Top official in cash-for-ash hotseat
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Former senior DETI official David Thomson faces lawyer's questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
'Foster and DETI bosses decided not to prioritise RHI'
The RHI scheme "wasn't ignored" by DETI's top management team but nor was it at the top of the priority list, says Mr Thomson.
In forthright fashion, the inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin wants to know who made the decision for it not to be a priority.
Mr Thomson says it was a "joint decision" by the then DETI minister Arlene Foster (above) and the department's top management team, of which he was a part.
"You had to take decisions as a professional as to what you put your attention to... RHI wasn't one of my top priorities that I was spending a lot of time on."
'Titanic launch couldn't be delayed'
Mr Thomson was involved in a number of DETI's special projects, but those didn't include RHI.
The initiatives he was closely involved in included the development of Titanic Belfast in 2012, which involved a £70m public investment, and the restoration of the warship HMS Caroline as a tourist attraction.
Asked why the RHI scheme was not seen as a priority, he explains that some projects had to be done within a certain timescale - such as Titanic, which "had to be finished and opened for the centenary" of the disaster that it was built to mark.
"I couldn't have gone to the minister and said: 'Minister, we'll make this but it'll be four weeks late," he ads. "Things like that drive priorities."
'Department short of staff in critical area'
Mr Thomson says that 2013 was "the year of most pressure" in terms of senior management staffing for DETI.
He explains that there was a lot of work being done on the economy as a result of the recession and the main staff member responsible for that work was off due to a serious illness, leaving the department "short... on what was a critical area".
He says he and the then permanent secretary David Sterling - now the head of the civil service - "tried to carve up responsibilities as best we could", with Mr Sterling agreeing to keep a "watching brief" of the department's energy division for about six months.
Mr Thomson then took formal responsibility for the energy division in October 2013.
'Questions on resources, review and handovers'
Mr Lunny outlines the six areas he's going to be asking Mr Thomson about today:
New witness David Thomson gives evidence
With the inquiry's junior counsel Donal Lunny doing the honours today, Mr Thomson is sworn in and takes his first few questions.
Mr Thomson was part of the top management team at DETI from January 2010 until his retirement, and he explains that most of the details of his work at DETI no longer exist.
In preparation for his appearance at the inquiry, he asked the department if he could have access to the internal records during his time working there but was told they had been deleted.
As for his own notebooks relating to his work at DETI, he says he kept them for about a year after his retirement and then shredded them himself.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
A civil servant who temporarily ran the DETI team dealing with the RHI scheme said she did not enjoy her time working on it.
Davina McCay had a seven-week spell between May and July 2014 working on the project, and told the inquiry she was relieved when her secondment was not made be permanent.
She said her role was "extremely busy" and was made all the more challenging because experienced staff had either left or were leaving the team.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concernand what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry,you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Come in out of the cold, why don't you, and join us for Wednesday's grilling at the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
Today's witness is David Thomson, a senior civil servant of long standing, who retired in 2014.
Mr Thomson's responsibilities ran right across the remit of the Department for Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI), from energy to tourism - we'll be hearing from him shortly.