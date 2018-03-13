Civil service boss faces cash-for-ash probe

Mr Scoffield suggests that the evidence Mr Sterling has given so far suggests that DETI did "more things than you should, not as well as you should".

The witness says the RHI scheme was the only one he's aware of in which there were "major failings".

BBC

He tells the inquiry that civil servants are "proud of what they do" and will "first and foremost, try to find a way of doing" what they are asked to.

He adds that what has happened in the RHI scheme "should cause us to sit back and say: 'On occasions, should we be a little less can-do?'"