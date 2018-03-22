RHI department 'serial money offender'

A "certain doubt is raised" in the mind of inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean by the number of times that Mr Sterling has told the inquiry "that you just don't understand... why certain things happened or didn't happen" in relation to the RHI scheme.

"That doesn't suggest that everything is fully under control and happening as it should," he adds, and he's also worried about the continuing staff shortages in the civil service.

Mr Sterling says his lack of understanding about some issues is because he hasn't heard from everyone involved to get their side of the story.

On staff shortages, he points out that cuts to the civil service since 2014 have reduced the workforce by 18% but there's been no reduction in the workload or responsibilities.

"I cannot today give a guarantee that we are going to meet all our obligations and expectations, he adds.

He says that's been aggravated by the demands imposed by the UK's decision to leave the EU, which is a "huge burden across the service".