'Unusual changes' to cash-for-ash team

After joining the RHI scheme team in June 2014, Mr Hughes was given a handover document by Ms McCay, who had been working on the project in a temporary role.

It was originally put together the previous month by Mr Hutchinson, the DETI official who had been most hands-on in his work on the scheme from its inception in 2011.

It listed "immediate actions" that Mr Hutchinson felt had to be addressed by the end of August 2014, including the consideration of a way to adjust the subsidies on offer in order to prevent excessive payments.

In her evidence on Tuesday, Ms McCay said she quickly realised that "there just wasn't time" to get through all of it in the suggested timeframe.

Mr Hughes agrees: "There was a lot of stuff on that list and we certainly weren't going to get it done by the end of August."