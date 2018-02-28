Top official in cash-for-ash hotseat

The RHI scheme "wasn't ignored" by DETI's top management team but nor was it at the top of the priority list, says Mr Thomson.

In forthright fashion, the inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin wants to know who made the decision for it not to be a priority.

Getty Images

Mr Thomson says it was a "joint decision" by the then DETI minister Arlene Foster (above) and the department's top management team, of which he was a part.

"You had to take decisions as a professional as to what you put your attention to... RHI wasn't one of my top priorities that I was spending a lot of time on."