Poultry firm Moy Park was being consulted on a potential cost control measure for RHI boilers months before it was made public, the inquiry has been told.

Witness Dr Edmund Ward said it had been done by Stuart Wightman and Seamus Hughes, the two DETI civil servants responsible for running the scheme at the time.

In his statement to the inquiry, he said he believed the discussions had been happening up to three months before the change was announced by the DETI minister in September 2015.

He said they had been talking to Moy Park about a possible usage cap for RHI boilers, hundreds of which had been installed by farmers supplying the poultry giant.

Dr Ward, of the scheme administrator Ofgem, said the two men had mentioned the fact during teleconferences they had with him that summer.