'No evidence' for RHI claim against Foster

Picking up after lunch is the inquiry junior counsel Joseph Aiken and he has an update for the panel regarding evidence given by civil servant Stuart Wightman (below) on Wednesday.

The former DETI civil servant - who worked directly on the RHI scheme from summer 2014 - was questioned about why he only included part of a key document in his evidence submission to the inquiry when he in fact had possession of the whole thing.

It was a handover note from the time he joined the department and it outlined some of the big issues with the scheme that needed to be addressed.

RHI Inquiry

He told the inquiry this week he hadn't been trying to hide anything, and Mr Aiken says that version of events is indeed fair.

The inquiry has since had a dig and found that Mr Wightman declared in March last year that he had possession of the full document and he offered to submit it.

Mr Aiken says the inquiry "takes our obligation of fairness very seriously", hence the importance of pointing out Mr Wightman's submission at the earliest opportunity.