'Unusual changes' to cash-for-ash team

'Clear that work wouldn't be done in time'
After joining the RHI scheme team in June 2014, Mr Hughes was given a handover document by Ms McCay, who had been working on the project in a temporary role.
It was originally put together the previous month by Mr Hutchinson, the DETI official who had been most hands-on in his work on the scheme from its inception in 2011.
It listed "immediate actions" that Mr Hutchinson felt had to be addressed by the end of August 2014, including the consideration of a way to adjust the subsidies on offer in order to prevent excessive payments.
In her evidence on Tuesday, Ms McCay said she quickly realised that "there just wasn't time" to get through all of it in the suggested timeframe.
Mr Hughes agrees: "There was a lot of stuff on that list and we certainly weren't going to get it done by the end of August."
'Scheme team very, very under-resourced'
The team working on the RHI scheme was "clearly... very, very under-resourced", says Mr Hughes.
In his near 40-years working in the civil service has never dealt with anything as complicated as that heat initiative.
Mr Aiken puts it to Mr Hughes that the large turnover in staff wasn't helped by the nature of the handover process.
"Not only was the whole team changing but the changeover was being done through someone (Davina McCay) acting up in one of the posts for a six-week period" he says.
'Amount of staff changes on scheme unprecedented'
It was "very, very unusual" for there to have been so many changes to staff at the same time as happened on the RHI scheme in 2014, says Mr Hughes.
The issue of staffing is one of the key themes of the inquiry, and Mr Hughes says the high turnover of people working on the initiative during a key period in its lifespan and the lack of continuity "significantly contributed to the problems that arose".
"The whole team was different - they were all new, so there was no link back to the past, really."
In his written witness statement, Mr Hughes said the changes were "unprecedented".
"I am a civil servant with almost 36 years service across a number of departments and I have never encountered this level of staff change at the same time in any division before."
'Absolutely no knowledge of RHI when I took job'
Asked what knowledge he had of the RHI scheme when he joined DETI in June 2014, Mr Hughes says: "Absolutely nothing at that time."
He was appointed as a deputy principal on the team working on the scheme, mostly focusing on the domestic scheme but later splitting his time between it and the non-domestic initiative.
That was the same level of position held by Peter Hutchinson, who worked on the scheme from its outset until he left in May that year.
Mr Hughes says that in spite of his lack of knowledge about the project he was up for the challenge.
New witness Seamus Hughes gives evidence
"Congratulations to all who made it this morning," smiles inquiry chair Sir Paterick Coghlin as he opens proceedings.
Junior counsel Joseph Aiken congratulates Mr Hughes for braving the feared snowstorm - the Beast from the East - to make it up the hill here at Stormont.
Mr Hughes has had a long career in the civil service dating back to 1981 when he joined the old Department of Commerce, a predecessor of DETI and what is now the Department for the Economy.
Having since worked in other departments, including a spell in the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, his career came full circle in 2014 when he joined DETI.
Mr Hughes's witness statement is available on the inquiry's website.
We have a new witness today - civil servant Seamus Hughes who joined the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment's (DETI) energy division in June 2014.
Proceedings begin shortly, and we'll have the usual live stream and text commentary.