheme was a topic that came up on a regular basis, he says.
"[It] would very often have been mentioned in answer to the question: 'Is there any government help to implement these kind of low-carbon heating technologies?'
"The answer is RHI."
'Don't need chapters on willow's merit'
A debate has sprung up about Northern Ireland's carbon footprint and whether burning willow is really good for the atmosphere.
Sir Patrick questions Mr Johnston about whether cutting down willow trees reduces emissions.
Mr Johnston answers that "there is not a short answer" to that question.
Inquiry panelist Dame Una O'Brien cuts in to make the point that producing willow trees locally can reduce transport and therefore reduce carbon emissions.
Sir Patrick gets a few laughs when he wraps up the slight digression by saying: "I don’t think the panel needs two or three chapters on whether or not this is a good idea."
'I didn't ask about lack of subsidy tiering'
Mr Johnston argues that he believed that DETI had a plan to develop the RHI scheme in order to make it more sustainable.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin puts it to him that he didn't know when the next phase of the scheme was coming down the track.
"You didn’t know that GB had had these since 2011 and therefore one would have thought given your common interest in this kind of industry, you would have asked about tiering," said Mr Coghlin.
Mr Johnston said: "I didn't."
'Tiering would definitely have stopped overcompensation'
Asked whether he understood that without tiering, there was a likelihood for overcompensation from the RHI scheme Mr Johnston says he did.
"Tiering definitely would have [stopped overcompensation]," he says.
But he didn't raise any concerns with DETI about the absence of the cost control.
'Never thought people would burn to earn'
Mr Johnston attended a renewable energy presentation in 2013 that pointed out the "perverse incentives" associated with schemes without tiering.
He said he doesn't remember it word-for-word and that he would go to presentations to learn "as a whole" about biomass and renewables, not to focus on scrutinising "the mechanics of an RHI scheme" and he "wasn't looking for problems in it".
Mr Johnston says he never thought people would take advantage of the scheme and the prospect of people "burning biomass just to make money on it" didn't cross his mind.
"I didn't think that the incentive along would actually be enough to put in biomass boiler, buy a load of pellets and burn them all and make money - I never considered that would happen."
'Don't know when scheme differences sunk in'
Mr Johnston was provided with information in 2012 about the RHI scheme by Peter Hutchinson, the DETI civil servant who was virtually running it single-handedly.
Questioned on the RHI scheme's subsidies, he says he a document that showed that the tariffs were not tiered - the absence of tiering was a critical flaw in the initiative.
Tiering works by dropping the subsidy rate on offer once a certain limit of heat usage has been reached, with the intention of controlling costs by preventing a claimant from overusing their heating system to collect more cash.
"I was aware there was tiering in the GB scheme," he says, but adds that he didn't know when it sunk in that there was no tiering in the Northern Ireland scheme.
'Reasonably good position to give scheme feedback'
Mr Johnston says in his witness statement that to do his role "effectively" he had to have "many connections to people and bodies operating within the renewable energy and heat sectors" in Northern Ireland.
He says his interest in the scheme was on how it could promote the growth of biomass fuel crops and his contact with industry about the RHI scheme would've been focused on that subject.
It's put to him that because of his links to industry he would've been "in a reasonably good position" to provide feedback to Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI), which was running the scheme.
He doesn't agree with that, stating that he never had any evidence of how the scheme was performing.
He claims he "would never have been shy of saying" of telling DETI about what the scheme was doing for biomass growth and the growth of energy supply in the small and medium business sector in Northern Ireland.
He says he hopes he was considered an honest broker by DETI when it came to giving the department information.
New witness Chris Johnston gives evidence
Chris Johnston is from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (Afbi), which falls under Stormont's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.
He joined Afbi in 2012 he has led the Environment and Renewable Energy Centre there, which carries out renewable energy research and development projects.
In his witness statement,which you can find on the inquiry website, he says his job is to assist the agri-food industry, and other sectors, in maximising the potential of renewable energy".
He'll be asked questions about his knowledge of the scheme, Afbi's promotion of it and contact he had with third parties about the initiative.
His profile on the Afbi website reveals that he's big fan of Graham Linehan comedies - Father Ted and The IT Crowd are favourites - and he loves BBC Radio 4, skiing, rugby and lobster potting.