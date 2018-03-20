Civil service boss admits cash-for-ash failures

One of the key questions for the inquiry is why DETI chose to push ahead with a ongoing subsidy model for the RHI scheme, rather than an up-front grants initiative that would've cost £329m less.

Effectively, DETI effectively said it couldn't do the cheaper option because the initial £5m admin costs for it weren't affordable.

Instead it chose the much more expensive one because the £1.5m admin costs could be covered at the time.

Getty Images

This was in spite of the fact that the much cheaper option having been projected to result in the production of the most renewable heat at the lowest cost.

Quizzed about why the cheaper model was overlooked, Mr Sterling says the interpretation of DETI's energy division at the time would've been "that level of admin cost would not have been available just given the budgetary pressures we were under".

But he acknowledges that DETI "should have paused" to consider whether it was possible to see if the admin costs for the ultimately cheaper grants model could've been found in the budget.