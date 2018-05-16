'Total divorce' at Stormont over cash-for-ash

Mr Johnston says in his witness statement that to do his role "effectively" he had to have "many connections to people and bodies operating within the renewable energy and heat sectors" in Northern Ireland.

He says his interest in the scheme was on how it could promote the growth of biomass fuel crops and his contact with industry about the RHI scheme would've been focused on that subject.

It's put to him that because of his links to industry he would've been "in a reasonably good position" to provide feedback to Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI), which was running the scheme.

PA

He doesn't agree with that, stating that he never had any evidence of how the scheme was performing.

He claims he "would never have been shy of saying" of telling DETI about what the scheme was doing for biomass growth and the growth of energy supply in the small and medium business sector in Northern Ireland.

He says he hopes he was considered an honest broker by DETI when it came to giving the department information.