Moy Park cash-for-ash consultation 'naive'
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- DETI official Stuart Wightman answers questions from the inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
That's all for now...
Mr Aiken winds things up for today - it looks like Mr Wightman will be back in the hotseat tomorrow afternoon to finish his evidence.
Tomorrow's morning session introduces a new face to the inquiry - Chris Johnston from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs will be answering questions.
Join us at the usual time of 09:45.
What happened today at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
A civil servant who helped run the RHI scheme said he wished that he had not held informal conversations with the poultry and energy industries about proposed changes to the initiative.
The informal engagement with poultry giant Moy Park, some farmers and renewable heat firms took the place of a wider formal consultation.
"I realise that some of the engagement does look naïve now, given hindsight," said Mr Wightman.
"I totally look back now and say I wish I hadn't done that."
'Moy Park given scheme information that nobody else had'
In February 2015, Mr Wightman outlined to Moy Park some of the proposed changes that the department was considering for the RHI scheme.
In an email to Moy Park colleagues afterwards, Mr Mark said that Mr Wightman's guidance gave the company a "firm basis" for RHI scheme investment "until at least October 2015" and a "positive look forward" beyond that.
Mr Aiken suggests that Mr Mark's email could be read as advising that potential applicants get signed up to the scheme before October if the wanted to get the most lucrative subsidy.
He adds that as a result of the conversation with Mr Wightman, Moy Park received "a piece of information that's known to nobody" - that the subsidies from the scheme were potentially going to be reduced.
Mr Wightman accepts that point.
'Can't understand how you came up with your ideas'
Mr Wightman came up with ideas that he felt would offer protection to the RHI scheme's budget but Dr McLean was quick to spot their flaws when the inquiry discussed them last week.
The renewable energy expert says he "can't understand what strategy you were pursuing, what thought process you were going through in this work".
"Were you just sitting in the office, cup of coffee, and: "This seems like a good idea today'? I just don't see where they're coming from."
And Dame Una (above) weighs in too, asking: "Did you ever think we need to check out how this would work in practice or what the consequences would be?"
She says the policies seem to have been drawn up "in search of evidence rather than evidence driving the policy".
'Turkeys weren't going to vote for Christmas'
Dr MacLean questions how Mr Wightman's claim that his strength of "working effectively with a diverse range of stakeholders" is compatible with his insistence that he didn't see red flags of how the RHI scheme was offering lucrative returns.
The witness says he didn't have time "to be as proactive as I would've liked" and adds that "turkeys weren't going to vote for Christmas in terms of alerting me to the fact that the scheme was generous".
'Free heat and two grand in the hand'
Mr Wightman wrote an article about the RHI scheme for booklet that was distributed at Department of Agriculture and Rural development events.
In the booklet there was a case study of a pig farmer who was an claiming from the scheme.
The farmer was getting £21,000 a year from the scheme, even though his heating bill was only £19,495 - as Mr Aiken puts it, "he's getting free heat and two grand in his hand for 20 years".
Inquiry panel member Dr Keith MacLean wants to know how the case study "and so many other things that we've seen in evidence to the inquiry was not obvious to you".
"That would've been obvious if I'd read the article," says the witness., adding that it "now looks very shortsighted that I didn't pick it up".
"To be perfectly frank, at that point in time I just did not have time to do that role," he adds.
'Did you get boss's approval for cost control change?'
Mr Aiken asks whether Mr Wightman feels he should've got "specific approval... the moment you decided on" changing the cost control plan for the RHI scheme that the public had been consulted on.
He suggests that the witness should have recognised that "significance" of making such a change and thought: "I'd better run that past my boss."
Mr Wightman says he thinks he would've discussed the issue with DETI's energy boss but he doesn't have a memory of when that might have been.
'Should cost control change have gone to Foster?'
In 2015, DETI changed its plan for a cost control mechanism for the RHI scheme, deciding to run with an annual reduction of the subsidies on offer over the course of two years.
That was not what had been publicly consulted on by the department on 2013.
Mr Wightman says he looked at the original plan and "could not see it working" so he decided to draw up a new proposal.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick says the original cost control "had not been heavily criticised" and he queries whether the decision to draw up a new plan should in fact have been taken by a more senior figure: "Possibly... was it something that should've gone to the minister (Arlene Foster (above))?"
Mr Wightman explains that what he was doing was "early policy proposals", which would've ultimately gone to the minister for approval.
But as the "crisis" surrounding the scheme deepened, he says, "it never got to that stage".
'I didn't have knowledge to challenge cost projections'
Mr Wightman's financial forecasts for the scheme in 2015 show the costs of the RHI scheme leveling-off.
Mr Aiken reminds the inquiry that when he asked DETI official Seamus Hughes (seen below) - who worked under Mr Wightman on the running of the scheme - about the forecasts that his answer that "it was Mr Wightman who did all the maths".
Mr Wightman says there was a spreadsheet in existence before he came to the department and there were assumptions in it about "some sort of saturation point".
"To be fair, when I came in I wouldn't have had the knowledge to challenge that," he says, and it was thought that at some stage in the future applications would "effectively dry up".
'Key finance documents attached to your emails'
Mr Wightman has claimed in his witness statement that he was not aware in 2014 of the unique funding arrangement for the RHI scheme and that the department would have to cover any overspend.
But Mr Aiken digs out documents that explain the funding plan and it turns out that Mr Wightman attached those to emails he sent to colleagues.
"Yes, that's a fact," the witness acknowledges.
'I regret I didn't spot whistleblower's warnings'
Ms O'Hagan sent other emails to DETI in which she flagged up the key flaw in the RHI scheme.
Mr Aiken says the emails and other documents suggest that Mr Wightman "ought to have known" about the potential for claimants to receive excessive payments.
Mr Wightman accepts that he ultimately received the emails but they were among "quite a few emails I was getting at that time".
"I really regret that I didn't pick up on it - you don't have to be an engineer to pick up the language she's using about how serious her claims were," he adds.
'I didn't pick up on warning that RHI was so lucrative'
In his witness statement, Mr Wightman says that in summer 2015 he wasn't aware that the RHI scheme was "providing poor value for money" and was "providing recipients with excessive payments".
But in the handover note, mentioned frequently this morning, which was drawn up by one of his predecessors in running the scheme and outlined key areas for consideration for those subsequently working on it, explained that there was a danger that subsidies "could become overgenerous" and the issue should be looked at "as a matter of urgency".
In addition to that, the so-called whistleblower, who tried to draw the then DETI minister Arlene Foster's attention to a key flaw in the scheme in 2013, also flagged the issue in an email to the department in June 2014.
Mr Wightman ultimately received the email, in which Ms O'Hagan said that "what we are seeing on the ground... is that buildings are using more energy than before it pays them to do so", with some "heating buildings all years round with the windows open everywhere".
The witness acknowledges that "for one reason or another I didn't pick up on those flags".
Time for lunch...
Busy opening session of the day and after a bite to eat we'll be back for more from 14:00.
'Naive to think people wouldn't game RHI scheme'
Mr Wightman admits he was "surprised" by some of the ways in which the RHI scheme was "gamed" by some claimants.
Mr Aiken queries what "market intelligence" DETI had and how the department ensured it was not "commercially naive" about what ways the "man on the street" could come up with to bend the scheme's rules.
The witness accepts that there "would've been a bit of naivety on my part that people would've went down certain routes to game the system".
He says he didn't receive any training that would've made him more aware of the potential for abuse of the scheme and in his previous civil service role he didn't have contact with private companies "that were trying to make a profit".
'Wish I hadn't consulted with industry in way I did'
Some of the engagement with industry about the RHI scheme "does look naive now" but it was "done for the right reasons at the time", he says.
"I totally look back now and say: 'I wish I hadn't done that.'"
In his witness statement, Mr Wightman says the "key to my success was working effectively with a diverse range of stakeholders to develop new policies".
Asked by inquiry panellist Dame Una O'Brien if that was his "preferred way of working", he says it was.
'RHI was a seriously wounded animal'
Mr Aiken suggests that by the summer of 2015 the civil service would have seen the RHI scheme as "a seriously wounded animal crawling along".
It didn't want a final blow to be struck before the poor wee thing could be saved.
"Why would you hand out the weapons to allow that seriously wounded animal to have its life ended?" he queries.
Mr Wightman says the officials wanted to see their changes to go through as smoothly as possible "and one of the biggest players is Moy Park and they could potentially make life difficult for us".
'Did bosses authorise industry contact?'
One of the "key questions" for the inquiry, says Mr Aiken, is to what extent DETI's consultation with industry about the RHI scheme was known to senior managers and whether it was authorised by them.
Mr Wightman says DETI's then energy boss John Mills knew he was in touch with industry but he can't remember having a discussion with him in which he laid out the changes were being revealed to industry.
'Informal consultation likely to draw legal challenge'
Dr MacLean suggests the informal consultation in place of a more formal process was "even more likely to raise the potential of challenge in that it was a selective process that meant that not everybody was informed".
"The whole point of a public consultation is that it goes out to everybody at the same time to give them the same opportunity," he adds, saying that the informal process was selective and could've been considered discriminatory.
Mr Wightman says the major poultry producer Moy Park was consulted because its farmers made up such a large percentage of RHI scheme beneficiaries and it was "imperative" for DETI to get "an idea of the likely demand that was coming".
The poultry industry was "one of the key players" and DETI as aware of the "impact" it could have in helping the department to "achieve our renewable heat targets", says Mr Wightman.
His discussions with industry were not done "in the absence of a public consultation" he insists, although he accepts that there were risks with it.
'Decision taken not to consult on scheme changes'
In May 2015, it had been decided within DETI to introduce tiered tariffs to the RHI scheme.
Tiering is a way of controlling the cost of the scheme and works by dropping the tariff on offer once a certain limit of usage has been reached.
In June, Mr Wightman prepared a draft paper for a public consultation on the introduction of tiering but the decision was subsequently taken not to hold a formal consultation process.
'No evidence my consultation led to spike in applications'
Mr Wightman's inforal consultation with industry in July 2015 "led to increased awareness of the proposed changes" to the the RHI scheme, he accepts.
But he says there's "no evidence" that it resulted in an increase in applications during July or August 2015.
He was not aware at that stage that the scheme was so lucrative and claimants were receiving far greater payments that had ever been intended.
"At that time we still thought that the RHI was a worthwhile scheme," he says in his statement.
'Consultation with industries was naive'
Mr Wightman circulated key details about proposed changes to the RHI scheme with the poultry and renewable industries in the summer of 2015.
The changes - which were designed to control the cost of the initiative as the number of applications increased - were made in November that year.
In his witness statement, Mr Wightman says he consulted with industry "to inform the policy proposals and my subsequent advice to the minister" given that civil service guidance is that all policies should be based on evidence.
In its evidence to the inquiry, the Department for the Economy - formerly DETI - acknowledges that point but suggests Mr Wightman's consultation should, as Mr Aiken puts it, have been "less naively conducted".
'I surround myself with papers'
There's a brief discussion of the merits of electronic documentation systems and the old days of hard copy.
Mr Wightman suggests that there may have been a temptation in the past for civil servants to print stuff and later shred it.
Sir Patrick says that "no doubt the legal world will be very interested in hearing Mr Aiken say that electronic libraries are not the answer!"
"I surround myself with papers, as you know, Mr chairman," Mr Aiken replies, sweeping his arms across the many lever arch files he likes to spread across the desk.
'Stomach just dropped further and further'
The team working on the RHI scheme when it ran badly out of control should have taken "time out to actually understand" the initiative, admits Mr Wightman.
The three key civil servants who were running it from the scheme's conception in 2011 all left the department within a few months of each other in 2013 and 2014, leaving a completely new team to deal with it.
Mr Wightman says that give their workload when they came into the roles it was "very difficult to make that sort of time" to properly understand the scheme.
He says there were things he later found out that made his "stomach just [drop] further and further and further" in a "sense of panic".
"If those things had been known sooner... we might've been able to avoid that."
'I still struggle with content of RHI scheme documents'
Inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean asks the witness if he's the type of person who, when given important documents, "will not rest until you've read it all", or if he's someone who's "happy just to know there's a document" somewhere to which he can refer if need be.
"I would like to say I'm the first person but I'd be perfectly honest and say I'm probably the second," says Mr Wightman, adding that his workload makes it "difficult to get through all the documents".
Documents regarding the RHI scheme were often "very long and very technical" and even when "going through it at a slow pace I still struggle with some of the content".
He tends to "scan" papers but he acknowledges that there's a risk that important points can then be missed, especially when it's something he didn't have an expertise in.
'Nobody used handover the way it should've been used'
Sir Patrick tries to extract from Mr Aiken a clear steer on how many version of the handover document there were and who held them.
"There are many more than three," says the inquiry counsel, adding: "There is a clean version and then a series of different, annotated versions over time."
DETI itself never possessed the original version.
"Nobody it seems utilised this document in the way that it ought to be utilised, which is that it would be placed within the internal DETI system," Mr Aiken says.
Mr Wightman interjects to say that putting it into the civil service record-keeping system "is one thing, but if you don't know it's [there] it's very difficult to find".
"I couldn't have made the point better myself, Mr Wightman" says Sir Patrick.
'Time running RHI scheme is a mad, busy blur'
Mr Wightman makes it clear in his latest witness statement that he wasn't trying to mislead or withhold information from the inquiry when he only provided it with three pages of the 14-pages handover document.
The period of the career in which he was running the RHI scheme was "particularly mad and it was just really busy and a lot that is a blur", he tells the inquiry.
'I wrongly expected RHI issues to be flagged elsewhere'
In his latest witness statement regarding the RHI scheme handover issue, Mr Wightman says he doesn't accept that a handover alone "is the appropriate vehicle for ensuring critical issues are escalated and taken forward".
He claims that "important issues... should have been made clear to senior management" by being recorded in broader documents detailing departmental priorities.
He agrees when Mr Aiken puts it to him that the handover notes wasn't "how information transfer for this scheme should've taken place".
"I would've expected - wrongly now - [for] a lot of those issues to be captured in other documents," Says Mr Wightman.
'Likely that I didn't understand handover significance'
Mr Aiken puts two possible scenarios to Mr Wightman about how he handled the RHI scheme handover note.
"Either you did read it all and don't remember doing that and the significance of the contents beyond the first three pages did not get translated by you into action," says the inquiry barrister.
"Or the alternative is that despite having had it you just didn't read it."
Mr Wightman says the first of those "is probably the more likely one" but he can't remember either way.
'I should've read key handover document'
Mr Wightman maintains that he can only remember seeing three pages of the RHI scheme handover note.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin questions why he didn't read the whole paper, given that it outlined key information about the initiative he was about to take responsibility for in June 2014.
"You know what a handover document is for - to provide continuity," adds Sir Patrick.
"I agree with you, chair - I should have read it," admits Mr Wightman.
'Can't remember if I was only person to have handover'
Mr Aiken notes that Davina McCay, who worked on the RHI scheme just before Mr Wightman took up his role, did not save her annotated handover into the civil service document recording-keeping system.
Mr Wightman was therefore the only the person who had the full copy of this version of the note and was able to lay a hand on it in September 2016 - he agrees that it "certainly looks like" he was the only person with the annotated note.
"You must have had it," says inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin (below).
Mr Wightman agrees, saying: "The problem is I just cannot remember and it's difficult to confirm when you can't remember things.
Asked by Sir Patrick why he submitted just three pages of it to the inquiry, the witness says: "I was genuinely writing my statement to the best of my knowledge at the time and I thought: 'This is all I remember discussing.'"
'Surprised and worried when I found key paper'
Mr Wightman has told the inquiry that he found the full 14-pages handover document regarding the RHI scheme in September 2016, just as Stormont's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was beginning its investigation into the debacle.
The reason he gave for only providing three pages of it to the inquiry was that was all he could remember receiving when he joined DETI two years earlier.
Asked if about his reaction when he discovered there was much more to the paper than he'd originally thought, he says he was "shocked and surprised".
"I certainly was surprised and quite worried that I hadn't picked up on these 11 pages."
Asked if he informed anyone more senior in the department about it - including the permanent secretary Dr Andrew McCormick (above) - in briefing them for their appearances before the PAC, Mr Wightman can't remember doing so.
'Not trying to hide anything from the inquiry'
Back in March, much of the questioning Mr Wightman faced related to a handover document he received when he joined the enegy team in DETI.
The note outlined some key issues with the RHI scheme that his predecessor felt needed to be dealt with urgently, including a review of the subsidies on offer through the scheme.
Mr Wightman originally told the inquiry that he only received three pages of the 14-pages handover and he included them as part of his evidence submission.
But it emerged that he'd received the full document, he didn't read them all - he later told the inquiry that he "wasn't trying to hide anything" when he only supplied three of the 14 pages of it in his evidence submisson.
That's the first issue on today's agenda and Mr Wightman has provided a new witness statement that deals with the matter.
Witness Stuart Wightman returns to give evidence
Having already appeared before the inquiry in March, Mr Wightman is already sworn in so we're straight into the questioning.
He's given a further witness statement in the light of answers he provided during his previous visit to the Senate chamber.
To recap, Mr Wightman headed DETI's energy efficiency branch from June 2014.
That meant he had oversight of the non-domestic RHI scheme and also worked on developing and introducing the domestic RHI scheme.
The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken is asking the questions today.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's a beautiful, sunny morning here at Stormont... but we've decided we'd rather be sitting indoors reporting on the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry.
Today's witness is Stuart Wightman, who was head of energy branch at Stormont's Department of Enterprise Trade and Investment (DETI) that was running the RHI scheme from June 2014.
Mr Wightman last appeared before the inquiry in March.
Why not stay with us for what should be an interesting day?