Cash-for-ash strategy 'risky' for farmers

Mr Ellis heard "rumours" from fuel suppliers in July 2015 that changes to the RHI scheme - including the addition of cost controls - could be on the cards.

At that stage, the uptake on the scheme was rising fast and a few months later it spiralled totally out of control.

Getty Images

DETI official Seamus Hughes emailed Mr Ellis in June 2015 to get a "better understanding" of how the poultry sector was using the scheme because they department has been "led to believe that some [poultry] houses are running 24/7".

Mr Ellis drew up a paper for the department and in doing so contacted installers of biomass boilers to find out information about heat production costs, etc.

Asked what told them when he contacted them, Mr Ellis says he would've explained that he was seeking information for DETI on the use of heat in the poultry sector.