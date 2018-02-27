Cash-for-ash work 'was extremely busy'

When taking on the role in DETI's team working on the RHI scheme, Ms McCay was give a handover note from Mr Hutchinson, who had been working on the project from the start.

In it, seven bulletin points of actions that should be carried out by August 2014 - see some of them below - that included a review of the scheme.

In that the short period available to her she would only be able to carry out some of the actions, and Mr Aiken questions whether it was realistic for a review of the scheme to take place "in a six-week period".

Peter Hutchinson

She says that when in a new to a job "it can be difficult from a looking at a series of bullet points to understand and comprehend what exactly's involved".

Within the note was a lengthy reading list that he suggested for Ms McCay to bring herself up to speed with the details and background of the scheme.

But she says "there just wasn't time" to get through all of it.