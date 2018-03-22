RHI department 'serial money offender'
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Head of NI Civil Service and ex-DETI chief David Sterling returns to inquiry
- Former DETI energy boss John Mills faces inquiry questions for first time
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Iain McDowell
What happened today at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's most senior civil servant denied that the department he formerly ran was a "serial offender" in terms of problems with public money.
It was suggested to David Sterling, who headed DETI during the set-up and initial running of the RHI scheme, that the department had not learned lessons from two previous projects that had seen money squandered.
He acknowledged that the civil service has much work to do to to regain public trust after the RHI debacle.
'Too big an ask to look past just-get-it-done attitude'
Inquiry counsel Mr Scoffield asks why Mr Mills didn't ask for a project management approach to the RHI scheme even though he thought it had been needed.
"Did you raise the issue and if not, why not?" he asks.
"No, I didn't and yes, I should have done" Mr Mills replies.
"I probably thought it was too big a job to convince the department to take a more planned approach as opposed to the 'just get it done' attitude," he adds.
"Project management would just get in the way of that."
'Decision to delay cost controls taken before I arrived'
DETI's plan to develop the RHI scheme in 2014 had originally included the addition of cost controls and the opening of a similar initiative for domestic users.
That was put to public consultation but the budget protection measures later fell by the wayside.
Mr Mills decided that rolling out the domestic programme could go ahead of adding cost controls to the original scheme which would be dealt with later - they ultimately didn’t happen.
He believed that both of those things couldn't have been done at the same time, given the scant staffing resources at his disposal.
Asked why the domestic scheme was pushed ahead, he says "these decisions seemed to me to have been taken before my arrival" and he simply "followed the advice I was given" in rubber-stamping it.
'Need for review wasn't front and centre'
One of the conditions of approval for the RHI scheme was that a full review of it would be conducted by the start of 2014.
But that never happened and an important opportunity to spot some of the defects was therefore missed.
Mr Mills says the message wasn't passed on to him by management when he joined the department that the review was of "critical" importance.
He says it wasn't in any planning documents for the energy division when he arrived and "if it really was that front and centre" it should've been outlined somewhere.
'Why not ask for meeting with new line manager?'
Inquiry panellist and civil service expert Dame Una O'Brien seems incredulous that Mr Mills did not press for a meeting with his line manager at DETI on taking up a new job with no overlap with his predecessor.
"It just seems an obvious step," she says, asking if he thought it would not have been worthwhile to "get their steer" on things.
Mr Mills replies that there were regular meetings with more senior civil servants on energy issues.
"There was contact within those structures," he adds.
'Continued promises led to exasperation from minister'
The "priority" when he arrived at DETI, says Mr Mills, was getting the domestic RHI scheme opened and he "did not disagree or depart from that".
But inquiry panellist Dr MacLean notes a passage in the Mr Mills' written statement to the inquiry, he says that it was himself who "made it the branch's priority".
The witness insists now he "did not make a conscious decision" to put the domestic scheme at the top of the priority list, saying that had already been done by someone else before he arrived at DETI.
He says there'd been "continued promises" from before his time at the department to get the domestic initiative up and running, and failure to fulfill those led to "exasperation" from the minister.
'Only concern was over money handed back to Treasury'
Mr Mills's "general impression" from the handover meeting with Ms Hepper was that the RHI scheme was "not a prominent issue, full stop".
He says the only concern about it was that uptake was "very slow" and money allocated for it was therefore going unspent and being handed back to the Treasury.
'Alphabet soup of things discussed'
In her account of the half-day handover session with Mr Mills, Ms Hepper says she "talked him through the key issues" of the RHI scheme. Among those were:
Mr Mills says he "would dispute whether they were highlighted" to him.
He says he can't remember everything that was discussed because there was an "alphabet soup of different concepts" that were run past him.
Swiss cheese, alphabet soup... something of a foodie theme today!
'Big decisions were thrust upon me'
There was no overlap between Ms Hepper and Mr Mills in the energy boss role at DETI because she left several weeks before he filled the vacancy.
Mr Mills says it would've been helpful if they had worked alongside each other for a while.
He explains that's because there were "big decisions" that were "thrust upon you" as soon as he took up the role and he was reluctant to make them given how new to it he was.
There was only a half-day briefing session - probably in November 2013 - during which Ms Hepper outlined the role and its responsibilities to Mr Mills.
Never the Twain...
Mark Twain has made an unlikely appearance, with Mr Mills is referring to the famous novelist and wit as he explains the term "streamlining information".
He says both Mr Sterling and a ministerial advisor Andrew Crawford used that term when referring to keeping the then minister Mrs Foster informed on energy matters.
Mr Scoffield suggests their advice meant: "Keep it short, essentially".
"Slightly unfair," says Mr Mills, explaining that he took it to mean to be succinct and highlight the main points to the minister.
He quotes a Twain line: "Sorry I wrote you a long letter. I would have written you a shorter one if I had had time."
'Parts of energy boss role extremely impenetrable'
Mr Mills succeeded Fiona Hepper as DETI's energy boss after she left the post in November 2013.
Ms Hepper had committed far more time to the role than the usual nine-to-five hours - she's told the inquiry that she often took work home at evenings and weekends.
Before taking up the role, Mr Mills told DETI's permanent secretary Mr Sterling that due to family reasons he couldn't work beyond normal office hours, and he was assured that wouldn't be a problem.
But he tells the inquiry that he soon found the job to be "extremely heavily loaded", with some "extremely impenetrable" work to be done on projects of real "complexity".
At his appraisal at the end of his first year in the post, he told a senior manager that the role required someone who "could devote more hours to it than I could".
New witness John Mills gives evidence
Next up is John Mills - he's been mentioned many times in other witnesses' evidence to the inquiry so far.
That's because he managed the energy team at DETI - which was responsible for the RHI scheme - from January 2014 through a key period when a range of things went badly wrong with the initiative.
He joined the civil service in 1987, starting out at the justice department and he later worked as the head of water policy at the then Department for Regional Development (DRD) before moving to DETI in 2016.
He no longer works at DETI, having moved to Stormont's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in May 2016.
You can find his full written statement to the inquiry here.
'It's for inquiry to judge what I'm responsible for'
How much of the RHI debacle is the personal responsibility of Mr Sterling?
That's the question asked by the inquiry barrister Mr Scoffield, one that he himself admits is "blunt".
"I'm not trying to duck this but I think it's for the inquiry to reach that judgement", is Mr Sterling's reply.
"If there are issues with my performance or conduct there are processes within the service for dealing with those."
He's sought to provide the inquiry with a "fair and honest assessment of my own contribution to this" but it's "difficult to provide that overall conclusion" about what failures land squarely on his plate.
After two-and-a-half days sitting in the witness chair, Mr Sterling is released to get back to his desk and probably get into tackling a big inbox...
'Lessons must be learned from handover failures'
The handover process between the staff working on the RHI scheme did not work well and lessons need to be learned, acknowledges Mr Sterling.
Within the space of a few months, the three people working most closely on the project all left DETI, meaning that crucial knowledge of how it operated was lost to the department.
Their successors had little or no expertise on renewable energy matters, never mind a knowledge of the RHI scheme.
Mr Sterling says the handover should've been more thorough to ensure that key details - priorities, important deadlines, etc - "weren't capable of being lost or forgotten".
The civil service will look at a new process, he adds, requiring staff to sign off that they understand what they're taking on and accept the responsibilites of their new role.
'Holes in Swiss cheese all lined up'
Numerous lapses in good governance - "the holes in the Swiss cheese" - all lined up to cause the catastrophe of the RHI scheme, according to inquiry panellist Dame Una O'Brien.
The former senior Whitehall civil servant says the auditing of the project was "such a crucial piece of the internal governance", but of course, it was one of the important checks that didn't happen.
Neasa Murnaghan QC, representing the Department for the Economy - formerly DETI - made the same fromagey analogy in her opening statement to the inquiry back in November.
'Auditors didn't take good, hard look at RHI'
There was "no good, hard look" at the RHI scheme by DETI's auditors in its first three years of operation, says inquiry barrister Mr Scoffield.
Asked if that's acceptable, civil service boss Mr Sterling says again that a careful examination of the initiative should've taken place.
He says a "fairly thorough review" would've caused some "pertinent questions" to be asked about whether the scheme was working as had been planned.
Inquiry panellist Dr MacLean suggests that even just a "cursory glance" at some of the figures from the initiative would've enabled civil servants to see that its budget was running out of control.
Sterling facing another hour in hotseat
Back after lunch, Mr Scoffield tells the inquiry that his final set of questions for Mr Sterling should be take no longer than an hour.
After that we'll be hearing from John Mills, DETI's former energy boss.
'RHI should've been more closely audited'
The RHI scheme was not earmarked for a full audit review by DETI, even though it was incredibly complex and had hundreds of millions of pounds of public money flowing through it over its 20-year lifetime.
Mr Sterling admits that it should've been more closely scrutinsed.
Audit resources were diverted to cover the department's telecoms work as a result of the failings in the Bytel project, and the examination of other programmes fell down the priority list.
'I always felt comfortable challenging Foster'
Mr Sterling had "many's a robust discussion" with then DETI minister Arlene Foster when he headed the department.
He says he always "felt comfortable to challenge what the minister asked us to do".
Civil servants do all they can to help ministers deliver what they promise in their manifestos, he explains.
'Civil service must be honest on what it can deliver'
It is "unacceptable" that civil servants are having to deliver public services without ministerial direction, says Mr Sterling.
Fourteen months after Stormont collapsed, he says he's "looking forward to ministers returning".
He says that if a new devolved administration is ever formed again "we are going to have to be more honest" about what the civil service can and cannot deliver with its limited resources.
"That may lead to some difficult conversations... but we cannot afford to put our people at risk."
'Lessons have been learned; culture has changed'
The auditor general has observed a "disregard for value for public money" as one of several themes running through the RHI scheme and other DETI projects that ended in failure.
Mr Scoffield asks how the public can have any confidence in the department given that the same problems have kept cropping up.
Mr Sterling says that the RHI debacle has caused the civil service to re-examine its workings and a "change of culture and mindset" has since taken place.
"Even though this was something which occurred within a small area of a small division of a small department... we know we have a job to do to rebuild confidence in the general public that we are capable of delivering.
He can't guaranteed that there "will never be a problem or a failing in the system again" but there is a "very clear recognition that we need to improve the quality of our leadership and management".
'Public might think DETI was a serial offender'
In his written statement to the inquiry, Northern Ireland's comptroller and auditor general (C&AG) says that major failings in the Bytel and BTI projects replicated those in the RHI scheme.
Mr Scoffield questions whether the public might be forgiven for thinking that DETI was a "serial offender" and didn't learn lessons from its past mistakes.
The witness insists that lessons were learned - he points to 140 projects taken through DETI's internal scrutiny committee between 2008 and 2015 and says that only the RHI scheme and one other presented major governance issues.
The rest, he says, delivered value for money, and the assessment that DETI is guilty of "serial failure" is therefore an "unfair" one.
'No excessive risk-taking or corner-cutting'
Sir Patrick probes further as to whether the culture and practices within DETI had actually changed in the wake of the Bytel and BTI projects.
He wants to know whether it is possible that the energy division had been operating differently to the rest of the department.
Mr Sterling tells him that he was not aware of "excessive risk-taking and corner-cutting" by the energy division, and says that aside from the RHI scheme there he doesn't know of "any major governance failings elsewhere in the department" during his time running it.
'Brexit putting huge burden on civil service'
A "certain doubt is raised" in the mind of inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean by the number of times that Mr Sterling has told the inquiry "that you just don't understand... why certain things happened or didn't happen" in relation to the RHI scheme.
"That doesn't suggest that everything is fully under control and happening as it should," he adds, and he's also worried about the continuing staff shortages in the civil service.
Mr Sterling says his lack of understanding about some issues is because he hasn't heard from everyone involved to get their side of the story.
On staff shortages, he points out that cuts to the civil service since 2014 have reduced the workforce by 18% but there's been no reduction in the workload or responsibilities.
"I cannot today give a guarantee that we are going to meet all our obligations and expectations, he adds.
He says that's been aggravated by the demands imposed by the UK's decision to leave the EU, which is a "huge burden across the service".
'Considerable embarrassment that mistakes happened'
DETI was involved in two other projects that were dogged by management problems and later became the subjects of critical reports by the Northern Ireland Assembly's Public Accounts Committee.
One was a part-EU-funded cross-Irish border broadband scheme - the Bytel project.
The other was the Biosciences and Technology Institute (BTI), to provide biotechnology incubator facilities at Belfast City Hospital.
After the projects were criticised by MLAs, Mr Sterling wrote to his senior management team in DETI in November 2012, saying that the culture within the department had changed and he was satisfied that such mistakes wouldn't happen again.
But Mr Sterling points out that the same issues are "precisely" what were happening with the RHI scheme at "that very time".
That is a "source of deep regret", says Mr Sterling, who admits "considerable embarrassment", but he adds that other projects were well managed and delivered what they were designed to do.
'Auditors dealing with complaints successfully since RHI'
A "number of other issues" have been caught by internal auditors and fraud investigators since the RHI scheme, says Mr Sterling.
A "significant" amount of issues have been "dealt with quickly, expeditiously and successfully".
He explains that civil servants have been given "very clear guidance" that "the moment anybody rings an alarm bell" it "should immediately be raised" with internal auditors.
The guidance is effectively "if in doubt, escalate", and that makes it much less likely that another RHI-style debacle could happen, he adds.
'More credence should've been given to whistleblower'
"More credence" should've been given to the concerns raised by a so-called whistleblower who tried to draw the then DETI minister Arlene Foster's attention to a major flaw in the RHI scheme, says Mr Sterling.
Janette O'Hagan (below) twice emailed the minister in 2013 and also met the three civil servants most responsible for the design and running of the initiative to tell them that it was so lucrative that claimants were producing heat just to collect cash.
But she was told by one of the officials that people simply wouldn't do such a thing.
Mr Sterling says there were signals there there was "merit in what she was saying".
The approach taken by civil servants to Ms O'Hagan's concerns was "at best, naive" and it has "surprised" Mr Sterling.
He says there is now a "much, much reduced likelihood" of similar concerns being dismissed in such a way.
'DETI prioritised drawing down money over spending caution'
Mr Scoffield asks if DETI had been "corporately prioritising drawing down funds" from the Treasury for the RHI scheme, over exercising "the usual type of caution that you would expect" when it came to spending public money.
"That's certainly a plausible explanation, replies Mr Sterling.
'Surprised that DETI didn't get scheme reapproved'
Mr Sterling says he was "surprised" that DETI overlooked seeking a crucial green light from Stormont's finance department to run the RHI scheme beyond March 2015.
The scheme was only given approval up until 2015, about two-and-a-half years after it opened.
But it ran on for months after that deadline passed before anyone at DETI noticed that it needed to be renewed, meaning that public money was being spent that hadn't been rubbed-stamped.
Mr Sterling says there should've been a "very clear marker" within DETI to ensure that it wasn't missed.
Finance officials who have appeared at the inquiry have said it isn't their responsibility to check up on which projects need to be reapproved, and it falls on the departments running those projects to ask them for it.
But Mr Sterling says that "good practice" should now be for the finance department to flag up to departments when approvals for spending schemes are expiring.
Witness David Sterling returns to gives evidence
Settling in for his third appearance in just over a week, Mr Sterling cuts a relaxed figure, and he's not expected to be kept for too long today - he'll probably get away just after lunchtime.
The inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin has already said that Mr Sterling has important things to be doing elsewhere... like keeping Northern Ireland's public services running.
Asking the questions is the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC.
Inquiry chair makes no reference to Paisley remarks
In a remarkable turn of events yesterday, the DUP MP Ian Paisley used parliamentary privilege to accuse the RHI Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin of "putting words in the mouth" of a witness last week.
Mr Paisley demanded a personal apology from the retired judge.
But he certainly hasn't got one this morning - Sir Patrick opens proceedings but makes no mention of Mr Paisley's remarks.
What has Sterling told the RHI Inquiry so far?
BBC News Northern Ireland
Last week when he was giving evidence, Northern Ireland's top civil servant admitted that meetings between Stormont ministers and their staff were sometimes not minuted in order to frustrate freedom of information requests.
Mr Sterling said the DUP and Sinn Féin were sensitive to criticism when they were in government and civil servants had therefore "got into the habit" of not recording all meetings.
When he appeared again on Tuesday this week, he admitted personal responsibility for failings in the RHI scheme.
He said he should have asked the former enterprise minister Arlene Foster not to go ahead with the initiative in 2012, but he suggested that even if he had made that case it might not have been accepted by her.
Who is David Sterling?
BBC News Northern Ireland
The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service since his appointment last summer, David Sterling has a lot on his plate, especially in the absence of ministers at Stormont.
He joined the civil service in 1978, rising up the ranks and eventually heading some Stormont departments, including the Department of Finance.
At the time of the set-up of the RHI scheme, he was the permanent secretary - the top civil servant - at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI).
In November 2016, he appeared before a Northern Ireland Assembly inquiry to answer questions about the cash-for-ash debacle and denied trying to "duck responsibility" for his role in it.
BBC News NI's business correspondent Julian O'Neil profiled Mr Sterling last June, and you can read that here.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concernand what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry,you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Anyway, we have a particularly interesting day ahead, with David Sterling, the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, returning to answer a few more questions after his two recent appearances.
Later, we'll hear from former Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) energy boss John Mills for the first time - he led the team running the scheme during a critical phase.
Proceedings start at 09:45, so stick with us for a full live stream and text commentary.