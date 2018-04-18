Foster returns to cash-for-ash inquiry

She's already taken the oath, so it's straight into the questions for Arlene Foster.

The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC kicks off the day's questions.

RHI Inquiry

He clears up some issues around Mrs Foster's newly-discovered diary from June 2011 and then turns to the scheme's regulatory impact assessment of April 2012.

You can findMrs Foster's written statement on the inquiry's website .