Foster back in cash-for-ash inquiry hotseat

- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- DUP leader and ex-enterprise minister Arlene Foster back before inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'Can't remember details of key RHI meeting'
Matters begin this morning with a look at a key document and a follow-up meeting in June 2011 that led to the birth of the RHI scheme.
Mrs Foster was sent a ministerial submission by the civil servants working on the RHI scheme for her department, DETI - the document outlined the options and recommendations for the initiative.
She met the officials - including DETI's energy boss Fiona Hepper - a few days later when they discussed the contents of the submission, but Mrs Foster says she "cannot remember specific details" of the meeting.
Mrs Foster says it's likely that she then made a decision to proceed with one of the options during the meeting.
Witness Arlene Foster returns to give evidence
Having taken the oath on her first appearance before the inquiry yesterday, Mrs Foster takes her seat and we're straight into the action.
David Scoffield QC, the inquiry's senior counsel, is putting the questions to the former first minister.
If you want to read Mrs Foster's written witness statement, you can find it on the inquiry's website.
Why is Arlene Foster at the RHI Inquiry?
Mrs Foster was the minister at Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) when it set up the RHI scheme in 2012 and in that role she signed off on the project.
A key question for the RHI Inquiry panel will be whether or not she was aware of key information regarding the scheme when she approved it.
When the scale of the scandal emerged in December 2016, there were widespread calls for her to resign to allow an investigation to be carried out into what went wrong.
She refused and has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to the scheme.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
The DUP leader Arlene Foster said she does not think she bears personal responsibility for the collapse of the RHI scheme.
She made the comments at the start of her evidence to the inquiry and she was glad to have the opportunity to counter "malevolent" and "misinformed" commentary about her role in the debacle.
She added that the fallout had been a matter of "deep regret for me politically and personally".
What is the RHI Inquiry?
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
We're almost at the end of a busy week at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry but there's still a bit more to hear before we reach the weekend.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster gave the first of her evidence yesterday and this morning she's back in the hotseat in the Senate chamber here at Stormont's Parliament Buildings.
We'll have a full live stream of proceedings as well as text commentary of the best bits, so stick with us throughout the day.