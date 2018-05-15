Moy Park cash-for-ash consultation 'naive'

In his witness statement, Mr Wightman says that in summer 2015 he wasn't aware that the RHI scheme was "providing poor value for money" and was "providing recipients with excessive payments".

But in the handover note, mentioned frequently this morning, which was drawn up by one of his predecessors in running the scheme and outlined key areas for consideration for those subsequently working on it, explained that there was a danger that subsidies "could become overgenerous" and the issue should be looked at "as a matter of urgency".

RHI Inquiry

In addition to that, the so-called whistleblower, who tried to draw the then DETI minister Arlene Foster's attention to a key flaw in the scheme in 2013, also flagged the issue in an email to the department in June 2014.

Mr Wightman ultimately received the email, in which Ms O'Hagan said that "what we are seeing on the ground... is that buildings are using more energy than before it pays them to do so", with some "heating buildings all years round with the windows open everywhere".

The witness acknowledges that "for one reason or another I didn't pick up on those flags".