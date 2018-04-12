Foster adviser faces cash-for-ash probe
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
Witness Andrew Crawford returns to give evidence
Dr Crawford has already taken the oath so we're straight into the action, with the inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken once again asking the questions.
BBC News Northern Ireland
Arlene Foster's former ministerial adviser said he did not try to keep the RHI scheme open as it ran out of budgetary control in 2015.
He was referring to an accusation that was made against him by a senior Stormont civil servant in January last year, which led to Dr Crawford's resignation soon afterwards.
He said the claim "runs contrary to what I was doing at that time" and he had provided the inquiry with evidence that proved he had not been seeking to keep the scheme open.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry from Stormont's Parliament Buildings.
It's fair to say that all eyes will be on this afternoon's session when we'll be hearing from Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster, who was enterprise minister when the RHI scheme was being set up and initially run.
But we've still got to hear more from her former special adviser Andrew Crawford, who began his oral evidence yesterday.
The session starts shortly so stay with us for what promises to be a fascinating day.