Foster returns for cash-for-ash questions

Dr Crawford told the inquiry last week that he still works as an adviser for the DUP on a part-time basis.

Mr Scoffield suggests that might lead the public to conclude that his actions in sharing internal papers without authorisation "hasn't been viewed as something which is particularly serious" by Mrs Foster or her party.

PA

The DUP leader explains that Dr Crawford has a "backroom role" conducting Brexit research for the party's MEP Diane Dodds.

She says his action were "disappointing from my point of view" but she doesn't believe they should "bar a person from having part-time research employment forever and a day".