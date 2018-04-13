Foster back in cash-for-ash inquiry hotseat

Matters begin this morning with a look at a key document and a follow-up meeting in June 2011 that led to the birth of the RHI scheme.

Mrs Foster was sent a ministerial submission by the civil servants working on the RHI scheme for her department, DETI - the document outlined the options and recommendations for the initiative.

RHI Inquiry

She met the officials - including DETI's energy boss Fiona Hepper - a few days later when they discussed the contents of the submission, but Mrs Foster says she "cannot remember specific details" of the meeting.

Mrs Foster says it's likely that she then made a decision to proceed with one of the options during the meeting.