Senior cash-for-ash official back at inquiry

Mr Thomson accepts some responsibility for the awareness of the need for the RHI scheme to be reviewed was lost between one DETI energy boss and her successor.

RHI Inquiry

Inquiry panellist Dame Una O'Brien (above) says he was "the bridge" between Ms Hepper, who quit in November 2013 and Mr Mills, who replaced her in January 2014.

Mr Thomson says he "knew the review had to be done".