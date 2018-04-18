The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

Foster returns to cash-for-ash inquiry

Summary

  1. Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
  2. DUP leader and ex-enterprise minister Arlene Foster returns to inquiry hotseat
  3. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  4. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  5. Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018

Live Reporting

By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

Witness Arlene Foster returns to give evidence

She's already taken the oath, so it's straight into the questions for Arlene Foster.

The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC kicks off the day's questions.

Arlene Foster
RHI Inquiry

He clears up some issues around Mrs Foster's newly-discovered diary from June 2011 and then turns to the scheme's regulatory impact assessment of April 2012.

You can findMrs Foster's written statement on the inquiry's website.

Why is Arlene Foster at the RHI Inquiry?

Mrs Foster was the minister at Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) when it set up the RHI scheme in 2012 and in that role she signed off on the project.

A key question for the RHI Inquiry panel will be whether or not she was aware of key information regarding the scheme when she approved it.

The RHI Inquiry
When the scale of the scandal emerged in December 2016, there were widespread calls for her to resign to allow an investigation to be carried out into what went wrong.

She refused and has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to the scheme.

What happened last time Foster was at RHI Inquiry?

BBC News Northern Ireland

The RHI Inquiry panel
The judge chairing the inquiry suggested to Arlene Foster on Friday that she seemed to be heading up a "dysfunctional department" when the RHI scheme was being set up.

Sir Patrick Coghlin said it appeared "incontrovertible" that her trust in two key people she had relied on had been "completely unfulfilled".

What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?

BBC News Northern Ireland

A former DUP ministerial adviser told the inquiry he did not send a confidential RHI scheme document to his poultry farmer cousin in order to advantage him.

Dr Andrew Crawford apologised for sending the consultation document, which was still in draft form and was not signed off by the minister Arlene Foster.

Dr Andrew Crawford
RHI Inquiry

He accepted he should not have done it.

But Dr Crawford said the intention was not to help his family get into a scheme which was "too good to be true".

What is the RHI Inquiry?

BBC News Northern Ireland

An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.

The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.

Sir Patrick Coghlin
It will look at:

  • the design and introduction of the RHI scheme
  • the scheme's initial operation, administration, promotion and supervision
  • the introduction of revised subsidies and a usage cap for new scheme claimants in 2015
  • the scheme's closure

For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.

RHI scheme - the fallout

When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.

As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.

Martin McGuinness and Arlene Foster
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.

That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.

You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.

RHI scheme - the flaws

The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.

Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.

Burning £20 notes
BBC

The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.

The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.

RHI scheme - what was it?

The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.

A biomass boiler
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.

Good morning

It's a calm and still Wednesday morning up here on Stormont hill and we're glad you can join us for what should be another captivating day at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry.

DUP leader Arlene Foster is back to give answer questions on her role in the debacle in front of the inquiry panel.

Stormont's parliament Buildings
Her latest appearance at the inquiry comes after her former ministerial adviser Andrew Crawford spent two days giving evidence at the start of this week.

Proceedings will begin shortly, so stick with us for a full live stream and text commentary on the key happenings throughout the day.

