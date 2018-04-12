Foster adviser faces cash-for-ash probe

Arlene Foster's former ministerial adviser said he did not try to keep the RHI scheme open as it ran out of budgetary control in 2015.

BBC

He was referring to an accusation that was made against him by a senior Stormont civil servant in January last year, which led to Dr Crawford's resignation soon afterwards.

He said the claim "runs contrary to what I was doing at that time" and he had provided the inquiry with evidence that proved he had not been seeking to keep the scheme open.