Cash-for-ash strategy 'risky' for farmers
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Agriculture official Cathal Ellis appears before inquiry panel
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'Rumours that scheme was going to be changed'
Mr Ellis heard "rumours" from fuel suppliers in July 2015 that changes to the RHI scheme - including the addition of cost controls - could be on the cards.
At that stage, the uptake on the scheme was rising fast and a few months later it spiralled totally out of control.
DETI official Seamus Hughes emailed Mr Ellis in June 2015 to get a "better understanding" of how the poultry sector was using the scheme because they department has been "led to believe that some [poultry] houses are running 24/7".
Mr Ellis drew up a paper for the department and in doing so contacted installers of biomass boilers to find out information about heat production costs, etc.
Asked what told them when he contacted them, Mr Ellis says he would've explained that he was seeking information for DETI on the use of heat in the poultry sector.
'Many Moy Park suppliers were likely to apply for RHI'
Mr Lunny turns to a statement given by the poultry firm Moy Park, indicating that it was expanding quite rapidly in the years after 2010.
It was also providing support to its farmers - known as poultry growers - in Northern Ireland from 2013 onwards.
Mr Ellis attended a meeting with the firm and boiler suppliers in September 2013, and he says his role was that of independent technical adviser.
He could have seen from that meeting that Moy Park's suppliers "were likely to opt for the RHI in large numbers", says Mr Lunny, who asks the witness if he sent his note of the meeting to DETI.
The witness says it was only passed to his own line management and he can't remember if there was any discussion of whether or not it should be handed to DETI.
'Can I ditch other scheme to join more lucrative RHI?'
Some claimants who were signed up to a DARD subsidy scheme for renewable energy wanted to hand the money from that back to the department in order to join the RHI scheme instead.
Within weeks of the RHI scheme opening, one wrote to the department to outline their intention.
They said their reason for wanting to switch was that the RHI scheme was "much more lucrative" than the one they was benefitting from.
'You didn't need commercial expertise - you need common sense'
Civil servants at DETI and DARD had been "completely incapable of picking up what the common-sense commercial market was doing and saying" at the energy events, says Sir Patrick.
Mr Ellis tries to explain by saying that he had no commercial background but the inquiry chair says that wasn't relevant.
"You wouldn't need a commercial background - you would need common sense," adds Sir Patrick.
The witness says he has no explanation as to why civil servants didn't see the scheme in the same way that those within the renewable energy did.
'Did boiler installers try to keep you out of loop?'
Sir Patrick notes that Mr Ellis said at the beginning of his evidence that his contact was with "frequently with installers and suppliers - that was the major part of my work".
The inquiry chair therefore struggles to understand why the witness remained in the dark about how lucrative the RHI scheme was.
"You missed it when everyone else seems to have seen it," he says.
Mr Ellis says his contact with the installers was concerned with technical issues.
"Were they trying to keep you out of the loop?" Sir Patrick asks.
Perhaps the businesspeople were wary of highlighting those issues to a government department, responds Mr Ellis.
'Can't remember seeing cash-for-ash promo leaflets'
Mr Ellis says he can't remember ever seeing material or displays promoting the RHI scheme as "cash-for-ash" at the DARD-run events.
"If I had seen that it would've triggered some sort of alarm," he explains.
He would've been giving lectures at the events or "dashing" through the trade stands to make sure exhibitors' needs were met but he wouldn't have noticed their leaflets.
In Mr Elliott's evidence in February, he said that the only way someone couldn't have noticed what energy firms like his were advertising would've been if they were "blind and deaf".
'Cash-for-ash leaflets were clear for all to see'
Picking up after lunch, Mr Lunny returns to DARD's promotional events and the presence of commercial boiler suppliers and installers at those.
One company present at those events was Solmatix, and he displays one of the firm's leaflets from the time advertising the RHI scheme as "cash-for-ash".
Mr Lunny also refers to the evidence given to the inquiry by County Fermanagh businessman Neil Elliott (above) back in February.
Mr Elliott, who runs Future Renewables Energy Systems Ltd, told the inquiry: "It was widespread knowledge within the renewable industry that the incentive was too good to be true."
He also exhibited at the DARD events and said that promotional material - including posters and leaflets - outlining the benefits of the scheme were displayed and would've been obvious to anyone attending.
'You should've heard alarms bells of considerable volume'
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin says he finds it "very difficult to understand why" the rapid paybacks for many farmers on the RHI scheme "did not at least engender questioning" from DARD officials.
"This is not something that's theoretical, it's not in the sky - it's something that is happening in rural Northern Ireland," he adds.
Sir Patrick says the impression he's getting is that is was considered "simply very good for farmers" and officials thought: "'Let's keep it going - this is very good for [farmers].'"
He adds that the short amount of time it took for claimants to recoup their costs should have "started alarm bells of considerable volume ringing" and it "was obvious to everybody."
Mr Ellis says DARD officials did not keep the knowledge of the scheme's lucrative nature to themselves and they would've had "no reason to do so".
'Doesn't take a genius to see RHI profitability'
It "doesn't take a genius" to work it out that the RHI scheme would offer massive profits to claimants over its 20-year lifespan, says Mr Lunny.
Asked it it ever stuck him that the scheme was "too good to be true", Mr Ellis says he and fellow DARD officials thought it was "an exceptionally good scheme".
A low uptake in the first year suggested to him that farmers believed it was too good to be true and they were waiting to see what others did before jumping in themselves.
Mr Ellis admits that he didn't tell civil service colleagues at DETI that the scheme looked to be so lucrative because he didn't have the "knowledge to make that judgement".
He says he assumed that DETI would've already known and he acknowledges that he "didn't pick [it] up" that the scheme wasn't representing good value for taxpayers' money.
'I might not have just twigged the significance'
One particularly stark case study was from a presentation by John Gililand at an event at his Brook Hall farm in December 2014, which was attended by Mr Ellis.
A 99kW boiler costing £36,000 was operated for 7,000 hours out of the 8,760 hours in the year and produced 560,000 kWh each year.
Mr Lunny notes that that would have resulted in an RHI tariff income of £35,000 in the first year, and payback within just over one year.
"That would have been very clear to you at that event," he says.
Mr Ellis says he would have seen it but adds: "I might not have just twigged the significance of it during the event."
'Moy Park expected hundreds of farmers to sign up'
Mr Ellis met representatives from the major poultry production firm Moy Park in September 2014, and says it indicated that it expected 200 to 300 farmers to sign up for the scheme.
Mr Lunny observes that that could have represented numerous installations per farm.
He puts it to Mr Ellis that DARD was particularly targeting farmers in sectors with high heat demands.
Mr Ellis says he and DARD were not "deliberately pushing RHI" for farmers to jump on board but were "trying to encourage farmers to uptake heat from biomass technology".
"As part of that process, the RHI scheme was there," he adds.
"We were aware that those with low heat demands were unlikely to uptake an extremely expensive technology."
'Article could be interpreted as promotion of scheme'
In a DARD booklet produced in 2014, Mr Ellis wrote about the RHI scheme, saying that "if heat demand is very high, payback periods can be very short".
He went on: "If demand is low and capital replacement costs are high, then biomass heating may not be suitable."
Mr Lunny puts it to him that that was a way of promoting the scheme to agricultural users who had a high demand for heat and would be using their heating systems for long periods of time, therefore collecting more money that had been intended.
Mr Ellis accepts that it "could be interpreted that way".
'We made no secret of short payback times'
Mr Ellis gave presentations at DARD events at which the RHI scheme was promoted.
In one presentation he used the example of a particular poultry farm in County Tyrone that had two 99kW biomass boilers and four 60kW boilers installed in June and September of 2013.
Mr Lunny shows a slide used by Mr Ellis that demonstrates the boilers were "on target to generate more than £23,000 in RHI tariff income per annum".
The time to recoup the cost of the heating system is shown as less than three years.
"You weren't making a secret of what you knew about the very short payback periods?" asks Mr Lunny.
Mr Ellis agrees, saying that DARD felt this farm was a particularly good example of how a participant had learned how to use the scheme most effectively.
'Worked on biomass before RHI a twinkle in the eye'
Mr Ellis had started work on biomass in 2006, which as inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean was "long before [the RHI scheme] was a twinkle in anybody's eye".
The witness explained earlier that his role at DARD was included overseeing the development of renewable heating systems at CAFRE colleges.
Heating a horticulture glasshouse at the Greenmount campus using oil was costing £70,000 a year - a "pretty horrendous" sum, says Mr Ellis.
That prompted the college to opt for biomass system, and more followed to replace oil boilers at buildings at the various campuses around Northern Ireland.
'More than 2,000 people attended RHI promotions'
Mr Lunny takes the witness on to DARD's involvement in the RHI scheme.
It was promoted at 58 renewable energy events run at CAFRE colleges from November 2011 to October 2015.
These were attended by 2,358 people.
'Risky strategy to produce heat to collect cash'
Mr Ellis tells the inquiry that he noted there was potential for wasteful use of heat through the RHI scheme on some farms in order to collect cash but he believed there were deterrents in place.
He explains that mushroom houses could have continued to be heated after one crop had been harvested and before another was added to the house.
The same could have applied to poultry units when some chickens had been moved out and before more were moved in, he adds.
But he says that was a "risky" strategy because it could have been picked up in audits by those running the scheme, who would have had expertise about the various industries.
"If a specific unit was seen to be running temperatures over and above the norm for the industry, I thought that that would be picked up... and there would be questions as to why," he adds.
'Single boilers could prevent mushroom crop failure'
Many farmers, particularly those in producing mushrooms, were installing 99kW biomass boilers through the RHI scheme because of the layout of their farms, says Mr Ellis.
The 99kW boilers happened to be eligible for the most lucrative subsidy that was on offer.
"Most mushroom houses suited having an individual 99kW boiler, so it made some sense that you could reduce your energy inefficiency by removing pipework connecting multiple houses," he says.
That would also protect against a major crop failure in the event of the breakdown of a single boiler serving multiple houses, Mr Ellis explains.
He agrees when Sir Patrick observes that it would have been useful if someone at DARD had told DETI about that, which then could've been taken into consideration when calculating the subsidies on offer.
'No reason why scheme benefit calculations not shared'
DARD officials carried out calculations to find out how "lucrative", as they described it, the RHI scheme could be to potential claimants.
One calculation, based on a real-life example of a biomass boiler costing £25,000, offered £11,328 in subsidies in a year over the 20-year lifetime of the scheme.
That meant the cost of the heating system could be recouped in just over two years.
Sir Patrick wants to know why that calculation was not provided at DETI - Mr Ellis says it wasn't his role to pass it on and he doesn't know if that was ever done.
But he adds that he doesn't see any reason why it shouldn't have been shared with the other Northern Ireland Executive department.
'Lack of confidence to pursue issue'
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin intervenes to ask Mr Ellis about his recollection that he spoke to Mr Hutchinson about the significant heat requirement in the mushroom farming industry.
"I don't recall anything significant being said back to me," the witness replies.
Asked whether that caused him worry that DETI hadn't taken it into account, Mr Ellis says it didn't strike him.
"I can only says that it was probably a lack of experience, a lack of confidence on my part to take that forward," he says.
'We had no idea how tariffs were developed'
Mr Lunny probes the witness's knowledge of the scheme's tariffs at the time it opened.
He's particularly interested in the tariff for 20kW to 99 kW boilers, which formed the majority of installations under the scheme.
"We had no information or idea of how the tariffs had been developed or put together - we had no access to any information," says Mr Ellis.
He adds that he was never "fully aware of" the rate of return available through the scheme but he "made the assumption" that DETI had technical experts and economists who would've ensured the scheme was watertight.
He claims he told DETI's Mr Hutchinson that scheme claimants from the agricultural industry would've needed to use their heating systems for long periods of time - that was a crucial detail that hadn't been considered when setting up the initiative.
'Main contact at DETI was with Hutchinson'
Asked about contacts with DETI officials at DARD promotional events, Mr Ellis says he was busy delivering lectures and giving guided tours.
"The way things worked out our paths didn't cross," he says.
His main contact with DETI's Peter Hutchinson (above) - the main official who was working on the RHI scheme, almost single-handedly at times - was to clear up queries of a technical nature, often from farmers.
That was usually on the phone because he "found that sometimes emails weren't responded to".
'Good position to advise DETI about scheme'
Mr Ellis accepts that he would've been in a good position to give Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) - which was running the RHI scheme - feedback, given his level of contact with the agriculture industry and his expertise of it.
As a renewable energy technologist, Mr Ellis promoted energy systems that could be applied across the agricultural sector, which was the main industry that benefitted from the scheme.
He also had responsibility for overseeing the installation of renewable energy systems - such a biomass boilers and wind turbines - at CAFRE campuses.
He tells the inquiry he would've been in frequent contact with installers of biomass boiler as well as fuel supplies as he would've invited them to promotional events that were run by DARD.
'Questions over interactions with industry figures'
Mr Lunny wants to explore a number of areas with Mr Ellis. They include:
New witness Cathal Ellis gives evidence
Mr Ellis had been a civil servant from 1984 until last December, when he retired.
He spent much of his career at the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) working in horticulture but during the time of the RHI scheme he was a renewable energy technologist.
You can find his written witness statement of evidence on the inquiry's website.
He takes the oath and the inquiry counsel Donal Lunny begins asking the questions.
But first up is Cathal Ellis, who had an involvement in the RHI scheme during his time as an official at the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.